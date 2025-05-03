"There is currently a planned service disruption. The estimated time of the service disruption will be:From: May 8, 2025 at 6:00amTo: May 9, 2025 at 5:00pmThe disruption includes: Whats happening: Gananoque has been chosen as a filming location. Filming will be taking place at 30 King Street East (Town Hall) and at the waterfront. As a result, some parking stalls in the area will be temporarily closed. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation throughout the filming process.Heres what you need to know: No Parking AreasEight parking stalls in front of Town Hall, 30 King St. EastEight parking stalls across from Town HallEight parking Stalls in front of the History Museum and Thousand Islands Boat Museum, 125 Water St.Businesses will remain open.Please Help OutSpectators are welcome, but we ask that you follow any posted signs or directions from the production crew.On behalf of the Town of Gananoque, we would like to thank you for your patience in this matter."The Old English Pub might also be another location.