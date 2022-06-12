Here's my first attempt at a 'season' of locations. For my countries, I only considered countries rated 40 or higher (out of 100) on the Safety Index for Tourists. I hope this is a really good season. I tried to avoid the 4-4-3 pattern from American TAR (4 Europe, 4 Asia, 3 extra like Africa, South America, ect) ALSO i do not know many of things going on politically and globally so I deeply apologize if one of the countries I list is currently having a civil war or something else that could threaten the safety of the competitors.



Leg 1: Washington, DC --> La Paz, Bolivia

Leg 2: La Paz, Bolivia --> Valencia, Spain

Leg 3: Valencia, Spain --> Barcelona, Spain (Train)

Leg 4: Barcelona, Spain --> Heraklion, Greece

Leg 5: Heraklion, Greece --> Nairobi, Kenya

Leg 6: Nairobi, Kenya

Leg 7: Nairobi, Kenya --> Port Louis, Mauritius

Leg 8: Port Louis, Mauritius --> Colombo, Sri Lanka

Leg 9: Colombo, Sri Lanka --> Kandy, Sri Lanka (Bus and Train)

Leg 10: Colombo, Sri Lanka (For airport) --> Osaka, Japan

Leg 11: Osaka, Japan --> Vancouver, Canada

Leg 12: Vancouver, Canada --> Minneapolis, Minnesota (USA)



Final Memory Challenge Idea: 2nd Roadblock so one specific team member would have to do it on each team. Memory challenge of the flags but with a twist.

Each person doing the last road block before the pitstop will have to make 9 Dream Catchers. Instructions will be provided for each team member on how to create a dream catcher. However they have to make a dream catcher to match every country they visited on the Amazing Race (Including USA).



E.X.

First, they have to pick the colors that can be seen on each country's flag (can not look up hints or look at previously taken notes)

Then there will be specific instructions for the design of the flags.



Let's Say Joe is making the Dream Catcher for Bolivia. First he needs to make sure he uses Red, Yellow, and Green materials (Like beads). Then he has to have the design be based on a provided chart.



If the flag consist only of vertical lines, attach 5 feathers.

If the flag consist only of horizontal lines, attach 3 feathers

If the flag has both vertical and horizontal lines, only attach 2 feathers.



And there could be other restrictions like the type of feathers that are allowed to be used per design and the inside design of the dream catcher webbing.