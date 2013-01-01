« previous next »
Offline theschnauzers

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2550 on: Yesterday at 10:45:59 PM »
Quote from: cerealking on Yesterday at 10:43:30 PM
33 filming getting delayed for at least a year has just got me wondering what kind of back of plan they have legally speaking. It's really crazy that they managed to get this far in without having something like this happen.
Well, a pandemic like the current one is a once in a century sort of thing.
Offline cerealking

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2551 on: Today at 12:26:42 AM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on Yesterday at 10:45:59 PM
Quote from: cerealking on Yesterday at 10:43:30 PM
33 filming getting delayed for at least a year has just got me wondering what kind of back of plan they have legally speaking. It's really crazy that they managed to get this far in without having something like this happen.
Well, a pandemic like the current one is a once in a century sort of thing.

That's true but it could have been anything, not specifically a pandemic. A last minute natural disaster or political upheaval in a place they were visiting, conflict among teams, issues with background checks, an accident on the course, etc. Maybe not as long as 33 has been delayed but no delay or cancellation at all is really lucky.

Like what would happen if they filmed a season and found out one of the contestants had done something horrible or did it after the show? Would they delay it and get to the bottom of it or would they just eat the production cost and cancel it all together since, as far as anyone knows, the season doesn't have to contractually air and they don't have to pay anyone anything?
Offline theschnauzers

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2552 on: Today at 02:09:44 AM »
Its known production has a series of backup plans to replace legs or even different legs planned out. What made 33 so unusual is that their backup options got taken off the table so quickly due to the spread of the pandemic in those planned backups as well as in the places teams and production would have to travel to in order to get to those countries. Just remember, the Americas were generally later in seeing the initial COVID-19 surge than Europe, Africa and Asia. And the first major mutation in the coronavirus was in second half of February in Europe.
The fact that some vaccines are now beginning to be administered only means the light is at the end of the tunnel, but that poorer countries wont likely begin the process until the second half of 2021. So its looking more and more likely that TAR and Survivor wont be able to resume production until 2022.
