Author Topic: TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*  (Read 6087 times)

Online Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #25 on: May 03, 2025, 08:35:43 PM »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:36:46 PM by Xoruz »
Offline Avid

Re: TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #26 on: May 04, 2025, 07:57:28 AM »
Online Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #27 on: May 04, 2025, 04:26:40 PM »
https://www.facebook.com/share/p/12J9LAvbd2k/

"the rec centre was one of two roadblocks the contestants could choose, they took a long time to arrive and it was all over very quickly. Thats all we know" via Christopher G
Online Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #28 on: May 04, 2025, 11:24:44 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on May 04, 2025, 04:26:40 PM
https://www.facebook.com/share/p/12J9LAvbd2k/

"the rec centre was one of two roadblocks the contestants could choose, they took a long time to arrive and it was all over very quickly. Thats all we know" via Christopher G

Saw them at the UNBC Saturday morning filming too!

Chevy Blazers lined up at the YXS airport too .

They were in Abbotsford last weekend, filled up with gas at Petro Station King Road!

4 contestants came into my parents Esso on chief lake yesterday asking where Mr.PG is. Super cool!!
Online Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #29 on: May 05, 2025, 01:06:53 PM »
https://www.facebook.com/share/p/15DqfZyoXA/?mibextid=wwXIfr

MORE photos from The Amazing Race Canada in Prince George this past weekend. They were at University of Northern British Columbia and at YXS - Prince George Airport. Thanks to Katie Kelly & Judy Assman-Neiser for posting the photos on our page! Dale. #amazingrace #princegeorge #AmazingRaceCanada


https://www.princegeorgecitizen.com/local-news/the-amazing-race-canada-comes-to-prince-george-10615083
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:35:45 PM by Xoruz »
Online Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #30 on: May 06, 2025, 02:13:19 PM »
Woman in Valcourt, QC offering directions.

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/12JudzNYWUt/

"Keep an eye on your TVs in the next few months!!! Amazing Race Canada film crew arrived at Jacques Racicot Mechanic Garage this morning... luckily my boss and I have tested our best English to lead them to their destination"
Offline Leafsfan

Re: TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #31 on: May 08, 2025, 08:59:55 PM »
Per the TARHUB Discord, the next leg is expected to take place in Kingston (last season S4) and Gananaoque (new).
Online Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #32 on: May 09, 2025, 05:07:56 AM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 08, 2025, 08:59:55 PM
Per the TARHUB Discord, the next leg is expected to take place in Kingston (last season S4) and Gananaoque (new).

One place is Kingston Airport.

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1Bfwku6156/?mibextid=wwXIfr
Offline Leafsfan

Re: TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #33 on: May 09, 2025, 08:44:09 AM »
Quote from: Xoruz on May 06, 2025, 02:13:19 PM
Woman in Valcourt, QC offering directions.

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/12JudzNYWUt/

"Keep an eye on your TVs in the next few months!!! Amazing Race Canada film crew arrived at Jacques Racicot Mechanic Garage this morning... luckily my boss and I have tested our best English to lead them to their destination"

Also a task took place at the Theatre Granada in Sherbrooke and teams were seen getting directions to Sherbrooke's town hall.

Looks like the leg was based in Sherbrooke + surrounding area.
Online Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #34 on: May 09, 2025, 02:05:50 PM »
https://www.gananoque.ca/town-hall/138/notice-i-disruption-in-service-no-parking-areas

"There is currently a planned service disruption. The estimated time of the service disruption will be:

From: May 8, 2025 at 6:00am
To: May 9, 2025 at 5:00pm

The disruption includes: Whats happening: Gananoque has been chosen as a filming location. Filming will be taking place at 30 King Street East (Town Hall) and at the waterfront. As a result, some parking stalls in the area will be temporarily closed. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation throughout the filming process.

Heres what you need to know: No Parking Areas

Eight parking stalls in front of Town Hall, 30 King St. East
Eight parking stalls across from Town Hall
Eight parking Stalls in front of the History Museum and Thousand Islands Boat Museum, 125 Water St.
Businesses will remain open.
Please Help Out
Spectators are welcome, but we ask that you follow any posted signs or directions from the production crew.

On behalf of the Town of Gananoque, we would like to thank you for your patience in this matter."


The Old English Pub might also be another location.
« Last Edit: May 09, 2025, 02:09:20 PM by Xoruz »
Online Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #35 on: May 09, 2025, 05:55:45 PM »
Via Heather V.

"We had a couple helicopters down to the RMC peninsula (Royal Military College of Canada) at 7 am weird for a Friday"
Offline nala

Re: TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #36 on: May 10, 2025, 10:09:29 AM »
The teams were in Mississauga today morning at an office building
Online Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #37 on: May 10, 2025, 02:36:02 PM »
https://x.com/905hub_/status/1921247738437480933?s=46

A man was spotted performing a commando crawl across a highline suspended between Mississaugas Absolute Towers in #CityCentre yesterday.

https://x.com/905hub_/status/1921283738803040680

Update: This performance was part of a shoot for The Amazing Race Canada.

Another pov 👇
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:41:46 PM by Xoruz »
Offline Leafsfan

Re: TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #38 on: May 10, 2025, 03:29:40 PM »
Credits to filipecq on Instagram

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NoWa5XQT7Pk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NoWa5XQT7Pk</a>

Looks like Ika is doing the RB
Online Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #39 on: May 10, 2025, 09:07:05 PM »
Another clip of the towers task.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1131257838770842
Online Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #40 on: May 11, 2025, 08:49:40 AM »
Online Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #41 on: May 11, 2025, 09:58:50 AM »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:34:09 PM by Xoruz »
Online Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #42 on: Today at 03:03:13 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on May 09, 2025, 02:05:50 PM
The Old English Pub might also be another location.

Via Catherine L.

"Well I'll spill the tea.....
AMAZING RACE 2025 was just filmed in one of my fave places.
The 1,000 ISLANDS and Gananoque!!
A local pub was a pit stop."
Online Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 11 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:42:08 PM »
Gander, Newfoundland

Sarah R. (FB)

Speaking of action 🎬...if anyone watches the show Amazing Race Canada, they filmed some interviews at Cobb's Pond today!🤩
