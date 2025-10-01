« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)  (Read 5202 times)

3 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4532
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #25 on: October 01, 2025, 05:55:57 PM »
The only thing I noticed so far is all the flags are predominantly red 😅

I've always thought Albania's flag looked cool and kinda scary - a black two-headed eagle on red.
« Last Edit: October 01, 2025, 06:00:29 PM by Maanca »
Logged

Online Avid

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 538
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #26 on: October 03, 2025, 09:53:16 PM »
Tirana has soccer games yesterday. Soccer savvy cast should do a road block or something  lol
« Last Edit: October 03, 2025, 10:10:29 PM by Avid »
Logged

Online TeamPlayerAlltheWay

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 19
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:17:11 AM »
I kinda wondering if theyre already filmed TAR 39, and just searching this topic, and how delighted i am seeing, not only theres a 5 FF teams, they visited Canada again, but they also come back to Africa and visit new country????

I'm aware theyre probably not gonna visit another African country for this season, so im hoping for them to visit another undervisited countries like Turkiye, South Korea, or Malaysia/Singapore for finale hub instead went back to UAE/Thailand/Vietnam

I'm so excited for this new season, especially after that meh S38 route  :cheer:  :conf:
Logged

Online Avid

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 538
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:24:00 AM »
Quote from: TeamPlayerAlltheWay on Today at 04:17:11 AM
I kinda wondering if theyre already filmed TAR 39, and just searching this topic, and how delighted i am seeing, not only theres a 5 FF teams, they visited Canada again, but they also come back to Africa and visit new country????

I'm aware theyre probably not gonna visit another African country for this season, so im hoping for them to visit another undervisited countries like Turkiye, South Korea, or Malaysia/Singapore for finale hub instead went back to UAE/Thailand/Vietnam

I'm so excited for this new season, especially after that meh S38 route  :cheer:  :conf:
What do u mean by UAE/thailand/vietnam
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 