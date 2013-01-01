Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
0 Members and 9 Guests are viewing this topic.
Train station looks like Campanhã Station. But if Han/Holden were driving to Pinhão, and Santa Maria da Feira is not accessible by train, where could they be going? Got off one stop early from Pinhão instead of at Porto São Bento?The tiles are here on the Rua da Reboleira, right on the Porto waterfront and filled with tourists.
Page created in 0.043 seconds with 31 queries.