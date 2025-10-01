« previous next »
TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
October 01, 2025, 05:55:57 PM
The only thing I noticed so far is all the flags are predominantly red 😅

I've always thought Albania's flag looked cool and kinda scary - a black two-headed eagle on red.
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
October 03, 2025, 09:53:16 PM
Tirana has soccer games yesterday. Soccer savvy cast should do a road block or something  lol
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
October 06, 2025, 04:17:11 AM
I kinda wondering if theyre already filmed TAR 39, and just searching this topic, and how delighted i am seeing, not only theres a 5 FF teams, they visited Canada again, but they also come back to Africa and visit new country????

I'm aware theyre probably not gonna visit another African country for this season, so im hoping for them to visit another undervisited countries like Turkiye, South Korea, or Malaysia/Singapore for finale hub instead went back to UAE/Thailand/Vietnam

I'm so excited for this new season, especially after that meh S38 route  :cheer:  :conf:
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
October 06, 2025, 07:24:00 AM
Quote from: TeamPlayerAlltheWay on October 06, 2025, 04:17:11 AM
I kinda wondering if theyre already filmed TAR 39, and just searching this topic, and how delighted i am seeing, not only theres a 5 FF teams, they visited Canada again, but they also come back to Africa and visit new country????

I'm aware theyre probably not gonna visit another African country for this season, so im hoping for them to visit another undervisited countries like Turkiye, South Korea, or Malaysia/Singapore for finale hub instead went back to UAE/Thailand/Vietnam

I'm so excited for this new season, especially after that meh S38 route  :cheer:  :conf:
What do u mean by UAE/thailand/vietnam
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
October 06, 2025, 12:21:05 PM
Quote from: Avid on October 06, 2025, 07:24:00 AM
What do u mean by UAE/thailand/vietnam

I mean if this route starts in Europe and if they visit Asia, they tend to visit UAE, Thailand or Vietnam and used those countries as a hub for direct flight back to US. So im hoping they would instead visit South Korea, or Malaysia/Singapore before they flight back to US
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
October 07, 2025, 10:51:40 AM
Sri Lanka is having its moment in 2025.
Show content
Australia, Finland, and now US.
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
October 07, 2025, 11:55:58 AM
oh i love Sri Lanka!!!

hope they visit the south coast, Surfing task in Weligama or Hiriketiya.

maybe they can finally go to Ella! or go up north to Anuradhapura & a Sigiriya revisit!
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
October 07, 2025, 01:58:42 PM
I am thrilled to see a proper Canadian leg WITH a Pit Stop!

It also makes sense why they skipped Albania for Tar 38, so they could use it this season.
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
October 08, 2025, 01:24:53 AM
Amazing Race australia did sri lanka justice ..if tar39 doesnt take a coin out of a cobra basket,  i will  be pretty dissatisfied...There is something about the self drive tuck tuk and snake interaction ,that is the Beginning of another era .
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
October 08, 2025, 01:37:31 AM
I just hope they didn't go to Trendy Connections again.
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
October 08, 2025, 04:15:07 AM
Oohhhhh we get to see Sri Lanka again on TAR US!  :clap2:

A very undervisited country that always provides great legs! Heres hoping they do Colombo justice!  :conf: :cheer:
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Yesterday at 04:02:52 AM
If Laos is true, this route just keeps getting better!

We've only seen it once on Season 31.
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Yesterday at 09:25:26 AM
I would not have guessed Laos preseason; let alone a new city like Vientiane. Depending on where they go in the last couple of legs, this could be in conversation with one of the better route.
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Yesterday at 09:48:30 AM
hoping we get Vang Vieng!!! one of my fav places in the world
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Yesterday at 12:44:35 PM
Great to see Laos again. I wonder if they will continue to head eastward and have a leg in China/Japan/South Korea before heading to the US, or if they'll head south and hit Australia/NZ.
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Yesterday at 03:01:58 PM
If the red flag route remains true, I can see them go to China, New Zealand, or Peru next and do a semifinal leg in Mexico or Puerto Rico.
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Yesterday at 04:30:45 PM
Oh wow! We get to see Laos for only the second time in 39 seasons and Vientiane for the first time? This is so exciting, Laos is an undiscovered and underrated awesome country!  :conf: :cheer:

This route seriously is getting better by the minute - hopefully the remaining three/four legs are just as good!  :conf: :cheer: :woohoo:
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Today at 04:05:44 PM
Quote from: BritishTARFan on Yesterday at 09:48:30 AM
hoping we get Vang Vieng!!! one of my fav places in the world

You got your wish! We got Vang Vieng as a location for our ninth leg!  :conf: :cheer:

I'm also very excited to see this destination!
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Today at 05:50:01 PM
I'm very excited that not one, but two women's teams have gotten to the F6!  Hoping that they can last together to the F5, too!

I'm also in shock that both parent/child teams have stuck it out this long!  They're usually easy fodder!
