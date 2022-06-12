« previous next »
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4725 on: June 12, 2022, 08:48:25 PM »
Banjul would've been a cool place to visit sometime during the twenties' seasons if there hadn't been the Ebola outbteaks of the mid-2010s.
Tanukigirl

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4726 on: June 12, 2022, 08:55:53 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on June 12, 2022, 08:48:25 PM
Banjul would've been a cool place to visit sometime during the twenties' seasons if there hadn't been the Ebola outbteaks of the mid-2010s.

Oh I didn't know about the Ebola outbreaks. Sorry.
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4727 on: June 12, 2022, 09:33:24 PM »
No worries, and welcome to the board.
Tanukigirl

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4728 on: June 12, 2022, 09:46:27 PM »
Thanks! I heard about this place on Reddit and figured I would check it out. Forum seems pretty nice and friendly so far. Also here's a full list of countries that have not been visited by American TAR as far as I know (Havent seen any spoilers) that I would love to see them visit one day. (Fyi I do not know how safe each country is since I am not good with global politics/news so sorry if I unknowingly suggest a dangerous country)

Africa
The Gambia
Cote d'Ivoire
Benin

Europe
North Macedonia
Latvia

Asia/Oceania
Paupa New Guinea
Vanuatu
Myanmar
Offline Kiwi Jay

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4729 on: June 13, 2022, 12:22:02 AM »
Quote from: Tanukigirl on June 12, 2022, 09:46:27 PM
Thanks! I heard about this place on Reddit and figured I would check it out. Forum seems pretty nice and friendly so far. Also here's a full list of countries that have not been visited by American TAR as far as I know (Havent seen any spoilers) that I would love to see them visit one day. (Fyi I do not know how safe each country is since I am not good with global politics/news so sorry if I unknowingly suggest a dangerous country)

Africa
The Gambia
Cote d'Ivoire
Benin

Europe
North Macedonia
Latvia

Asia/Oceania
Paupa New Guinea
Vanuatu
Myanmar

Great to have you here Tanukigirl. Welcome.

Given the excess of Europe over the past two seasons (10 legs in 33 and what appears to be 8 legs in 34), I have come up with some routes for 35 and 36 that feature countries mainly outside of Europe that they have wanted to visit in recent times and all with the ability to fly from point A to point B in under 3,200 nautical miles (which it has been alleged is the furthest the 757 from Titan Airlines can fly to).

Season 35 - filming November-December 2022

Travels to Oceania and Asia.

1. Suva, Fiji (from LAX, with refuel stop in Hawaii)
2. Nadi, Fiji
3. Auckland, New Zealand
4. Melbourne, Australia
5. Lake Tyrrell, Australia
6. Jakarta, Indonesia
7. Ipoh, Malaysia
8. Kathmandu, Nepal
9. Da Nang, Vietnam
10. Kyoto, Japan
11. Honolulu, Hawaii, United States

Season 36 - filming May-June 2023

Travels to South America, Africa and Europe.

1. Quito, Ecuador (from LAX)
2. Cusco, Peru
3. Santiago, Chile
4. Mendoza, Argentina
5. Belize City, Belize (Mendoza to Belize City is 3,210 nautical miles so might need refuel stop)
6. Caye Caulker, Belize
7. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
8. Praia, Cape Verde
9. Rabat, Morocco
10. Dublin, Ireland
11. Boston, Massachusetts, United States (with refuel stop in Halifax)
Tanukigirl

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4730 on: June 13, 2022, 03:38:29 PM »
I thought of a starting line task if the show ever has a season where the starting line is in Washington D.C. (or it can work in other countries depending on what's offered at city).

Teams will open their clue to find a flag on their paper and the instructions
"Find the embassy that represents this country" and will have to decipher what country's flag it is as well as where the embassy for said country is. Arrival at the embassy results in getting flight tickets with the last place team getting a speed bump. Maybe 7 first, 5 second flight or 6, 6.

Here's a example.
Joe and Jane open their clue and they see the flag. They drive to a nearby gas station and ask a customer there to use their phone to find out what country the flag represents. To make it interesting, lets say its a flag of a country never visited on the American version of TAR. Dominica. Teams then have to use a map (can ask for instructions but not a taxi to drive them there) to find the Dominican embassy. Arriving there 1-7th gets them on flight 1. 8-12th gets them on flight 2 and last place = speed bump before getting to do a roadblock or detour.

Maybe it's just me, but I feel like a lot of teams (Not all) will often overlook the cultural aspects of a country because they are in rush mode. Some of the most challenging roadblocks for teams have been details that the often forget to pay attention to, like the Tea Taste Test in 18 or Hello/Goodbye in 21. Also I have a flag bias because there really are some cools flags like the one for Dominica.

What do you all think? Interesting twist to the formulaic "Drive to the airport first" routine?
Offline redskevin88

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4731 on: June 13, 2022, 08:21:22 PM »
Quote from: Tanukigirl on June 13, 2022, 03:38:29 PM
What do you all think? Interesting twist to the formulaic "Drive to the airport first" routine?

Amazing Race team arrested outside French Embassy, insists that they are at Dutch Embassy for flights.  :funny:
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4732 on: June 13, 2022, 08:42:59 PM »
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on June 13, 2022, 12:22:02 AM

Great to have you here Tanukigirl. Welcome.

Given the excess of Europe over the past two seasons (10 legs in 33 and what appears to be 8 legs in 34), I have come up with some routes for 35 and 36 that feature countries mainly outside of Europe that they have wanted to visit in recent times and all with the ability to fly from point A to point B in under 3,200 nautical miles (which it has been alleged is the furthest the 757 from Titan Airlines can fly to).

Season 35 - filming November-December 2022

Travels to Oceania and Asia.

1. Suva, Fiji (from LAX, with refuel stop in Hawaii)
2. Nadi, Fiji
3. Auckland, New Zealand
4. Melbourne, Australia
5. Lake Tyrrell, Australia
6. Jakarta, Indonesia
7. Ipoh, Malaysia
8. Kathmandu, Nepal
9. Da Nang, Vietnam
10. Kyoto, Japan
11. Honolulu, Hawaii, United States

Season 36 - filming May-June 2023

Travels to South America, Africa and Europe.

1. Quito, Ecuador (from LAX)
2. Cusco, Peru
3. Santiago, Chile
4. Mendoza, Argentina
5. Belize City, Belize (Mendoza to Belize City is 3,210 nautical miles so might need refuel stop)
6. Caye Caulker, Belize
7. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
8. Praia, Cape Verde
9. Rabat, Morocco
10. Dublin, Ireland
11. Boston, Massachusetts, United States (with refuel stop in Halifax)

The former looks much better than the latter besides some minor adjustments like going to Dunedin instead of the North Island and Tasmania rather than a second leg in Victoria because there remain too many unvisited major South American cities such as Guayaquil, Iquitos, Concepcion, and Tucuman.
Tanukigirl

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4733 on: June 14, 2022, 02:42:37 AM »
Quote from: redskevin88 on June 13, 2022, 08:21:22 PM
Amazing Race team arrested outside French Embassy, insists that they are at Dutch Embassy for flights.  :funny:

Probably on par with getting eliminated at the starting line because you couldn't find the right license plate. That's also why I suggested a speed bump for the penalty because I just generally assume a team can handle one (American TAR S27 spoiler for anyone that hasn't seen it)
Show content
That isn't having to do a roadblock twice.
Some of the speedbumps that aren't accomplished usually happen because of factors outside of the actual speed bump itself like being lost or struggling with a detour/roadblock.
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4734 on: June 14, 2022, 09:54:14 PM »
The Handicap from the Norwegian version was perhaps a tad much.
Tanukigirl

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4735 on: June 16, 2022, 12:59:38 AM »
Here's my first attempt at a 'season' of locations. For my countries, I only considered countries rated 40 or higher (out of 100) on the Safety Index for Tourists. I hope this is a really good season. I tried to avoid the 4-4-3 pattern from American TAR (4 Europe, 4 Asia, 3 extra like Africa, South America, ect) ALSO i do not know many of things going on politically and globally so I deeply apologize if one of the countries I list is currently having a civil war or something else that could threaten the safety of the competitors.

Leg 1: Washington, DC --> La Paz, Bolivia
Leg 2: La Paz, Bolivia --> Valencia, Spain
Leg 3: Valencia, Spain --> Barcelona, Spain (Train)
Leg 4: Barcelona, Spain --> Heraklion, Greece
Leg 5: Heraklion, Greece --> Nairobi, Kenya
Leg 6: Nairobi, Kenya
Leg 7: Nairobi, Kenya --> Port Louis, Mauritius
Leg 8: Port Louis, Mauritius --> Colombo, Sri Lanka
Leg 9: Colombo, Sri Lanka --> Kandy, Sri Lanka (Bus and Train)
Leg 10: Colombo, Sri Lanka (For airport) --> Osaka, Japan
Leg 11: Osaka, Japan --> Vancouver, Canada
Leg 12: Vancouver, Canada --> Minneapolis, Minnesota (USA)

Final Memory Challenge Idea: 2nd Roadblock so one specific team member would have to do it on each team. Memory challenge of the flags but with a twist.
Each person doing the last road block before the pitstop will have to make 9 Dream Catchers. Instructions will be provided for each team member on how to create a dream catcher. However they have to make a dream catcher to match every country they visited on the Amazing Race (Including USA).

E.X.
First, they have to pick the colors that can be seen on each country's flag (can not look up hints or look at previously taken notes)
Then there will be specific instructions for the design of the flags.

Let's Say Joe is making the Dream Catcher for Bolivia. First he needs to make sure he uses Red, Yellow, and Green materials (Like beads). Then he has to have the design be based on a provided chart.

If the flag consist only of vertical lines, attach 5 feathers.
If the flag consist only of horizontal lines, attach 3 feathers
If the flag has both vertical and horizontal lines, only attach 2 feathers.

And there could be other restrictions like the type of feathers that are allowed to be used per design and the inside design of the dream catcher webbing.
Offline justmjlayson

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4736 on: June 17, 2022, 01:39:58 AM »
The Amazing Race Season 34 WISHLIST (RE-UPDATED)

OPTION A:

Starting Line: Los Angeles, California, USA (Paramount Pictures Studio Tour)

Leg 1: USA > San Jose, Costa Rica
Leg 2: Costa Rica > Kingston, Jamaica
Leg 3: Jamaica > Cape Town, South Africa
Leg 4: South Africa > Swakopmund, Namibia
Leg 5: Namibia > Nairobi, Kenya
Leg 6: Kenya > Port Louis, Mauritius
Leg 7: Mauritius > Kathmandu, Nepal
Leg 8: Nepal > Krabi, Thailand
Leg 9: Thailand > Hanoi, Vietnam
Leg 10: Vietnam > Perth, Australia
Leg 11: Perth > Melbourne, Australia
Leg 12: Australia > Honolulu, Hawaii, USA

Finish Line: Iolani Palace

OPTION B:

Starting Line: Los Angeles, California, USA (Paramount Pictures Studio Tour)

Leg 1: USA > San Jose, Costa Rica
Leg 2: Costa Rica > Kingston, Jamaica
Leg 3: Jamaica > Cape Town, South Africa
Leg 4: South Africa > Swakopmund, Namibia
Leg 5: Namibia > Nairobi, Kenya
Leg 6: Kenya > Port Louis, Mauritius
Leg 7: Mauritius > Kathmandu, Nepal
Leg 8: Nepal > Krabi, Thailand
Leg 9: Thailand > Hanoi, Vietnam
Leg 10: Vietnam > Melbourne, Australia
Leg 11: Australia > Auckland, New Zealand
Leg 12: New Zealand > Honolulu, Hawaii, USA

Finish Line: Iolani Palace
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4737 on: June 17, 2022, 10:06:02 AM »
Quote from: Tanukigirl on June 16, 2022, 12:59:38 AM
Here's my first attempt at a 'season' of locations. For my countries, I only considered countries rated 40 or higher (out of 100) on the Safety Index for Tourists. I hope this is a really good season. I tried to avoid the 4-4-3 pattern from American TAR (4 Europe, 4 Asia, 3 extra like Africa, South America, ect) ALSO i do not know many of things going on politically and globally so I deeply apologize if one of the countries I list is currently having a civil war or something else that could threaten the safety of the competitors.

Leg 1: Washington, DC --> La Paz, Bolivia
Leg 2: La Paz, Bolivia --> Valencia, Spain
Leg 3: Valencia, Spain --> Barcelona, Spain (Train)
Leg 4: Barcelona, Spain --> Heraklion, Greece
Leg 5: Heraklion, Greece --> Nairobi, Kenya
Leg 6: Nairobi, Kenya
Leg 7: Nairobi, Kenya --> Port Louis, Mauritius
Leg 8: Port Louis, Mauritius --> Colombo, Sri Lanka
Leg 9: Colombo, Sri Lanka --> Kandy, Sri Lanka (Bus and Train)
Leg 10: Colombo, Sri Lanka (For airport) --> Osaka, Japan
Leg 11: Osaka, Japan --> Vancouver, Canada
Leg 12: Vancouver, Canada --> Minneapolis, Minnesota (USA)

Final Memory Challenge Idea: 2nd Roadblock so one specific team member would have to do it on each team. Memory challenge of the flags but with a twist.
Each person doing the last road block before the pitstop will have to make 9 Dream Catchers. Instructions will be provided for each team member on how to create a dream catcher. However they have to make a dream catcher to match every country they visited on the Amazing Race (Including USA).

E.X.
First, they have to pick the colors that can be seen on each country's flag (can not look up hints or look at previously taken notes)
Then there will be specific instructions for the design of the flags.

Let's Say Joe is making the Dream Catcher for Bolivia. First he needs to make sure he uses Red, Yellow, and Green materials (Like beads). Then he has to have the design be based on a provided chart.

If the flag consist only of vertical lines, attach 5 feathers.
If the flag consist only of horizontal lines, attach 3 feathers
If the flag has both vertical and horizontal lines, only attach 2 feathers.

And there could be other restrictions like the type of feathers that are allowed to be used per design and the inside design of the dream catcher webbing.

In terms of marks, this idea is an A- only because the Spanish double overlaps too much with previous Catalonian visits and would be better suited for other destinations such as Bilbao and Madrid.
Offline Parovic

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4738 on: June 17, 2022, 02:09:13 PM »


Hopefully we have some cool places visited in next season!

Cross my fingers on Bosnia/Bulgaria/Latvia/Uzbekistan
Offline Declive

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4739 on: June 27, 2022, 09:20:20 PM »
Tough situation with too many Covid restrictions but I hope they can visit some new places in Europe.
Offline Marionete

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4740 on: September 21, 2022, 02:15:59 PM »
I want a dating couple that breaks up during filming and has their status changed to exes like we had with dating > engaged :)
Offline Traveldude1

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4741 on: September 27, 2022, 08:54:39 AM »
I'm waiting for a season where they have the finish line in a foreign country. Have it in a country where it would be difficult for teams to communicate with the locals. It'd be an intersting thing to see
Offline BritishTARFan

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4742 on: Today at 02:51:04 PM »
Quote from: Traveldude1 on September 27, 2022, 08:54:39 AM
I'm waiting for a season where they have the finish line in a foreign country. Have it in a country where it would be difficult for teams to communicate with the locals. It'd be an intersting thing to see

I mean this is kinda what led to the downfall of Jamie & Cara in s14
