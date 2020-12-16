Its known production has a series of backup plans to replace legs or even different legs planned out. What made 33 so unusual is that their backup options got taken off the table so quickly due to the spread of the pandemic in those planned backups as well as in the places teams and production would have to travel to in order to get to those countries. Just remember, the Americas were generally later in seeing the initial COVID-19 surge than Europe, Africa and Asia. And the first major mutation in the coronavirus was in second half of February in Europe.

The fact that some vaccines are now beginning to be administered only means the light is at the end of the tunnel, but that poorer countries wont likely begin the process until the second half of 2021. So its looking more and more likely that TAR and Survivor wont be able to resume production until 2022.