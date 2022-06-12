I thought of a starting line task if the show ever has a season where the starting line is in Washington D.C. (or it can work in other countries depending on what's offered at city).



Teams will open their clue to find a flag on their paper and the instructions

"Find the embassy that represents this country" and will have to decipher what country's flag it is as well as where the embassy for said country is. Arrival at the embassy results in getting flight tickets with the last place team getting a speed bump. Maybe 7 first, 5 second flight or 6, 6.



Here's a example.

Joe and Jane open their clue and they see the flag. They drive to a nearby gas station and ask a customer there to use their phone to find out what country the flag represents. To make it interesting, lets say its a flag of a country never visited on the American version of TAR. Dominica. Teams then have to use a map (can ask for instructions but not a taxi to drive them there) to find the Dominican embassy. Arriving there 1-7th gets them on flight 1. 8-12th gets them on flight 2 and last place = speed bump before getting to do a roadblock or detour.



Maybe it's just me, but I feel like a lot of teams (Not all) will often overlook the cultural aspects of a country because they are in rush mode. Some of the most challenging roadblocks for teams have been details that the often forget to pay attention to, like the Tea Taste Test in 18 or Hello/Goodbye in 21. Also I have a flag bias because there really are some cools flags like the one for Dominica.



What do you all think? Interesting twist to the formulaic "Drive to the airport first" routine?