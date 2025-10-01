I kinda wondering if theyre already filmed TAR 39, and just searching this topic, and how delighted i am seeing, not only theres a 5 FF teams, they visited Canada again, but they also come back to Africa and visit new country?I'm aware theyre probably not gonna visit another African country for this season, so im hoping for them to visit another undervisited countries like Turkiye, South Korea, or Malaysia/Singapore for finale hub instead went back to UAE/Thailand/VietnamI'm so excited for this new season, especially after that meh S38 route