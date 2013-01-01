We also see Jonathan/Ana on the train, so it seems like they ditch the cars for the train back to Porto.
I think the rebelo boats at the Pit Stop are more common downriver, could this
be the Pit Stop in Cálem?
The sun is pointing almost straight west at the Santa Maria da Feira shots, so sometime around 6pm. I'm thinking the sequence might be:
- Pick up cars at Porto Airport
- Drive upriver to Peso da Régua for the rafting and barrel-rolling
- Drive to Santa Maria da Feira for the knight roadblock
- Drive to a nearby train station and take the train back to Porto
- Travel on foot to the tile task at Largo do Terreiro
- Travel (on foot?) across the river to the Pit Stop at Cálem
We also have an overhead shot of Josiah/Alyssa that I can't place. Shadows are short, so possibly earlier in the leg, potentially before the rafting? A monastery or convent?