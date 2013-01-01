« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)  (Read 2199 times)

Offline Alenaveda

Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 06:04:48 PM »
Quote from: Neobie on Yesterday at 10:42:31 AM
Train station looks like Campanhã Station. But if Han/Holden were driving to Pinhão, and Santa Maria da Feira is not accessible by train, where could they be going? Got off one stop early from Pinhão instead of at Porto São Bento?



The tiles are here on the Rua da Reboleira, right on the Porto waterfront and filled with tourists.

Ok, to add more confusion to this matter, is clear that they picked a car at the airport at the same time as the rest of the teams.



Offline Neobie

Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:20:57 PM »
We also see Jonathan/Ana on the train, so it seems like they ditch the cars for the train back to Porto.

I think the rebelo boats at the Pit Stop are more common downriver, could this be the Pit Stop in Cálem?

The sun is pointing almost straight west at the Santa Maria da Feira shots, so sometime around 6pm. I'm thinking the sequence might be:
- Pick up cars at Porto Airport
- Drive upriver to Peso da Régua for the rafting and barrel-rolling
- Drive to Santa Maria da Feira for the knight roadblock
- Drive to a nearby train station and take the train back to Porto
- Travel on foot to the tile task at Largo do Terreiro
- Travel (on foot?) across the river to the Pit Stop at Cálem

We also have an overhead shot of Josiah/Alyssa that I can't place. Shadows are short, so possibly earlier in the leg, potentially before the rafting? A monastery or convent?
Offline Alenaveda

Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:00:07 AM »
I still think the RB comes first and then they drive to the rafting and barrel task. As you stated in an early post, there's no train from Santa Maria do Feira. However there's a line that runs 6 times a day from Pinhao to Porto and has a station on Caldas do Moledo. 

But I think is just the game designer on me speculating based on how I would have ordered the tasks.
Offline Alenaveda

Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:11:11 AM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on Today at 08:00:07 AM
I still think the RB comes first and then they drive to the rafting and barrel task. As you stated in an early post, there's no train from Santa Maria do Feira. However there's a line that runs 6 times a day from Pinhao to Porto and has a station on Caldas do Moledo. 

But I think is just the game designer on me speculating based on how I would have ordered the tasks.

One more thing, trains arrive to Porto-Campanha station and if you have to proceed to Sao Bento you need to make a connection there.
Offline Alenaveda

Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:56:04 AM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on Today at 08:00:07 AM
I still think the RB comes first and then they drive to the rafting and barrel task. As you stated in an early post, there's no train from Santa Maria do Feira. However there's a line that runs 6 times a day from Pinhao to Porto and has a station on Caldas do Moledo. 

But I think is just the game designer on me speculating based on how I would have ordered the tasks.

Did a little more research. Depending the source, specifically from Caldas do Moledo to Porto there's between 5 and 8 trains running daily.
Offline Neobie

Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:30:06 AM »
In Sneak Peak 2, we see Holden... holdin' a map specially provided by the producers. It has a thick red line that ends at Granjão, which is where the rafting takes place and where Han/Holden are headed.

Tracing back east, the line has a few places labelled, including Caldas de Moledo (which Han/Holden are asking directions for) and Peso da Régua (where they are currently semi-lost). The line then snakes northeast beyond the fold of the page...

And searching in that direction gives us the overhead shot of Josiah/Alyssa, at the Câmara Municipal de Sabrosa. It's a 42km/26mi drive from there to the rafting at Granjão, with quite a few twists and turns to throw teams off.
Offline Neobie

Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:55:49 AM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on Today at 08:00:07 AM
I still think the RB comes first and then they drive to the rafting and barrel task. As you stated in an early post, there's no train from Santa Maria do Feira. However there's a line that runs 6 times a day from Pinhao to Porto and has a station on Caldas do Moledo. 

But I think is just the game designer on me speculating based on how I would have ordered the tasks.

I feel the same way, but I think the sun angles put Sabrosa and Granjão first. Very roughly:
- Alyssa/Josiah at Sabrosa at around 3:05pm
- Jack/Carson at Granjão (barrel rolling) at around 3:10pm
- Alyssa/Josiah at Santa Maria da Feira (knight roadblock) at around 5:20pm

Edit: I was wrong! Looks like there's a train from Vila da Feira to Porto São Bento, taking ~1h30 and running 9 times a day, but requiring a change of station at Espinho. This would be terrible planning though, as it'd either bunch teams up or put them so far apart that there's no hope of catching up, right before the Pit Stop.

I'm thinking production would have teams drive to the main line (e.g., Espinho) to take the much, much more frequent services there back to Porto. Some trains from Espinho go directly to Porto São Bento, while some end at Porto Campanha, one stop short.
Offline Alenaveda

Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
« Reply #32 on: Today at 10:17:08 AM »
Quote
I'm thinking production would have teams drive to the main line (e.g., Espinho) to take the much, much more frequent services there back to Porto. Some trains from Espinho go directly to Porto São Bento, while some end at Porto Campanha, one stop short.

This fits perfect with their picture in Porto Campanha. I mean, we speculated that they drop off one stop before São Bento by mistake but they could have taken a train that ends in Porto Campanha instead.
