Thanks! I heard about this place on Reddit and figured I would check it out. Forum seems pretty nice and friendly so far. Also here's a full list of countries that have not been visited by American TAR as far as I know (Havent seen any spoilers) that I would love to see them visit one day. (Fyi I do not know how safe each country is since I am not good with global politics/news so sorry if I unknowingly suggest a dangerous country)



Africa

The Gambia

Cote d'Ivoire

Benin



Europe

North Macedonia

Latvia



Asia/Oceania

Paupa New Guinea

Vanuatu

Myanmar



Great to have you here Tanukigirl. Welcome.Given the excess of Europe over the past two seasons (10 legs in 33 and what appears to be 8 legs in 34), I have come up with some routes for 35 and 36 that feature countries mainly outside of Europe that they have wanted to visit in recent times and all with the ability to fly from point A to point B in under 3,200 nautical miles (which it has been alleged is the furthest the 757 from Titan Airlines can fly to).Travels to Oceania and Asia.1. Suva, Fiji (from LAX, with refuel stop in Hawaii)2. Nadi, Fiji3. Auckland, New Zealand4. Melbourne, Australia5. Lake Tyrrell, Australia6. Jakarta, Indonesia7. Ipoh, Malaysia8. Kathmandu, Nepal9. Da Nang, Vietnam10. Kyoto, Japan11. Honolulu, Hawaii, United StatesTravels to South America, Africa and Europe.1. Quito, Ecuador (from LAX)2. Cusco, Peru3. Santiago, Chile4. Mendoza, Argentina5. Belize City, Belize (Mendoza to Belize City is 3,210 nautical miles so might need refuel stop)6. Caye Caulker, Belize7. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic8. Praia, Cape Verde9. Rabat, Morocco10. Dublin, Ireland11. Boston, Massachusetts, United States (with refuel stop in Halifax)