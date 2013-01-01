Quote from: cerealking on Yesterday at 10:43:30 PM 33 filming getting delayed for at least a year has just got me wondering what kind of back of plan they have legally speaking. It's really crazy that they managed to get this far in without having something like this happen.

Well, a pandemic like the current one is a once in a century sort of thing.



That's true but it could have been anything, not specifically a pandemic. A last minute natural disaster or political upheaval in a place they were visiting, conflict among teams, issues with background checks, an accident on the course, etc. Maybe not as long as 33 has been delayed but no delay or cancellation at all is really lucky.Like what would happen if they filmed a season and found out one of the contestants had done something horrible or did it after the show? Would they delay it and get to the bottom of it or would they just eat the production cost and cancel it all together since, as far as anyone knows, the season doesn't have to contractually air and they don't have to pay anyone anything?