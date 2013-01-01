Thanks! I heard about this place on Reddit and figured I would check it out. Forum seems pretty nice and friendly so far. Also here's a full list of countries that have not been visited by American TAR as far as I know (Havent seen any spoilers) that I would love to see them visit one day. (Fyi I do not know how safe each country is since I am not good with global politics/news so sorry if I unknowingly suggest a dangerous country)
Africa
The Gambia
Cote d'Ivoire
Benin
Europe
North Macedonia
Latvia
Asia/Oceania
Paupa New Guinea
Vanuatu
Myanmar
Great to have you here Tanukigirl. Welcome.
Given the excess of Europe over the past two seasons (10 legs in 33 and what appears to be 8 legs in 34), I have come up with some routes for 35 and 36 that feature countries mainly outside of Europe that they have wanted to visit in recent times and all with the ability to fly from point A to point B in under 3,200 nautical miles (which it has been alleged is the furthest the 757 from Titan Airlines can fly to).Season 35 - filming November-December 2022
Travels to Oceania and Asia.
1. Suva, Fiji (from LAX, with refuel stop in Hawaii)
2. Nadi, Fiji
3. Auckland, New Zealand
4. Melbourne, Australia
5. Lake Tyrrell, Australia
6. Jakarta, Indonesia
7. Ipoh, Malaysia
8. Kathmandu, Nepal
9. Da Nang, Vietnam
10. Kyoto, Japan
11. Honolulu, Hawaii, United StatesSeason 36 - filming May-June 2023
Travels to South America, Africa and Europe.
1. Quito, Ecuador (from LAX)
2. Cusco, Peru
3. Santiago, Chile
4. Mendoza, Argentina
5. Belize City, Belize (Mendoza to Belize City is 3,210 nautical miles so might need refuel stop)
6. Caye Caulker, Belize
7. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
8. Praia, Cape Verde
9. Rabat, Morocco
10. Dublin, Ireland
11. Boston, Massachusetts, United States (with refuel stop in Halifax)