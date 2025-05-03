Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
https://www.facebook.com/share/p/12J9LAvbd2k/"the rec centre was one of two roadblocks the contestants could choose, they took a long time to arrive and it was all over very quickly. Thats all we know" via Christopher G
Per the TARHUB Discord, the next leg is expected to take place in Kingston (last season S4) and Gananaoque (new).
Woman in Valcourt, QC offering directions.https://www.facebook.com/share/p/12JudzNYWUt/"Keep an eye on your TVs in the next few months!!! Amazing Race Canada film crew arrived at Jacques Racicot Mechanic Garage this morning... luckily my boss and I have tested our best English to lead them to their destination"
