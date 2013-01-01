« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 188 189 [190]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**  (Read 1357015 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 283
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4725 on: Yesterday at 08:48:25 PM »
Banjul would've been a cool place to visit sometime during the twenties' seasons if there hadn't been the Ebola outbteaks of the mid-2010s.
Logged

Offline Tanukigirl

  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 4
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4726 on: Yesterday at 08:55:53 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Yesterday at 08:48:25 PM
Banjul would've been a cool place to visit sometime during the twenties' seasons if there hadn't been the Ebola outbteaks of the mid-2010s.

Oh I didn't know about the Ebola outbreaks. Sorry.
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 283
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4727 on: Yesterday at 09:33:24 PM »
No worries, and welcome to the board.
Logged

Offline Tanukigirl

  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 4
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4728 on: Yesterday at 09:46:27 PM »
Thanks! I heard about this place on Reddit and figured I would check it out. Forum seems pretty nice and friendly so far. Also here's a full list of countries that have not been visited by American TAR as far as I know (Havent seen any spoilers) that I would love to see them visit one day. (Fyi I do not know how safe each country is since I am not good with global politics/news so sorry if I unknowingly suggest a dangerous country)

Africa
The Gambia
Cote d'Ivoire
Benin

Europe
North Macedonia
Latvia

Asia/Oceania
Paupa New Guinea
Vanuatu
Myanmar
Logged

Online Kiwi Jay

  • 'giz us a geez'
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4240
  • Still trucking along.
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4729 on: Today at 12:22:02 AM »
Quote from: Tanukigirl on Yesterday at 09:46:27 PM
Thanks! I heard about this place on Reddit and figured I would check it out. Forum seems pretty nice and friendly so far. Also here's a full list of countries that have not been visited by American TAR as far as I know (Havent seen any spoilers) that I would love to see them visit one day. (Fyi I do not know how safe each country is since I am not good with global politics/news so sorry if I unknowingly suggest a dangerous country)

Africa
The Gambia
Cote d'Ivoire
Benin

Europe
North Macedonia
Latvia

Asia/Oceania
Paupa New Guinea
Vanuatu
Myanmar

Great to have you here Tanukigirl. Welcome.

Given the excess of Europe over the past two seasons (10 legs in 33 and what appears to be 8 legs in 34), I have come up with some routes for 35 and 36 that feature countries mainly outside of Europe that they have wanted to visit in recent times and all with the ability to fly from point A to point B in under 3,200 nautical miles (which it has been alleged is the furthest the 757 from Titan Airlines can fly to).

Season 35 - filming November-December 2022

Travels to Oceania and Asia.

1. Suva, Fiji (from LAX, with refuel stop in Hawaii)
2. Nadi, Fiji
3. Auckland, New Zealand
4. Melbourne, Australia
5. Lake Tyrrell, Australia
6. Jakarta, Indonesia
7. Ipoh, Malaysia
8. Kathmandu, Nepal
9. Da Nang, Vietnam
10. Kyoto, Japan
11. Honolulu, Hawaii, United States

Season 36 - filming May-June 2023

Travels to South America, Africa and Europe.

1. Quito, Ecuador (from LAX)
2. Cusco, Peru
3. Santiago, Chile
4. Mendoza, Argentina
5. Belize City, Belize (Mendoza to Belize City is 3,210 nautical miles so might need refuel stop)
6. Caye Caulker, Belize
7. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
8. Praia, Cape Verde
9. Rabat, Morocco
10. Dublin, Ireland
11. Boston, Massachusetts, United States (with refuel stop in Halifax)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:26:54 AM by Kiwi Jay »
Logged
'We are the makers of music, and the dreamers of dreams' - 'To roam the roads of lands remote, to travel is to live'.
Pages: 1 ... 188 189 [190]   Go Up
« previous next »
 