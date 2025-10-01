« previous next »
TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)

Offline Maanca

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
October 01, 2025, 05:55:57 PM
The only thing I noticed so far is all the flags are predominantly red 😅

I've always thought Albania's flag looked cool and kinda scary - a black two-headed eagle on red.
Offline Avid

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
October 03, 2025, 09:53:16 PM
Tirana has soccer games yesterday. Soccer savvy cast should do a road block or something  lol
Offline TeamPlayerAlltheWay

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
October 06, 2025, 04:17:11 AM
I kinda wondering if theyre already filmed TAR 39, and just searching this topic, and how delighted i am seeing, not only theres a 5 FF teams, they visited Canada again, but they also come back to Africa and visit new country????

I'm aware theyre probably not gonna visit another African country for this season, so im hoping for them to visit another undervisited countries like Turkiye, South Korea, or Malaysia/Singapore for finale hub instead went back to UAE/Thailand/Vietnam

I'm so excited for this new season, especially after that meh S38 route  :cheer:  :conf:
Offline Avid

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
October 06, 2025, 07:24:00 AM
Quote from: TeamPlayerAlltheWay on October 06, 2025, 04:17:11 AM
I kinda wondering if theyre already filmed TAR 39, and just searching this topic, and how delighted i am seeing, not only theres a 5 FF teams, they visited Canada again, but they also come back to Africa and visit new country????

I'm aware theyre probably not gonna visit another African country for this season, so im hoping for them to visit another undervisited countries like Turkiye, South Korea, or Malaysia/Singapore for finale hub instead went back to UAE/Thailand/Vietnam

I'm so excited for this new season, especially after that meh S38 route  :cheer:  :conf:
What do u mean by UAE/thailand/vietnam
Offline TeamPlayerAlltheWay

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
October 06, 2025, 12:21:05 PM
Quote from: Avid on October 06, 2025, 07:24:00 AM
What do u mean by UAE/thailand/vietnam

I mean if this route starts in Europe and if they visit Asia, they tend to visit UAE, Thailand or Vietnam and used those countries as a hub for direct flight back to US. So im hoping they would instead visit South Korea, or Malaysia/Singapore before they flight back to US
Offline Xoruz

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
October 07, 2025, 10:51:40 AM
Sri Lanka is having its moment in 2025.
Australia, Finland, and now US.
Offline BritishTARFan

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
October 07, 2025, 11:55:58 AM
oh i love Sri Lanka!!!

hope they visit the south coast, Surfing task in Weligama or Hiriketiya.

maybe they can finally go to Ella! or go up north to Anuradhapura & a Sigiriya revisit!
Offline florida

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
October 07, 2025, 01:58:42 PM
I am thrilled to see a proper Canadian leg WITH a Pit Stop!

It also makes sense why they skipped Albania for Tar 38, so they could use it this season.
Offline Avid

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
October 08, 2025, 01:24:53 AM
Amazing Race australia did sri lanka justice ..if tar39 doesnt take a coin out of a cobra basket,  i will  be pretty dissatisfied...There is something about the self drive tuck tuk and snake interaction ,that is the Beginning of another era .
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
October 08, 2025, 01:37:31 AM
I just hope they didn't go to Trendy Connections again.
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
October 08, 2025, 04:15:07 AM
Oohhhhh we get to see Sri Lanka again on TAR US!  :clap2:

A very undervisited country that always provides great legs! Heres hoping they do Colombo justice!  :conf: :cheer:
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Today at 04:02:52 AM
If Laos is true, this route just keeps getting better!

We've only seen it once on Season 31.
