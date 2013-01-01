« previous next »
TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)

Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 06:04:48 PM
Quote from: Neobie on Yesterday at 10:42:31 AM
Train station looks like Campanhã Station. But if Han/Holden were driving to Pinhão, and Santa Maria da Feira is not accessible by train, where could they be going? Got off one stop early from Pinhão instead of at Porto São Bento?



The tiles are here on the Rua da Reboleira, right on the Porto waterfront and filled with tourists.

Ok, to add more confusion to this matter, is clear that they picked a car at the airport at the same time as the rest of the teams.



Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:20:57 PM
We also see Jonathan/Ana on the train, so it seems like they ditch the cars for the train back to Porto.

I think the rebelo boats at the Pit Stop are more common downriver, could this be the Pit Stop in Cálem?

The sun is pointing almost straight west at the Santa Maria da Feira shots, so sometime around 6pm. I'm thinking the sequence might be:
- Pick up cars at Porto Airport
- Drive upriver to Peso da Régua for the rafting and barrel-rolling
- Drive to Santa Maria da Feira for the knight roadblock
- Drive to a nearby train station and take the train back to Porto
- Travel on foot to the tile task at Largo do Terreiro
- Travel (on foot?) across the river to the Pit Stop at Cálem

We also have an overhead shot of Josiah/Alyssa that I can't place. Shadows are short, so possibly earlier in the leg, potentially before the rafting? A monastery or convent?
Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
Reply #27 on: Today at 08:00:07 AM
I still think the RB comes first and then they drive to the rafting and barrel task. As you stated in an early post, there's no train from Santa Maria do Feira. However there's a line that runs 6 times a day from Pinhao to Porto and has a station on Caldas do Moledo. 

But I think is just the game designer on me speculating based on how I would have ordered the tasks.
Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
Reply #28 on: Today at 08:11:11 AM
Quote from: Alenaveda on Today at 08:00:07 AM
I still think the RB comes first and then they drive to the rafting and barrel task. As you stated in an early post, there's no train from Santa Maria do Feira. However there's a line that runs 6 times a day from Pinhao to Porto and has a station on Caldas do Moledo. 

But I think is just the game designer on me speculating based on how I would have ordered the tasks.

One more thing, trains arrive to Porto-Campanha station and if you have to proceed to Sao Bento you need to make a connection there.
