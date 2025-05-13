I still think the RB comes first and then they drive to the rafting and barrel task. As you stated in an early post, there's no train from Santa Maria do Feira. However there's a line that runs 6 times a day from Pinhao to Porto and has a station on Caldas do Moledo.



But I think is just the game designer on me speculating based on how I would have ordered the tasks.



I feel the same way, but I think the sun angles put Sabrosa and Granjão first. Very roughly:- Alyssa/Josiah at Sabrosa at around 3:05pm- Jack/Carson at Granjão (barrel rolling) at around 3:10pm- Alyssa/Josiah at Santa Maria da Feira (knight roadblock) at around 5:20pmEdit: I was wrong! Looks like there's a train from Vila da Feira to Porto São Bento, taking ~1h30 and running 9 times a day, but requiring a change of station at Espinho. This would be terrible planning though, as it'd either bunch teams up or put them so far apart that there's no hope of catching up, right before the Pit Stop.I'm thinking production would have teams drive to the main line (e.g., Espinho) to take the much, much more frequent services there back to Porto. Some trains from Espinho go directly to Porto São Bento, while some end at Porto Campanha, one stop short.