« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)  (Read 2007 times)

1 Member and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13591
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 12
Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:04:48 PM »
Quote from: Neobie on Today at 10:42:31 AM
Train station looks like Campanhã Station. But if Han/Holden were driving to Pinhão, and Santa Maria da Feira is not accessible by train, where could they be going? Got off one stop early from Pinhão instead of at Porto São Bento?



The tiles are here on the Rua da Reboleira, right on the Porto waterfront and filled with tourists.

Ok, to add more confusion to this matter, is clear that they picked a car at the airport at the same time as the rest of the teams.



Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2568
Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:20:57 PM »
We also see Jonathan/Ana on the train, so it seems like they ditch the cars for the train back to Porto.

I think the rebelo boats at the Pit Stop are more common downriver, could this be the Pit Stop in Cálem?

The sun is pointing almost straight west at the Santa Maria da Feira shots, so sometime around 6pm. I'm thinking the sequence might be:
- Pick up cars at Porto Airport
- Drive upriver to Peso da Régua for the rafting and barrel-rolling
- Drive to Santa Maria da Feira for the knight roadblock
- Drive to a nearby train station and take the train back to Porto
- Travel on foot to the tile task at Largo do Terreiro
- Travel (on foot?) across the river to the Pit Stop at Cálem

We also have an overhead shot of Josiah/Alyssa that I can't place. Shadows are short, so possibly earlier in the leg, potentially before the rafting? A monastery or convent?
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 