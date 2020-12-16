« previous next »
Amazing Race Questions

Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 16, 2020, 10:45:59 PM
Quote from: cerealking on December 16, 2020, 10:43:30 PM
33 filming getting delayed for at least a year has just got me wondering what kind of back of plan they have legally speaking. It's really crazy that they managed to get this far in without having something like this happen.
Well, a pandemic like the current one is a once in a century sort of thing.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 17, 2020, 12:26:42 AM
Quote from: theschnauzers on December 16, 2020, 10:45:59 PM
Quote from: cerealking on December 16, 2020, 10:43:30 PM
33 filming getting delayed for at least a year has just got me wondering what kind of back of plan they have legally speaking. It's really crazy that they managed to get this far in without having something like this happen.
Well, a pandemic like the current one is a once in a century sort of thing.

That's true but it could have been anything, not specifically a pandemic. A last minute natural disaster or political upheaval in a place they were visiting, conflict among teams, issues with background checks, an accident on the course, etc. Maybe not as long as 33 has been delayed but no delay or cancellation at all is really lucky.

Like what would happen if they filmed a season and found out one of the contestants had done something horrible or did it after the show? Would they delay it and get to the bottom of it or would they just eat the production cost and cancel it all together since, as far as anyone knows, the season doesn't have to contractually air and they don't have to pay anyone anything?
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 17, 2020, 02:09:44 AM
Its known production has a series of backup plans to replace legs or even different legs planned out. What made 33 so unusual is that their backup options got taken off the table so quickly due to the spread of the pandemic in those planned backups as well as in the places teams and production would have to travel to in order to get to those countries. Just remember, the Americas were generally later in seeing the initial COVID-19 surge than Europe, Africa and Asia. And the first major mutation in the coronavirus was in second half of February in Europe.
The fact that some vaccines are now beginning to be administered only means the light is at the end of the tunnel, but that poorer countries wont likely begin the process until the second half of 2021. So its looking more and more likely that TAR and Survivor wont be able to resume production until 2022.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 19, 2020, 12:46:02 PM
GB can help me on this.

1. What are the largest countries (area) the U.S Version has never visited?

2. What are the largest countries (pop.) the U.S Version has never visited?
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 19, 2020, 01:08:49 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on December 17, 2020, 02:09:44 AM
Its known production has a series of backup plans to replace legs or even different legs planned out. What made 33 so unusual is that their backup options got taken off the table so quickly due to the spread of the pandemic in those planned backups as well as in the places teams and production would have to travel to in order to get to those countries. Just remember, the Americas were generally later in seeing the initial COVID-19 surge than Europe, Africa and Asia. And the first major mutation in the coronavirus was in second half of February in Europe.
The fact that some vaccines are now beginning to be administered only means the light is at the end of the tunnel, but that poorer countries wont likely begin the process until the second half of 2021. So its looking more and more likely that TAR and Survivor wont be able to resume production until 2022.

I would think it would be easier for Survivor to get back to filming compared to TAR as it is all set in one location. The latest reports/rumors is they're hoping to get up to three seasons filmed in 2021 with the Dominican Republic as a potential location if Fiji isn't available, and to get the first airing in the summer if all goes well.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 19, 2020, 01:39:45 PM
Quote from: Declive on December 19, 2020, 12:46:02 PM
GB can help me on this.

1. What are the largest countries (area) the U.S Version has never visited?

2. What are the largest countries (pop.) the U.S Version has never visited?

1. Algeria, D.R. Congo, Saudi Arabia. I could see Algeria happening, as they are working on making it easier for tourists to come visit because before it was extremely difficult, but I don't see the other two happening anytime soon, if ever.

2. Pakistan, Nigeria, and then D.R. Congo again.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 20, 2020, 12:31:50 AM
That's nice to know. Thanks Nrh!
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 20, 2020, 01:09:08 AM
Just a reminder: New countries for TAR Original will always depend on physical safety of travelers from the U.S. per US State Department.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 20, 2020, 01:26:55 AM
Does anybody know how one can apply not as a racer but as part of the production team? Obviously, TAR isn't filming now, but I'm curious to see the job qualifications and requirements of the different departments in the production team.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 30, 2020, 01:36:46 AM
I know that nowadays the teams wait until they all get through customs before exiting the airport (which I despise  :dick) My question is how does it work in the very rare chance they are on multiple flights. Like in the TAR 32 France episode, could someone on the first flight stall in customs until the second flight caught up to help their allies?
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 30, 2020, 06:25:07 PM
Quote from: ianthebalance on December 30, 2020, 01:36:46 AM
I know that nowadays the teams wait until they all get through customs before exiting the airport (which I despise  :dick) My question is how does it work in the very rare chance they are on multiple flights. Like in the TAR 32 France episode, could someone on the first flight stall in customs until the second flight caught up to help their allies?
I fly though Atlanta which is a super efficient airport and has a ton of capacity but I can't imagine purposefully stalling in customs would go over well.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 30, 2020, 08:58:47 PM
Teams are held clearing customs until they, production and crews are all through. In returning to the US, connecting flights can be used so all of them have gone through custom before flying to the final city.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 30, 2020, 09:16:42 PM
But how does it work when there are two flights (like in Paris in 32)
Re: Amazing Race Questions
December 30, 2020, 09:32:02 PM
Quote from: ianthebalance on December 30, 2020, 09:16:42 PM
But how does it work when there are two flights (like in Paris in 32)

If I remember right, there was only 10 or 20 minutes between each flight, so maybe production made sure there was 10/20 minutes between each group
Re: Amazing Race Questions
April 06, 2021, 01:02:51 PM
Why hasn't the American version of the Amazing Race visit Egypt since season 5? I don't know much about the country, itself.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
April 06, 2021, 09:32:45 PM
Quote from: Uesugi on April 06, 2021, 01:02:51 PM
Why hasn't the American version of the Amazing Race visit Egypt since season 5? I don't know much about the country, itself.
I don't want to say this is the right answer or assume, but I believe it's mostly security. There have been multiple bombing and terrorist attacks that have occurred around Egypt between the end of the 2010s, some in major tourist areas like Cairo and Alexandria as well as resort towns, and the time Season 5 was filmed there (in early 2004).
Re: Amazing Race Questions
April 06, 2021, 09:54:56 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on April 06, 2021, 09:32:45 PM
Quote from: Uesugi on April 06, 2021, 01:02:51 PM
Why hasn't the American version of the Amazing Race visit Egypt since season 5? I don't know much about the country, itself.
I don't want to say this is the right answer or assume, but I believe it's mostly security. There have been multiple bombing and terrorist attacks that have occurred around Egypt between the end of the 2010s, some in major tourist areas like Cairo and Alexandria as well as resort towns, and the time Season 5 was filmed there (in early 2004).
Thank you Rachel for explaining. I couldn't word it!
Re: Amazing Race Questions
Yesterday at 09:11:37 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on April 06, 2021, 09:32:45 PM
I don't want to say this is the right answer or assume, but I believe it's mostly security. There have been multiple bombing and terrorist attacks that have occurred around Egypt between the end of the 2010s, some in major tourist areas like Cairo and Alexandria as well as resort towns, and the time Season 5 was filmed there (in early 2004).

Ok, thank you! Yeah that would probably explain it sadly. Shame too because I really liked Legs 5 and 6.

My other question then is about Tunisia. Do they suffer the same issues as Egypt and that's why they haven't visited the country as well?
Re: Amazing Race Questions
Yesterday at 02:31:46 PM
Quote from: Uesugi on Yesterday at 09:11:37 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on April 06, 2021, 09:32:45 PM
I don't want to say this is the right answer or assume, but I believe it's mostly security. There have been multiple bombing and terrorist attacks that have occurred around Egypt between the end of the 2010s, some in major tourist areas like Cairo and Alexandria as well as resort towns, and the time Season 5 was filmed there (in early 2004).

Ok, thank you! Yeah that would probably explain it sadly. Shame too because I really liked Legs 5 and 6.

My other question then is about Tunisia. Do they suffer the same issues as Egypt and that's why they haven't visited the country as well?

Yeah I think it's the same deal, parts of both countries have travel advisories IIRC even tho for the most part it's safe to travel to, so I think production errs on the side of caution. Pretty sure this is the same reason why we haven't seen a visit to Nigeria (despite it being the most poupulated African country and pretty accessible via air) and why we definitely won't be seeing Myanmar anytime soon. It's very unfortunate though, there's so much to see in Egypt outside of Luxor and Cairo, it's a gold mine of potential, but sadly production always resorts to the UAE for legs in the Middle East, which has been milked to death, and the occasional Morocco.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
Today at 08:51:28 AM
Quote from: LandonM170 on April 06, 2021, 09:54:56 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on April 06, 2021, 09:32:45 PM
Quote from: Uesugi on April 06, 2021, 01:02:51 PM
Why hasn't the American version of the Amazing Race visit Egypt since season 5? I don't know much about the country, itself.
I don't want to say this is the right answer or assume, but I believe it's mostly security. There have been multiple bombing and terrorist attacks that have occurred around Egypt between the end of the 2010s, some in major tourist areas like Cairo and Alexandria as well as resort towns, and the time Season 5 was filmed there (in early 2004).
Thank you Rachel for explaining. I couldn't word it!

I'd like to add as well. One of my favorite Travel Bloggers, Christian LeBlanc (Lost LeBlanc) went to Egypt last year along with his girlfriend to make a blog about Egypt and some of it's iconic locations. In one of his videos on Youtube, he described it as one of the toughest places he's ever traveled. There's still a lot of logistical concerns on filming.

In Instagram, in one of his stories, when they were about to leave, his equipment was confiscated prior to leaving Egypt.
An Egyptian helped them secure the paperwork up until the last minute, before they boarded the plane.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g65wsz6TqcQ&ab_channel=LostLeBlanc


Also, a classmate of mine went on a solo-trip to Egypt prior to the pandemic and he was chased by scammers. They're everywhere, he described. Best to get a legit tour. Despite the bad experiences, he described Egypt as one of the most beautiful countries he has visited.

One of CBS's news reporters, Lara Logan was sexually assaulted in Cairo in 2011.
The safety of female crew and contestants are factor as well.
