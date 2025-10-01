« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)  (Read 5634 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4533
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #25 on: October 01, 2025, 05:55:57 PM »
The only thing I noticed so far is all the flags are predominantly red 😅

I've always thought Albania's flag looked cool and kinda scary - a black two-headed eagle on red.
« Last Edit: October 01, 2025, 06:00:29 PM by Maanca »
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 539
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #26 on: October 03, 2025, 09:53:16 PM »
Tirana has soccer games yesterday. Soccer savvy cast should do a road block or something  lol
« Last Edit: October 03, 2025, 10:10:29 PM by Avid »
Logged

Offline TeamPlayerAlltheWay

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 20
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 04:17:11 AM »
I kinda wondering if theyre already filmed TAR 39, and just searching this topic, and how delighted i am seeing, not only theres a 5 FF teams, they visited Canada again, but they also come back to Africa and visit new country????

I'm aware theyre probably not gonna visit another African country for this season, so im hoping for them to visit another undervisited countries like Turkiye, South Korea, or Malaysia/Singapore for finale hub instead went back to UAE/Thailand/Vietnam

I'm so excited for this new season, especially after that meh S38 route  :cheer:  :conf:
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 539
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 07:24:00 AM »
Quote from: TeamPlayerAlltheWay on Yesterday at 04:17:11 AM
I kinda wondering if theyre already filmed TAR 39, and just searching this topic, and how delighted i am seeing, not only theres a 5 FF teams, they visited Canada again, but they also come back to Africa and visit new country????

I'm aware theyre probably not gonna visit another African country for this season, so im hoping for them to visit another undervisited countries like Turkiye, South Korea, or Malaysia/Singapore for finale hub instead went back to UAE/Thailand/Vietnam

I'm so excited for this new season, especially after that meh S38 route  :cheer:  :conf:
What do u mean by UAE/thailand/vietnam
Logged

Offline TeamPlayerAlltheWay

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 20
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 12:21:05 PM »
Quote from: Avid on Yesterday at 07:24:00 AM
What do u mean by UAE/thailand/vietnam

I mean if this route starts in Europe and if they visit Asia, they tend to visit UAE, Thailand or Vietnam and used those countries as a hub for direct flight back to US. So im hoping they would instead visit South Korea, or Malaysia/Singapore before they flight back to US
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2144
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:51:40 AM »
Sri Lanka is having its moment in 2025.
Show content
Australia, Finland, and now US.
Logged

Offline BritishTARFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1316
Re: TAR 39 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #31 on: Today at 11:55:58 AM »
oh i love Sri Lanka!!!

hope they visit the south coast, Surfing task in Weligama or Hiriketiya.

maybe they can finally go to Ella! or go up north to Anuradhapura & a Sigiriya revisit!
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 