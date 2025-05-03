https://www.facebook.com/share/p/12J9LAvbd2k/
"the rec centre was one of two roadblocks the contestants could choose, they took a long time to arrive and it was all over very quickly. Thats all we know" via Christopher G
Saw them at the UNBC Saturday morning filming too!
Chevy Blazers lined up at the YXS airport too .
They were in Abbotsford last weekend, filled up with gas at Petro Station King Road!
4 contestants came into my parents Esso on chief lake yesterday asking where Mr.PG is. Super cool!!