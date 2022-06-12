« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 188 189 [190]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**  (Read 1357834 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 289
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4725 on: June 12, 2022, 08:48:25 PM »
Banjul would've been a cool place to visit sometime during the twenties' seasons if there hadn't been the Ebola outbteaks of the mid-2010s.
Logged

Offline Tanukigirl

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 6
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4726 on: June 12, 2022, 08:55:53 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on June 12, 2022, 08:48:25 PM
Banjul would've been a cool place to visit sometime during the twenties' seasons if there hadn't been the Ebola outbteaks of the mid-2010s.

Oh I didn't know about the Ebola outbreaks. Sorry.
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 289
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4727 on: June 12, 2022, 09:33:24 PM »
No worries, and welcome to the board.
Logged

Offline Tanukigirl

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 6
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4728 on: June 12, 2022, 09:46:27 PM »
Thanks! I heard about this place on Reddit and figured I would check it out. Forum seems pretty nice and friendly so far. Also here's a full list of countries that have not been visited by American TAR as far as I know (Havent seen any spoilers) that I would love to see them visit one day. (Fyi I do not know how safe each country is since I am not good with global politics/news so sorry if I unknowingly suggest a dangerous country)

Africa
The Gambia
Cote d'Ivoire
Benin

Europe
North Macedonia
Latvia

Asia/Oceania
Paupa New Guinea
Vanuatu
Myanmar
Logged

Offline Kiwi Jay

  • 'giz us a geez'
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4240
  • Still trucking along.
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4729 on: Yesterday at 12:22:02 AM »
Quote from: Tanukigirl on June 12, 2022, 09:46:27 PM
Thanks! I heard about this place on Reddit and figured I would check it out. Forum seems pretty nice and friendly so far. Also here's a full list of countries that have not been visited by American TAR as far as I know (Havent seen any spoilers) that I would love to see them visit one day. (Fyi I do not know how safe each country is since I am not good with global politics/news so sorry if I unknowingly suggest a dangerous country)

Africa
The Gambia
Cote d'Ivoire
Benin

Europe
North Macedonia
Latvia

Asia/Oceania
Paupa New Guinea
Vanuatu
Myanmar

Great to have you here Tanukigirl. Welcome.

Given the excess of Europe over the past two seasons (10 legs in 33 and what appears to be 8 legs in 34), I have come up with some routes for 35 and 36 that feature countries mainly outside of Europe that they have wanted to visit in recent times and all with the ability to fly from point A to point B in under 3,200 nautical miles (which it has been alleged is the furthest the 757 from Titan Airlines can fly to).

Season 35 - filming November-December 2022

Travels to Oceania and Asia.

1. Suva, Fiji (from LAX, with refuel stop in Hawaii)
2. Nadi, Fiji
3. Auckland, New Zealand
4. Melbourne, Australia
5. Lake Tyrrell, Australia
6. Jakarta, Indonesia
7. Ipoh, Malaysia
8. Kathmandu, Nepal
9. Da Nang, Vietnam
10. Kyoto, Japan
11. Honolulu, Hawaii, United States

Season 36 - filming May-June 2023

Travels to South America, Africa and Europe.

1. Quito, Ecuador (from LAX)
2. Cusco, Peru
3. Santiago, Chile
4. Mendoza, Argentina
5. Belize City, Belize (Mendoza to Belize City is 3,210 nautical miles so might need refuel stop)
6. Caye Caulker, Belize
7. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
8. Praia, Cape Verde
9. Rabat, Morocco
10. Dublin, Ireland
11. Boston, Massachusetts, United States (with refuel stop in Halifax)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:26:54 AM by Kiwi Jay »
Logged
'We are the makers of music, and the dreamers of dreams' - 'To roam the roads of lands remote, to travel is to live'.

Offline Tanukigirl

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 6
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4730 on: Yesterday at 03:38:29 PM »
I thought of a starting line task if the show ever has a season where the starting line is in Washington D.C. (or it can work in other countries depending on what's offered at city).

Teams will open their clue to find a flag on their paper and the instructions
"Find the embassy that represents this country" and will have to decipher what country's flag it is as well as where the embassy for said country is. Arrival at the embassy results in getting flight tickets with the last place team getting a speed bump. Maybe 7 first, 5 second flight or 6, 6.

Here's a example.
Joe and Jane open their clue and they see the flag. They drive to a nearby gas station and ask a customer there to use their phone to find out what country the flag represents. To make it interesting, lets say its a flag of a country never visited on the American version of TAR. Dominica. Teams then have to use a map (can ask for instructions but not a taxi to drive them there) to find the Dominican embassy. Arriving there 1-7th gets them on flight 1. 8-12th gets them on flight 2 and last place = speed bump before getting to do a roadblock or detour.

Maybe it's just me, but I feel like a lot of teams (Not all) will often overlook the cultural aspects of a country because they are in rush mode. Some of the most challenging roadblocks for teams have been details that the often forget to pay attention to, like the Tea Taste Test in 18 or Hello/Goodbye in 21. Also I have a flag bias because there really are some cools flags like the one for Dominica.

What do you all think? Interesting twist to the formulaic "Drive to the airport first" routine?
Logged

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2233
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4731 on: Yesterday at 08:21:22 PM »
Quote from: Tanukigirl on Yesterday at 03:38:29 PM
What do you all think? Interesting twist to the formulaic "Drive to the airport first" routine?

Amazing Race team arrested outside French Embassy, insists that they are at Dutch Embassy for flights.  :funny:
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 289
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4732 on: Yesterday at 08:42:59 PM »
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on Yesterday at 12:22:02 AM

Great to have you here Tanukigirl. Welcome.

Given the excess of Europe over the past two seasons (10 legs in 33 and what appears to be 8 legs in 34), I have come up with some routes for 35 and 36 that feature countries mainly outside of Europe that they have wanted to visit in recent times and all with the ability to fly from point A to point B in under 3,200 nautical miles (which it has been alleged is the furthest the 757 from Titan Airlines can fly to).

Season 35 - filming November-December 2022

Travels to Oceania and Asia.

1. Suva, Fiji (from LAX, with refuel stop in Hawaii)
2. Nadi, Fiji
3. Auckland, New Zealand
4. Melbourne, Australia
5. Lake Tyrrell, Australia
6. Jakarta, Indonesia
7. Ipoh, Malaysia
8. Kathmandu, Nepal
9. Da Nang, Vietnam
10. Kyoto, Japan
11. Honolulu, Hawaii, United States

Season 36 - filming May-June 2023

Travels to South America, Africa and Europe.

1. Quito, Ecuador (from LAX)
2. Cusco, Peru
3. Santiago, Chile
4. Mendoza, Argentina
5. Belize City, Belize (Mendoza to Belize City is 3,210 nautical miles so might need refuel stop)
6. Caye Caulker, Belize
7. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
8. Praia, Cape Verde
9. Rabat, Morocco
10. Dublin, Ireland
11. Boston, Massachusetts, United States (with refuel stop in Halifax)

The former looks much better than the latter besides some minor adjustments like going to Dunedin instead of the North Island and Tasmania rather than a second leg in Victoria because there remain too many unvisited major South American cities such as Guayaquil, Iquitos, Concepcion, and Tucuman.
Logged

Offline Tanukigirl

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 6
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4733 on: Today at 02:42:37 AM »
Quote from: redskevin88 on Yesterday at 08:21:22 PM
Amazing Race team arrested outside French Embassy, insists that they are at Dutch Embassy for flights.  :funny:

Probably on par with getting eliminated at the starting line because you couldn't find the right license plate. That's also why I suggested a speed bump for the penalty because I just generally assume a team can handle one (American TAR S27 spoiler for anyone that hasn't seen it)
Show content
That isn't having to do a roadblock twice.
Some of the speedbumps that aren't accomplished usually happen because of factors outside of the actual speed bump itself like being lost or struggling with a detour/roadblock.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 188 189 [190]   Go Up
« previous next »
 