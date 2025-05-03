« previous next »
TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*

Re: TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
May 03, 2025, 08:35:43 PM
Re: TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
May 04, 2025, 07:57:28 AM
Re: TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
May 04, 2025, 04:26:40 PM
https://www.facebook.com/share/p/12J9LAvbd2k/

"the rec centre was one of two roadblocks the contestants could choose, they took a long time to arrive and it was all over very quickly. Thats all we know" via Christopher G
Re: TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
May 04, 2025, 11:24:44 PM
Saw them at the UNBC Saturday morning filming too!

Chevy Blazers lined up at the YXS airport too .

They were in Abbotsford last weekend, filled up with gas at Petro Station King Road!

4 contestants came into my parents Esso on chief lake yesterday asking where Mr.PG is. Super cool!!
Re: TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Yesterday at 01:06:53 PM
https://www.facebook.com/share/p/15DqfZyoXA/?mibextid=wwXIfr

MORE photos from The Amazing Race Canada in Prince George this past weekend. They were at University of Northern British Columbia and at YXS - Prince George Airport. Thanks to Katie Kelly & Judy Assman-Neiser for posting the photos on our page! Dale. #amazingrace #princegeorge #AmazingRaceCanada


https://www.princegeorgecitizen.com/local-news/the-amazing-race-canada-comes-to-prince-george-10615083
Re: TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Today at 02:13:19 PM
Woman in Valcourt, QC offering directions.

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/12JudzNYWUt/

"Keep an eye on your TVs in the next few months!!! Amazing Race Canada film crew arrived at Jacques Racicot Mechanic Garage this morning... luckily my boss and I have tested our best English to lead them to their destination"
