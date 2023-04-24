« previous next »
Placeholder for the title
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 10, Episode 1, "Back where it all started"
Film dates: 2023-04-24?

This season starts at the same place the first Canadian race started in the Oakes Garden Theater at Niagara Falls.

The teams in this season are:
  • Michael & Tyson, best friends and professional baseball players from Vancouver
  • Kevin & Gurleen, newly dating reality tv people
  • Eva & Trystenne, best friends from Toronto
  • Michael & Amari, First Nation father and son. Michael (the father) is also a former professional basketball player
  • Taylor & Katie, best friends and freestyle wrestlers from Edmonton
  • Dorothy and Olus, Married couple from Calgary, came to Canada from Nigeria 3 years ago
  • Colin & Matt, best buddies and superfans
  • Brad & Sam, father and daughter from Toronto, he is a former NHL player
  • Lauren & Nicole, twins
  • Julia & Olivia, married couple which does a lot of endurance competitions
  • Connor & John, best friends,  John is one of the little people

At the starting line Jon tells teams what the firs team will win. An Chevrolet 2024 Equinox EV RS each, an Expedia trip around the world, $250,000 and the title.

The first clue is a road block: Who's down to go first?

In this road block racers must rappel down 180ft. Their next clue can be found on the way. the rappel takes place by the Horseshoe falls which is 1.4km away from the starting line.

Teams get $500 for this leg of the race, and Tyson promptly loose their money. Michael & Tyson decide to do the road block first and then go back and look for the money.

Most teams make their way on foot to the road block but Kevin & Gurleen, Connor & John and Taylor & Katie jump onto a bus (I seems it was just passing), which turns out to be a very good decision.
 "How did they get here?", One of the running teams when they get to the road block location
 "I hate heights", Connor

There are only four rappel lines available so teams will have to wait for an available line. Nobody really struggles with this task, nobody shows any debilitating fear of heights and nobody misses the clues hanging along the way.

Dorothy & Olus are the last team to reach the detour location. Dorothy is complaining about her leg hurting. For their sake I hope this is something temporary or they will not be long in this race. Colin & Matt think they are next to last in line for the detour with only Eva & Trystenne behind them. So they are happy when eventually Dorothy & Olus arrive.

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1.Taylor* & Katie  (1-0)
2.Michael & Amari* (0-1)
3.Kevin & Gurleen* (0-1)
4.Julia* & Olivia  (1-0)
5.Michael & Tyson* (0-0)
6.Connor & John*   (0-1)
7.Lauren* & Nicole (1-0)
8.Brad & Sam*      (0-1)
9.Colin* & Matt    (1-0)
10.Eva & Trystenne* (1-0)
11.Dorothy* and Olus(1-0)

Detour: Game time or Show time

Game time takes place in The Great Canadian Midway arcade. Here teams must play any of the marked games. They have to earn 400 tickets to receive their next clue.

Show time takes place in front of the Niagara Skywheel and requires the players to learn a bunch of key words in a script containing facts about the falls. They must then use the provided props and recite the facts, hitting exactly the marked words, for a group of "tourists".

Both detours take place in Clifton Hill (1.4km)

Once they are done with the road block Michael & Tyson go back to the starting line to find the money they dropped. They are lucky that the detours are actually located just behind the starting line. But that is as far as their luck goes, the money is nowhere to be found.

Michael & Amari go for the basketball game and are happy that it is marked as Michael is a former professional basketball player. He does very well at the game but when one round only yields 12 tickets they decide to switch to something with a better payout.

Kevin finds a game where you throw balls at small eggs. And to improve his winnings he grabs the balls from the machine next to it as well. Then Julia & Olivia arrive and try to use the machine next to him, but there are no balls so they move on to another.

Taylor & Katie really struggle with the detour. It seems to be Taylor who say that an acrobat fried an omelet when she should say that he cooked one.
 "Oh, I keep saying fried an omelet", Eventually Katie spots her mistake

We learn that Lauren & Nicole have moved to Los Angeles to try to get into acting. So they feel confident in their ability to memorize the script, this confidence turns out to be justified.

 "God, I suck", Brad feel defeated by the games
 "I went to an art school. But I majored in dance, not acting", Trystenne on why she struggles with the show time detour

Eva & Trystenne initially go for show time, but when Trystenne struggles with learning her part of the script they switch to game time.

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
  1(+2) Kevin & Gurleen, game time
  2(+0) Michael & Amari, game time
  3(+4) Lauren & Nicole, show time, on their 1st attempt
  4(+0) Julia & Olivia, game time
  5(+3) Brad & Sam, game time
  6(+0) Connor & John, game time
  7(+2) Colin & Matt, show time on their 2nd attempt
  8(-3) Michael & Tyson, game time
  9(-8) Taylor & Katie, show time on their 9th attempt
 10(+1) Dorothy and Olus, show time
 11(-1) Eva & Trystenne, started show time but switched to game time

Route info: Make your way to the Nightmares fear factory. One team will get the assist by Desjardis for the next challenge.

Teams find their next clue at the Nightmares fear factory (350m). Here teams need to make it through the haunted house. In the last room they are given a 10 step color sequence (different instances of red, purple, blue and green). They must memorize this before heading to the illumination tower (1.4km) where they must light up the falls in their give color sequence. Each team is given a unique sequence.

The assist is hidden in one of the clue envelopes, so it is random which team gets it. In this case the assist makes the team not have to memorize the color combination.

 "Fix your hair if you're going to touch my hair", Lauren or Nicole in the haunted house

Eva & Trystenne leave the haunted house just after Dorothy & Olus. Instead of asking around they just head for the biggest tower they can see, which turns out to be the Skylon tower, and this is not where they need to go. But fortunately for them this is more or less on the way to the Illumination tower so they should not loose that much time by this error.
 "We're trying to save our money", Trystenne does not want to take a taxi

Teams complete this task in the following order:
  1(+0) Kevin & Gurleen
  2(+1) Lauren & Nicole
  3(-1) Michael & Amari, misremembered their combination but figured out their error without having to go back to the haunted house
  4(+3) Colin & Matt
  5(-1) Julia & Olivia
  6(-1) Brad & Sam
  7(-1) Connor & John, got the assist
  8(+0) Michael & Tyson
  9(+0) Taylor & Katie
 10(+0) Dorothy and Olus
 11(+0) Eva & Trystenne, not long after after #10

The next clue tells teams to make their way to the tunnel by the Niagara parks power station (900m). Here they must ride an elevator down and then run through the tunnel to the pit stop which is located on the observation platform.

There is however a twist. During the elevator ride down there is a guide reciting facts. He tells them things like:
  • Work began on the tunnel in 1901 and was completed by 1904
  • We're now descending down now approximately 180ft
  • On this side here we have a shaft which spun 250rpm
  • We're going to reach the tunnel, our tunnel is 2200ft long
  • We are going to come to our tunnel which will take you to a 65ft platform
[/i]
Once teams get to Jon he asks them to pick a note out of a jar. This contains a question on one of the facts teams got to hear in the elevator. If they fail to answer this correctly they have to go back up again and repeat the process.

We see that Julia & Olivia are taking notes while in the elevator, which is smart. Taylor & Katie and Brad & Sam also do this.

Michael & Tyson give the wrong answer so they have to go back and ride the elevator again. Once they come down the discuss if they should ride the elevator a third time so they really know everything before they run out to Jon. They decide to do this, which IMHO is very risky as they do not know how far behind the other teams are.

Teams check in in the following order:
  1(+0) Kevin & Gurleen, win a trip to India and $10,000
  2(+0) Lauren & Nicole
  -(+1) Colin & Matt, missed the question
  3(+0) Michael & Amari
  4(+1) Julia & Olivia
  5(-2) Colin & Matt
  -(+2) Michael & Tyson, missed the question
  6(+0) Brad & Sam
  -(+2) Taylor & Katie, missed the question
  7(+0) Connor & John
  8(-1) Taylor & Katie
  9(-3) Michael & Tyson
 10(+0) Dorothy and Olus
 11(+0) Eva & Trystenne, just behind #10, are eliminated

 "AT the end of the day we are still strong within our sisterhood", Eva
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 10, Episode 2, "Call me the olive man"
Film dates: 2023-04-26

For this leg teams depart just outside the Niagara parks power station, which is close to the last pit stop. We are not given any departure times but teams departs in the following order:
  1. Kevin & Gurleen
  2. Lauren & Nicole
  3. Michael & Amari
  4. Julia & Olivia
  5. Colin & Matt
  6. Brad & Sam
  7. Connor & John
  8. Taylor & Katie
  9. Michael & Tyson
 10. Dorothy and Olus

Route info: Fly to Vancouver, BC. And make your way to the Sunshine coast. Note: there are three express passes up for grabs in Vancouver.

We learn that Michael & Amari have dubbed themselves team Fon (father & son), which is pronounced team fun. And Colin & Matt are wearing socks with images of their mothers printed on them.

Production have arranged travel so teams all board a bus to Toronto and then fly from there to Vancouver. While they are waiting for the bus teams are connecting with each other, scheming and strategizing. It seems like all of them do it, but Taylor & Katie who are happy to keep to themselves. Teams keep talking at the airport as well. We see Kevin & Gurleen and Lauren & Nicole talk about working together. But afterwards Lauren & Nicole are skeptical and Kevin does not want to trust them any longer than he has to.

In Vancouver teams will have to sign up for one of five seaplanes arriving 10 minutes apart to to Sechelt. But before they do that they have a decision to make. From the airport they can head straight to the seaplane center in Vancouver harbor, or they can weer 2km off course to Second beach where the express passes are.

In the last leg Michael & Tyson lost all their money. In this leg we seen them give the taxi driver a $100 tip, so it seems they are given plenty of money for each leg.

Michael & Tyson decide to go for the express passes, Kevin & Gurleen and Michael & Amari do the same. The rest of the teams make directly for the seaplanes.

I like this design that there is a cost for going after the express passes. Also as it turns out one team can not grab all three of them.
 "We are the friendliest and most charming team so, someone's probably gonna give it to us, to be honest", John think they will be given an express pass

At Second beach teams find two buoys out in the water. One is marked "Express pass" and the other is "Express pass x2" and there are ropes so you can haul them in. It seems as if teams may only collect one express pass package. Michael & Tyson arrive first and get the 2x package. There is a tight race for the second one but Kevin thinks he sees a flag and they stop their taxi, but this turns out to be well short of the actual beach so Michael & Amari can easily grab the last Express Pass.

By the seaplane sign up there is a board: "Remember, once you sign up for a flight you are not longer eligible to collect an Express Pass package. Teams end up on the following flights:

Flight #1:
 Lauren & Nicole
 Taylor & Katie
 
Flight #2:
 Julia & Olivia
 Dorothy and Olus
 
Flight #3:
 Brad & Sam
 Connor & John

Flight #4:
 Michael & Tyson
 Colin & Matt
 
Flight #5:
 Michael & Amari
 Kevin & Gurleen

Kevin & Gurleen argue a bit about the missed Express Pass and Kevin starts sulking.
 "Yeah, I'll give you one minute, but I just don't want you to sulk. Like, everyone's watching you.", Gurleen

Once in Sechelt they get to choose a sponsor pickup truck and inside that they will find their next clue. This clue tells teams to drive to Halfmoon Sea Kayaks (2km).

Kevin & Gurleen initially just follow Michael & Amari (they did talk about working together on this leg) but eventually they stop to get directions. But they find a unique bunch of people to ask:
 "Actually, we don't even have phones", The people Kevin is asking for directions
Gurleen is not happy about Kevin stopping when she said they should not.

At Half moon sea kayaks teams must paddle out onto the frigid waters of the bay and capsize their kayak, get themselves safely back into the boat, pump out the excess water and get back to shore.

Lauren & Nicole feel confident as they spend a lot of time on the water.

Dorothy & Olus really struggle with this task. They are unable to get back up into the kayak and after a while Dorothy cries uncle and the safety team sweeps in and brings them to shore. But there she rallies, they take another look at the demonstration and go back out on the water. And this time they manage to complete the task.

There is something strange going on here. According to the edit the last two teams arrived before Dorothy had to be rescued. But she and Olus still had time to get rescued, recover and go back out and do the task before any of those teams managed to do it. IMHO the most probable explanation is that those two teams also had a hard time getting back into they kayaks.

Teams complete the kayak self rescue in the following order:
  1(+0) Lauren & Nicole
  2(+0) Taylor & Katie
  3(+0) Julia & Olivia
  4(+1) Brad & Sam
  5(+0) Connor & John
  6(+1) Colin & Matt
  7(+0) Michael & Tyson
  8(-4) Dorothy and Olus
  9(+0) Michael & Amari
 10(+0) Kevin & Gurleen

Quote
DETOUR

Detour: "Mallet Fest" or
"Palate Test"

Mallet Fest: Learn a
Zimbabwean son on the
marimba, then join a
band and perform for the
locals to receive your
next clue.

Palate Test: Sample a
collection of olive oils and
balsamic vinegars, then
correctly identify the
flavor of each sample to
receive your next clue.

NOTE: There are limited
stations at both detours.

Both detours take place in the town of Gibsons (24km).

Palate test takes place at the Sunshine Coast Olive Oil Company where they'll have to sample 10 different oils and balsamic vinegars. They also get 10 signs with the different flavors. The table seems to hold 6 olive oils and four balsamic vinegars, the latter are made up of two different flavors which need to be identified.

Mallet Fest takes place at the Gibsons public market (about 400m away form the Olive Oil company). Here they will find the Knotty Dotters who will teach and perform with them.

 "If there is an etiquette to olive oil tasting, we are not doing it.", Lauren as they use their fingers
 "Olivia's weakness is rhythm." Julia, but they think the tasting is even harder

After the kayak task Kevin & Gurleen go to get directions. They get a local to print them directions. Kevin has the idea to have the guy print out directions to some other place and give to Michael & Amari but Gurleen does not like that idea so nothing happens.

 "Call me the olive man!", John gets the title

When Michael & Amari get approved they do spend a little time helping Kevin & Gurleen, which feels like a big potential mistake as they are battling it out for last.

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
  1(+0) Lauren & Nicole, palate
  2(+0) Taylor & Katie, palate
  3(+2) Connor & John, palate
  4(+0) Brad & Sam, palate
  5(+2) Michael & Tyson, palate
  6(+0) Colin & Matt, palate
  7(-4) Julia & Olivia, mallet on their 11th attempt
  8(+0) Dorothy and Olus, mallet on their 1st attempt
  9(+0) Michael & Amari
 10(+0) Kevin & Gurleen, palate

Route info: Drive yourselves to Mise en Place Equestrian and search the entrance for your next clue. Note, one team will win the Assist by Desjardins for the next challenge.

 "Our new calling is that we are olive oil connoisseurs", Nicole

As Taylor & Katie leave the olive oil tasting Sam asks if there is anything they can help them with. Taylor responds "Sorry, we've got to go.", which feels like a polite way of saying no.

Nobody seems to have any major trouble getting to Mise en Place Equestrienne (8km back the way they came)

Road block: Who can hold their horses?

The road block clue is placed well away from the actual road block, so there is no way to see what the task actually is. Given the place and the clue every team thinks this will include horses. And it kind of does, but the "horse" they have to ride is a hobby horse. The task is actually to remember the course. They need to remember in which order and direction to hit the gates and which different kinds of steps to use on the different parts of the course. For example on me parts they must run forward, some prance left, some prance right and some prance backwards and so on.

 "I thought it was an actual horse!", Nicole when she gets to select her hobby horse
 "John does not look happy", Connor

Here we learn that Brad is color blind so he has a hard time reading the map. He has to ask some kids for help seeing which lines are which color and then he adds some extra markings on the map so he can read it.

Colin & Matt pick the clue with the assist in. In this case they get a simplified version of the course.

 "Olus looks so hot in his outfit, I want to take him home", Dorothy
 "Dude, what's the penalty?", John is really struggling with this task
 "I rappelled down the Niagara falls, and that is easier than this", John

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+4)Michael & Tyson* (0-2)On his 2nd attempt
2(-1)Lauren & Nicole* (1-1)On her 5th attempt
3(-1)Taylor & Katie*  (1-1)On her 6th attempt
4(+2)Colin & Matt*    (1-1)On his 3rd attempt (with the assist)
5(+5)Kevin* & Gurleen (1-1)On his 3rd attempt
6(+3)Michael* & Amari (1-1)On his 2nd attempt
7(-4)Connor & John*   (0-2)On his 11 attempt
8(-4)Brad* & Sam      (1-1)On his 9th attempt
9(-2)Julia & Olivia*  (1-1)On her 5th attempt
10(-2)Dorothy and Olus*(1-1)On his 4th attempt

The next clue contains a photograph of what looks like a Mandala and the clue just tells them to find John nearby. Teams have to ask locals to learn that the picture shows the Robers Creek Mandala, which is just 4km away.

From the footage we see that Michael & Tyson and Dorothy & Olus travel back into Gibsons for direction, thus adding 13km to their route.

Kevin & Gurleen actually wait for Michael & Amari and they make their way together to the pit stop and even jump onto the mat together.
 "We owe you", Gurleen

Teams reach John and the mat in the following order:
  1(+0) Michael & Tyson, win a trip to Dubai and $10,000
  2(+0) Lauren & Nicole
  3(+0) Taylor & Katie
  4(+0) Colin & Matt
  5(+0) Michael & Amari
  5(+0) Kevin & Gurleen
  7(+1) Brad & Sam
  8(+1) Julia & Olivia
  9(-2) Connor & John
 10(+0) Dorothy and Olus, are eliminated

At the mat we learn that Michael & Tyson have to give away their second express pass by the end of the fourth leg.

 "Baby, this has been the adventure of a lifetime, and I'm so glad that I got to do it with you.", Dorothy
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 10, Episode 3, "Plot twist, It's a U-Turn vote"
Film dates: 2023-04-28

The last pit stop was by Roberts Creek Pier, BC. Teams are released from The Oceanside hotel, which is located 8 km away.

Teams depart in the following order:
1.Michael & Tyson 06:43
2.Lauren & Nicole 06:48+0:05
3.Taylor & Katie  06:52+0:09
4.Colin & Matt    ??:??+?:??
5.Kevin & Gurleen 07:37+0:54
5.Michael & Amari 07:37+0:54
7.Brad & Sam      ??:???:??
8.Julia & Olivia  ??:???:??
9.Connor & John   07:571:14

Route info: Drive yourselves to the town Sechelt and locate Salish Soils. Caution, U-turn vote ahead!

The clue also says that the first team to reach the U-turn will gain an advantage.

Kevin talks a lot about the U-turn vote. As he is a professional poker player he feels like he can read people. He thinks that Taylor & Katie has the lowest amount of social capital so he'll throw their name out there as a potential U-turn target and let it fester.

Teams reach Salish Soils (5km) in the following order:
 1(+1) Lauren & Nicole
 2(-1) Michael & Tyson
 3(+0) Taylor & Katie
 4(+0) Colin & Matt
 5(+0) Kevin & Gurleen
 6(+0) Michael & Amari
 7(+0) Brad & Sam
 8(+0) Julia & Olivia
 9(+0) Connor & John

Here teams must mix a specific blend of different soils. Once approved they can use wheelbarrows to transport the soil to a community farm 1km away. Here they must load it into bags which are then weighed. They need to deliver at least 160kg of soil so teams must make multiple trips as it seems a wheelbarrow takes about 50kg.

 "I think I got fish compost in my mouth", Nicole
 "My first job was on a farm, so I dealt with a lot of soil and a lot of... we'll call it fertilizer.", Matt

At this task Kevin starts talking to other teams and he say that everybody is leaning towards voting for the wrestler (Taylor & Katie) in the upcoming U-turn vote.
 "I think we have enough social capital to survive it", Kevin thinks he can deflect the U-turn from themselves
When he speaks to Julia & Oliver they propose Lauren & Nicole and he say that a couple of teams have mentioned them, so he gives the impression that he will vote for them without actually saying it.

Teams reach 160kg of soil in the following order:
 1(+1) Michael & Tyson
 2(+1) Taylor & Katie
 3(-2) Lauren & Nicole, just after #2
 4(+2) Michael & Amari
 5(-1) Colin & Matt
 6(-1) Kevin & Gurleen
 7(+1) Julia & Olivia
 8(+0) Brad & Sam
 9(+0) Connor & John

Teams must now drive themselves to the Langdale Ferry Terminal (27km) and take a ferry to Horseshoe bay. They must then drive 24km to Granville Island in downtown Vancouver.

Teams must check in at the ferry terminal by 10:20 to make the first sailing. If they miss that it is a two hour wait for the next one.

The clue also say that one team will win the assist for the next challenge.

At the ferry terminal Kevin tells Michael & Amari that the vote leans towards Lauren & Nicole. But then Michael & Amari talk to Lauren & Nicole and hear that the girls have an alliance with Kevin & Gurleen and in spite of that Kevin say that they should be U-turned. They realize that he is playing them.

The last few teams worry about making the ferry. Julia & Olivia arrive at 10:19 and Connor & John must arrive not long after because they all make the first ferry.

After the ferry we learn that quite a few racers have lived in Vancouver so they know their way around.

Lauren & Nicole get lost on the way to the market. And they know that Kevin & Gurleen are trying to get the other teams to vote for them in them upcoming U-turn vote, so they are understandably stressed.

Teams will find their next clue in from of the Granville Public Market. They reach it in the following order:
 1(+0) Michael & Tyson
 2(+3) Colin & Matt
 3(+5) Brad & Sam
 4(+3) Julia & Olivia
 5(-1) Michael & Amari
 6(-4) Taylor & Katie
 7(-1) Kevin & Gurleen
 8(-5) Lauren & Nicole
 9(+0) Connor & John

Route info: It's a buyers market.

Close to the clue box teams can find Winnie. She will give them a shopping bag and a list of six ingredients they need to get from the market (the list seems to include which vendor they must get each item from). Racers must then deliver the ingredients to 6 different restaurants before they can return for their next clue.

Brad used to live in Yaletown, just across the water so he know this market well. And, as it will turn out, he also knows the local restaurants.

Lauren & Nicole are very happy when they find the assist in their clue envelope. In this case it means that they only need to deliver four ingredients.

Michael & Tyson forget their newly bought bag of rice at the stall and it takes a while for them to notice it. Eventually they have to go back to pick it up and this costs them a few placements.

Michael & Amari take a water taxi instead of a regular one, that way they avoid the pretty intense traffic.

Teams complete this task in the following order:
 1(+2) Brad & Sam
 2(+0) Colin & Matt
 3(+5) Lauren & Nicole, had the assist
 4(-3) Michael & Tyson
 5(+1) Taylor & Katie
 6(-1) Michael & Amari
 7(-3) Julia & Olivia
 8(-1) Kevin & Gurleen
 9(+0) Connor & John

Route info: It never hurts to ask

Teams must now make their way to Parker Place where they must sort an entire set of Mahjong tiles. There is a bunch of local players playing so teams can ask them for help identifying the pieces.

After this challenge teams will encounter the U-turn vote. And the first team to reach the voting board will get two votes. The voting is blind insofar that teams can not see which teams the others have voted on, at least not for now. It is not obvious if the actual markers they use while voting are marked as well so we do not know if the teams will be shown who voted for who.

Everybody jumps into taxis so it seems that they had to leave their cars at the market.

The Mahjong sorting does not seem to be overly difficult. You need to ask the players to describe the different pieces. The most common problem seems to be that the players switch up the Seasons and the Flowers. Sam helps Michael & Tyson with that...
 "We're looking for that Express Pass, boys", Sam

Teams complete the Mahjong task at Parker Place (12km).
 1(+1) Colin & Matt
 2(+1) Lauren & Nicole
 3(+2) Taylor & Katie
 4(+2) Michael & Amari
 5(-4) Brad & Sam
 6(-2) Michael & Tyson
 7(+0) Julia & Olivia
 8(+0) Kevin & Gurleen
 9(+0) Connor & John

Teams reach the U-turn board in the following order:
 1(+0) Colin & Matt, put both their votes for Kevin & Gurleen
 2(+0) Lauren & Nicole, vote for Kevin & Gurleen
 3(+0) Taylor & Katie, vote for Lauren & Nicole
 4(+0) Michael & Amari, vote for Kevin & Gurleen
 ?(+?) Brad & Sam
 ?(+?) Michael & Tyson
 ?(+?) Julia & Olivia
 ?(+?) Kevin & Gurleen, vote for Lauren & Nicole
 ?(+?) Connor & John

The next clue tells teams to fly to Penticton, BC. Production has arranged a plane to take teams there so everybody will start at the same position. Once in Penticton teams must drive to the SS Sicamous.

We see Taylor & Katie call for a taxi but when it arrives Kevin & Gurleen steal it. Right in front of the girls.
 "We already knew that about them. That's the worst part, we should have just [beep] voted for them", Taylor regrets their vote as they already knew Kevin & Gurleen were shady

In the preview for next episode we get to see everybody get released together from in front of SS Sicamous.
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 10, Episode 4, "Slow roll and stay in control"
Film dates: 2023-04-29

The last episode ended mid leg with all teams on the same chartered plan from Vancouver to Penticton. When teams land they load into another humongous sponsor truck for the drive to the SS Sicamous (9km).

Kevin & Gurleen are nervous for the upcoming U-turn. They have done their best to get teams to vote for others but the mood is strange and they fear that they were not successful.
 "I have never been the villain", Gurleen
 "Welcome to the club", Kevin knows which role he wants to play

At SS Sicamous Jon is waiting for the teams. He gathers them and calls out Colin & Matt
 "Don't like where this is going", Colin
But Jon actually wants to tell them that since they were the first to reach the U-turn vote in the first half of this leg they have won a trip to Madagascar and $10,000.

Then Jon gets down to the U-turn vote and it turns out that Kevin & Gurleen got the most votes. We get to see a short montage and in fact they got all the votes except their own and Taylor & Katie's. Then in an unexpected twist Kevin & Gurleen are told that they get to choose a second team to U-turn.

Here it seems as if the race takes a pause, or possibly they wait overnight, because we get to see various teams speak with Kevin & Gurleen. The latter then decide to U-turn Julia & Olivia. They do this as they think this is a team they can beat and who are unlikely to get the second Express pass from Mike & Tyson. Julia & Olivia are understandably shocked by this but wow to fight.

Then Jon restarts the race and everybody run for the clue box on the beach behind him.

Road block: Who's ready to off-road?

The road block takes place at Area 27 Motorsports in the town of Oliver (46km). The racers must get into another sponsor vehicle (same make as they are driving during this leg) and use its features to pass three obstacle courses (cameras, suspension and big tires). Each obstacle course consists of a single obstacle so calling them courses is IMHO a bit much.

 "We hate some other teams more, but this was the strategic decision", Kevin about the U-turn

Michael & Tyson talk about having to give one of the express passes away by the end of this leg and how they want to give one to Connor & John.

 "I thought he'd be good at this, 'cause he's old", Amari when his father fails one obstacle
 "The driver instructor gave some good advice. He said, "Slow roll, stay in control."", Michael
 
Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1.Michael* & Tyson (1-2)
2.Kevin* & Gurleen (2-1)
3.Brad & Sam*      (1-2)
4.Lauren & Nicole* (1-2)
5.Taylor* & Katie  (2-1)
6.Julia & Olivia*  (1-2)
7.Michael* & Amari (2-1)
8.Connor* & John   (1-2)
9.Colin* & Matt    (2-1)

Route info: "Drive yourselves to the Book Shop in Penticton and search outside for your next clue."

The book shop is almost back where they started this day (46km) so nobody seems to have an problems finding it.

The clue here tells teams to locate their next clue within the 5000-square-foot store. The clue is contained within a special edition photo book of the Amazing Race Canada winners. Each photo book is yellow and black and seems to be sticking out a little. This makes it slightly easier to find but as teams do not really know what they are looking for it is not that easy.

Lauren & Nicole find the assist in their clue here. In this case they do not need to search for the book they can go and ask for it.

Michael & Amari find their book but then they stay and help Julia & Olivia to look for the book. They actually find it and call the girls over to pick it up. They then decide to try to help each other at the detour.

Colin & Matt find the book before Connor & John, but they are nice and show them what it looks like. They are happy they were able to help them but I think they are a bit too kind for their own good as they are fighting for last at the moment.

Teams find the clue books in the following order:
 1(+0) Michael & Tyson
 2(+0) Kevin & Gurleen
 3(+0) Brad & Sam
 4(+0) Lauren & Nicole
 5(+0) Taylor & Katie
 6(+1) Michael & Amari
 7(-1) Julia & Olivia
 8(+1) Colin & Matt
 9(-1) Connor & John

Detour: Press or Undress

The detours take place at the Dirty Laundry vineyard (16km).

In Undress teams must recreate a clothesline of all different shapes and sizes of unmentionables. The example and the clothesline they need to populate are at opposite ends of the vineyard. There seem to be approximately 25 items of unmentionables on the line. To make the task harder there are more than 25 pieces of clothing to choose from where teams are recreating the line so they need to keep track of also the size and exact looks. The clothespins are also of different colors and materials, and they matter.

In Press teams must stomp grapes to produce 1.5 liters of juice.

Michael & Tyson seem to visit this vineyard regularly so they knew where it was.

 "Hey, my big feet work for something, right?", Katie while stomping grapes
 "At this pace, we're probably gonna be here 'til tomorrow", Tyson
There is a lot of grape parts included in the pressed grape juice and this makes it hard to pour into the provided container as there is a filter at the opening.

 "Memorization is clearly one of our strong suits", John on why they choose undress

Julia & Olivia run into Michael & Amari at the undress detour and they start working together. This upsets Kevin who thought they were tight with Michael & Amari. Connor & John do not work with anybody but they start copying Kevin & Gurleen. This works well until Kevin & Gurleen are approved and Kevin destroys their clothesline in order to stop people from copying them.
 "They completely ruined what we were copying", John

Poor Connor & John really struggle with this task. They have put the wrong pink corset on their line (there seems to be three different corsets available) and it takes them a  long time to realize this.
 "Who knew doing laundry was so tough, man", John

Julia & Olivia has a brilliant idea of filtering the juice through one of their socks. This works very well but I'm not sure I would want to drink it.

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
 1(+3) Lauren & Nicole, undress
 2(-1) Michael & Tyson, press
 ----- Kevin & Gurleen, press
 3(+0) Brad & Sam, press
 4(+1) Taylor & Katie, press
 5(-3) Kevin & Gurleen, undress
 6(+0) Michael & Amari, undress
 ----- Julia & Olivia, undress
 7(+1) Colin & Matt, press
 8(-1) Julia & Olivia, press
 9(+0) Connor & John, undress

Road block: Who aims to please?

In this road block the racer who did not do the previous road block must memorize the names of six animals in the Nk'Mip language. There will be a guide pronouncing the names both in English and Mk'Nip. They they must move to an archery range where an instructor will call out animal names (in Mk'Nip) and they will have to hit each respective animal with bow and arrow. Racers have to hit four correct targets to earn their next clue.

Teams arrive to the Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre in Osoyoos (81km), where the road block takes place, in the following order:
 1(+1) Michael & Tyson
 2(-1) Lauren & Nicole, while #1 are still learning the names
 3(+0) Brad & Sam, after all the earlier teams have left
 4(+1) Kevin & Gurleen, after all the earlier teams have left
 5(-1) Taylor & Katie, not long after #4
 6(+0) Michael & Amari, after all the earlier teams have left
 7(+0) Colin & Matt, not long after #6
 8(+0) Julia & Olivia, as #7 are leaving
 9(+0) Connor & John, after all other teams have left

On the way to the road block Tyson talks about his hearing challenges  and hopes that he will be able to complete this task anyway. At the task he focuses on the movement of the lips of the instructor more than listening.

Gurleen is the only one shown really struggling with this task. She has a hard time remembering the names and she is missing a lot of her shots as well.

Connor & John know that they are last here but they soldier on hoping that it will be a non-elimination leg.

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+0)Michael & Tyson* (2-2)
2(+0)Lauren* & Nicole (2-2)
3(+0)Brad* & Sam      (2-2)
4(+1)Taylor & Katie*  (2-2)
5(-1)Kevin & Gurleen* (2-2)On her 14th attempt
6(+0)Michael & Amari* (2-2)
7(+0)Colin & Matt*    (2-2)
8(+0)Julia* & Olivia  (2-2)On her 4th attempt
9(+0)Connor & John*   (2-2)

Teams must now make their way to Phantom Creek Estates and search the grounds for Jon and the next pit stop.

Michael & Tyson still have the second express pass and it seems as if they must give it away before they can check in. And as there is only one team at this challenge together with them they are a bit short of options. So they give the express pass to Lauren & Nicole after the girls promise to not use it on this task. Both teams are pretty happy with this, the girls hope to get a win out of it and the boys hopes that the girls will help them on future legs.

Teams reach Jon (18km) in the following order:
 1(+0) Michael & Tyson, win a trip to Vietnam and $10,000
 2(+0) Lauren & Nicole
 3(+0) Brad & Sam
 4(+0) Taylor & Katie
 5(+0) Kevin & Gurleen
 6(+0) Michael & Amari
 7(+0) Colin & Matt, seconds after #6
 8(+0) Julia & Olivia
 9(+0) Connor & John, are eliminated

Given the shadows I think Connor & John were at least an hour behind the next to last team.

 "It has been the best experience of our life. Most importantly, it's brought me even closer with my best friend, Connor, here.", John
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 10, Episode 5, "I smell like Carcass"
Film dates: 2023-05-01 - 2023-05-02

The last leg ended at Phantom Creek Estates, south of Penticton, BC. Teams are released from the Kiwanis Walking pier in Penticton. We are only shown some teams opening their clue and that in a random order. The first clue tells them to fly to Regina, Saskatchewan.

Production seems to have arranged a flight for the teams and they all meet up at the airport. The first teams there start speculating about who got eliminated (i.e. at this time they do not know). Things turn awkward when Kevin congratulates himself for surviving the U-turn in the previous leg.
 "It is so bloody awkward in there", Taylor & Katie feel they need to step out for a bit

When teams land in Regina they'll jump into taxis and make their way to Avena foods where they'll find their next clue. Lauren & Nicole's taxi driver takes a different way, his wife works at Avena so he say he knows a faster way there. And it turns out that he did know a faster way there because the twins do get there first.

At Avena foods teams encounter a switchback. Each team will search fro a small rubber waffle in a grain hopper filled with 15 metric tons of oats. The order teams find this will be the order they are served breakfast the following day.

Back in season one when this task first appeared it took place on a fairly hot day, which added significantly to the difficulty. This time it seems to be rather cold so it is slightly easier, but there is still an awful lot of oats to search through.

We learn that Colin is having troubles with his knees. They are feeling a bit sore after the last leg and seem to get gradually worse during this leg of the race.

The best strategy to find the waffle seems to be to stand up and get you feet as deep as possible in the oats and then move the forward and feel for the waffle.

 "I don't think we should waste the Express Pass on a sign up", Nicole is smart

Each hopper is divided into two bays and the waffle can be in either. But it is not until four teams have left as Michael & Tyson overhear another team talking about "the other side" that the boys realize that they have a second bay to search. They seem to find it fairly quickly once they start searching in the other bay.

Teams find the waffle in the following order:
 1. Michael & Amari
 2. Brad & Sam
 3. Lauren & Nicole
 4. Colin & Matt
 5. Michael & Tyson
 6. Julia & Olivia, after searching for over an hour
 7. Taylor & Katie
 8. Kevin & Gurleen, after searching for more than two hours

The next morning teams are let into the posh breakfast room of Hotel Saskatchewan. here the server will present today's breakfast options: slow-poached pig bran or bull testicles. Teams are given one plate of each and must eat one of them.

We are no told how long the time interval between the teams is and it frankly seems to vary a bit. The first team is there alone but the next four teams seem to all be there simultaneously. I wonder if there was another task before this one which we did not get to see? Alternatively did the time intervals reflect how far apart teams found the waffle the evening before?

 "Let's get smart, we'll do brains", Michael
 "We love fine dining. What could go wrong?", Lauren
 "I've never had them for breakfast, but I've had these before", Tyson about the testicles
 "We don't do testicles, so we'll go with this (the brains)", Julia
 "You do it, just eat the whole thing", Gurleen does not want to eat

Teams finish their breakfast in the following order:
 1(+0) Michael & Amari
 2(+0) Brad & Sam
 3(+0) Lauren & Nicole
 4(+0) Colin & Matt, got the assist so they got a plate of fruit and eggs instead
 5(+0) Michael & Tyson
 6(+0) Julia & Olivia
 7(+1) Kevin & Gurleen
 8(-1) Taylor & Katie

 "Brains is good. I got smarter", Michael as they leave the hotel
 "I got dumber", Amari
 "I smell like a carcass", Olivia gets the title
 
Road block: Who likes a good play list?

Quote
68

Study a football team's
playbook, then join the
offense as a receiver.
When the quarterback
calls a play, run the
correct route and catch
the ball to receive your
next clue.

In this road block teams must make their way to Mosaic Stadium (2km). The task is for the selected racer to memorize 12 different football plays. Then they must join the team on the field and execute the play called by the coach. If they run the correct play and catch the ball they get to score a touchdown. There are other players on the field but they only pretend to attack the racers.

The plays have names like:
  • Trips left X shallow cross all go on 1
  • Pick Right X Wheel Route on 2
  • Fake Sweep Trips Left Y Button on 1
  • Fake Sweep Double Right Y fade on 1
  • Motion Right Wideout Y Screen on 2
  • Motion Left Wideout Y Screen on 2
  • Play action Z Chair on 3
  • Double Right Y Button Collapse All go on 1
  • Double left Corner Pick on 1


The race has enlisted Jay Onrait (a well known Canadian sports commentator) to comment on the plays the racers are performing.

As I wrote the other team only pretends to try to attack the racers. Michael (of Michael & Tyson) does not pretend, he does really attack one of them on his way to the touchdown.

 "I know all these plays. I play Madden all the time", Kevin thinks he should have done this
 
Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+0)Michael & Amari* (2-3)On his 2nd attempt
2(+3)Michael* & Tyson (3-2)On his 1st attempt
3(+3)Julia* & Olivia  (3-2)On her 1st attempt
4(-2)Brad & Sam*      (2-3)On her 2nd attempt
5(-2)Lauren* & Nicole (3-2)On her 2dn attempt
6(-2)Colin & Matt*    (2-3)On his 3rd attempt
7(+1)Taylor* & Katie  (3-2)On her 5th attempt
8(-1)Kevin & Gurleen* (2-3)

Quote
ROUTE INFO
  68

Fly to Jon
Montgomery's
hometown Russell,
Manitoba!

Once there, search near
the Russel arches on
Main Street for your
next clue.

Teams must now make their way to Kreos Aviation (3.5km) and sign up for one of two flights arriving 15 minutes apart in Russell.

Teams sign up in the following order:
Flight #1:
 1(+0) Michael & Amari
 2(+0) Michael & Tyson
 3(+0) Julia & Olivia (sign as Julia + Viola)
 4(+0) Brad & Sam
 
Flight #2:
 5(+0) Lauren & Nicole, very close after #4
 6(+1) Taylor & Katie
 7(-1) Colin & Matt
 8(+0) Kevin & Gurleen

In the telecast Jon say that when they land teams must make their way on foot to Millennium park. But the clue said they needed to go to the Main street arches. So I assume they went to the Main street arches first and the clue there told them to make their way on foot to the Millennium park. But it seems the make all this on foot (1.6km).

At the park teams need to unlock a box using number they have encountered on this leg of the race (two clues have had a big number 69 on top so the code is 6868). Inside the box they will find puzzle pieces which they will need to assemble to show the Kids Help Phone number.

The puzzle is fairly tricky, all the edges on all the pieces are straight and there are two pieces who join at each corner so there are no "corner" pieces to be found. There is of course also no image showing what the finished puzzle will look like.

Brad & Sam are missing one clue so they stuck a little on the opening the box part.

 "Olivia is amazing at puzzles", Julia
 "Sam, can I come look?", Gurleen wants some help (but does not get it)

Some teams have no problem with the puzzle while others struggle. In the end there are only three teams left, and they are all from the first flight. Michael & Tyson feel really stressed so they use their express pass. Michael & Amari also consider using theirs but they see that Brad & Sam look even more lost than they are so they decide to save the express pass for another time.

Teams complete their puzzles in the following order:
 1. Julia & Olivia
 2. Colin & Matt
 3. Lauren & Nicole
 4. Taylor & Katie
 5. Kevin & Gurleen
 6. Michael & Tyson, used their express pass
 7. Michael & Amari
 8. Brad & Sam

Road block: Who wants to go for a spin?

This must be performed by the racer who did not do the last road block. They must learn and perform a traditional Ukrainian dance.

The task happens under one of the arches and the training is done in the nearby hockey rink (Russell Memorial Multiplex).

 "I'm not a great dancer", Olivia
 "I'm gonna dance as much as I can, but I feel like there's daggers going into my knees", Colin about his bad knees

Tyson is struggling with this task due to his hearing issues. Michael comments that this is where they should have used their express pass.
 "I can't hear the beat of the music", Tyson

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+0)Julia & Olivia*  (3-3)On her 6th attempt
2(+1)Lauren & Nicole* (3-3)On her 2nd attempt
3(+1)Taylor & Katie*  (3-3)On her 2nd attempt
4(+2)Michael & Tyson* (3-3)On his 6 attempt
5(+0)Kevin* & Gurleen (3-3)On his 6th attempt
6(+1)Michael* & Amari (3-3)On his 2nd attempt
7(-5)Colin* & Matt    (3-3)On his 2nd attempt
8(+0)Brad* & Sam      (3-3)

Teams must how make their way by taxi to the Asessippi Ski Area and Resort and locate the Vine Chapel where they will find the pit stop for this leg of the race.

It seems production has arranged a nearby taxi stand. Which is probably good because I doubt Russel has 8 taxis available in normal circumstances.

Teams reach Jon at the mat (23km) in the following order:
 1(+0) Julia & Olivia, win a trip to Italy and $10,000
 2(+0) Lauren & Nicole
 3(+0) Taylor & Katie
 4(+0) Michael & Tyson
 5(+0) Kevin & Gurleen
 6(+0) Michael & Amari
 7(+0) Colin & Matt
 8(+0) Brad & Sam, are eliminated

The greeter for this leg turns out to be Jon's mom Joan.

 "You impress me so much, the young woman you are", Brad to his daughter
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 10, Episode 6, "Double U-turn ahead"
Film dates: ?

The last leg ended in the Asessippi Ski Area and Resort, outside Russell Manitoba. For this leg teams are released from Victoria Park in downtown Regina, SK (281km away). This is right across the street from The Hotel Saskatchewan where they had their "delicious" breakfast in the last leg. Teams depart in the following order:
1.Julia & Olivia  09:05
2.Lauren & Nicole 09:30+0:25
3.Taylor & Katie  09:35+0:30
4.Michael & Tyson 09:45+0:40
5.Kevin & Gurleen 09:55+0:50
6.Michael & Amari 10:10+1:05
7.Colin & Matt    10:15+1:10

Route info: Make your way to Guelph, Ontario. Caution: Double pass ahead!

Teams jump into taxis and make their way to the Regina International Airport.

Lauren & Nicole and Michael & Amari both still have their express passes and this is the last leg when they can be used.

We get to see Lauren & Nicole speak to Kevin & Gurleen at the airport and both teams promise to not put each other on the pass board.

Everybody is on the same flight to Toronto and once they land they jump into the sponsor cars where there is a clue. They then have to drive themselves to the city of Guelph. There they need to find the McCrae House, this is the birthplace of famous poet, doctor and colonel John McCrae.

Teams reach the McCrae house (72km) in the following order:
 1. Julia & Olivia
 2. Michael & Tyson
 3. Kevin & Gurleen
 4. Taylor & Katie
 5. Michael & Amari
 6. Colin & Matt
 7. Lauren & Nicole

The next morning we first get shots of teams as they walk through the nearby memorial park and museum and they read parts of McCrae's famous poem "In Flanders fields". After that teams are released in the same order that they arrived last night.

Road block: Who can be letter perfect?

This road block takes place in the Elora Quarry (27km). Racers must use a canoe to pick up three packs of Boost which are attached to the buoys in the water. Then they need to climb a 90ft rope ladder to the top of the cliffs. Finally they must use the nutritional information on the packages to form a secret word before they get their next clue.

Teams are told that the word will relate to Boost and that they need to add up the protein in each bottle used and it must add up to 188g. Each bottle has a letter on the cap and the word they are searching for is Nutrition.

There seems to be one canoe for each team but only two rope ladders. And the rope ladder is actually just a single rope with discs attached with regular intervals, so quite a bit trickier to climb.

It turns out that Julia & Olivia have been to this quarry before.

 "The buoy is the white thing, right?", Gurleen does not feel comfortable with this task, it turns out she does not like water
 "It's hard to watch her struggle", Kevin as he watches Gurleen try to climb the rope ladder

Julia and Michael work together on the word.

Colin struggles a lot on the climb due to his knees. Then he struggles with the word.
 "I'm very stressed because every other team is gone, and I have no idea what this word is.", Colin

 "I'm just mad at myself", Colin
 "No sense to be mad at yourself. Be mad at yourself if you didn't get it or you gave up. You didn't give up. You got it", Matt is supportive

As Amari is leaving Gurleen asks what the answer is and he gives it to her.

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+1)Michael* & Tyson (4-3)
2(-1)Julia* & Olivia  (4-3)
3(+1)Taylor & Katie*  (3-4)
4(+1)Michael & Amari* (3-4)
5(-2)Kevin & Gurleen* (3-4)
6(+1)Lauren* & Nicole (4-3)
7(-1)Colin* & Matt    (4-3)

When done teams get a clue which tells teams to drive themselves to Elora, Ontario, and search the downtown walking bridge for their next clue.

On the Jack R MacDonald bridge in Elora (1.7km) teams will find a double pass and their next clue. This double pass is anonymous and teams who are put on the board must wait until the next team has passed them before they may continue. It is unclear what happens if the last team is put on the pass board. I would assume that they either get a time penalty or nothing happens, but we do not not know.

 "We don't want just karma coming back to us again. We'll let the other teams behind is take care of it", Julia on why they did not use the pass

Kevin & Gurleen are passed and are waiting around when Lauren & Nicole arrive and they do not deny putting the girls on the board. The girls are not happy about being put there, specially since Kevin & Gurleen said they were not going to do that back at the airport.
 "They're our competitors first, our friends second", Gurleen on why they put Lauren & Nicole on the pass board

Teams get to the pass board in the following order:
 1(+0) Michael & Tyson
 2(+0) Julia & Olivia, just after #1
 3(+0) Taylor & Katie, puts Kevin & Gurleen on the pass board
 4(+0) Michael & Amari
 ----- Kevin & Gurleen arrive and puts Lauren & Nicole on the board
 ----- Lauren & Nicole arrive which lets Kevin & Gurleen leave
 5(+0) Kevin & Gurleen
 6(+1) Colin & Matt arrive and leave which lets Lauren & Nicole leave
 7(-1) Lauren & Nicole


Route info: Something's out of place. This task takes place in the town of Fergus at the Wellington County Museum and Archives (3km). Here teams must search through hundreds of articles on microfilm until they find a page where all the stories are about the race. They must then present the headline of the article relating to this leg of the race to get their next clue.

When Julia & Olivia get it Lauren & Nicole ask if they can get any tips. They do get some tips (that it's towards the end and very obvious) but not the answer.

Teams find the correct headline in the following order:
 1(+3) Michael & Amari
 2(+1) Taylor & Katie
 3(-2) Michael & Tyson
 4(-2) Julia & Olivia
 5(+2) Lauren & Nicole
 6(-1) Kevin & Gurleen
 7(-1) Colin & Matt

Detour: Flames or frames?

Flames takes place in the Kitras Art Glass Studio (5km). Here teams must make a glass orb by blowing glass. Teams soon realize that this is hard.

Frames takes place in the Elora Centre for the Arts (3km). Here teams will find a photo in the gallery. They must then recreate the photo with all the props exactly right on a stage outside. This is a very detail oriented task, the judge even cares about which way the chess pieces are facing. Also there is only one stage and it is reset after every attempt so teams will always have to start from scratch.

Kevin & Gurleen struggle with the frames task. It comes down to a chess piece which is facing the wrong way even though Kevin swears that they are all good. They finally realize that the knight is facing the wrong way but then Kevin is frustrated so when they go to set up the scene he throws the chess board on the ground, so now they have to find all the pieces in the grass as well.

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
 1(+4) Lauren & Nicole, make one attempt on the frames detour before using their express pass
 2(+0) Taylor & Katie, glass
 3(-2) Michael & Amari, glass
 4(-1) Michael & Tyson, glass
 5(+2) Colin & Matt, frames on their 5th attempt
 6(+0) Kevin & Gurleen, frames on their 9th attempt
 7(-3) Julia & Olivia, glass

Quote
ROAD BLOCK

Who's ready to meet
their match?

NOTE: The racer who
did not perform the last
Road Block must attempt
this one.

In this road block racers must dress up and then learn a series of 10 wrestling moves. They must then perform these correctly in the ring to earn their next clue. This task takes place by the Dublin Street United Church in Guleph (22km).

Taylor & Katie are really happy about this challenge as they are professional wrestlers and think they can do it easily. And Taylor does not seem to have any problems with the task.

A nice touch is that the non-participating team member get to introduce their team mate. They also have to come up with wrestler names:
 Nicole - Double Trouble Part 1
 Taylor - Tiny Taylor
 Tyson - Señor Deafton
 Matt - Poppa John P
 Kevin - Killer K-Mart, The Bonecrusher
 Olivia - Rambunctious Rough-Houser

Julia & Olivia are last to get here but they show up at this task before the next to last team is done, so the pressure is on.

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+1)Taylor* & Katie  (4-4)On her 1st attempt
2(+1)Michael* & Amari (4-4)Used their express pass
3(-2)Lauren & Nicole* (4-4)On her 2nd attempt
4(+0)Michael & Tyson* (4-4)On his 1st attempt
5(+1)Kevin* & Gurleen (4-4)On his 1st attempt
6(-1)Colin & Matt*    (4-4)On his 3rd attempt
7(+0)Julia & Olivia*  (4-4)On her 1st attempt

The next clue sends teams to the pit stop which is located in the gardens of the Guelph University Arboretum.

There are two different parking spots at the Arboretum. There are no race-marked spots so I guess they just had to park in any official spot. Taylor & Katie drive a little further but end up at the parking spot which is just 300m from the pit stop. Lauren & Nicole reach the other parking at the Arboretum just before Michael & Amari but it is a bit farther on foot from there to the pit stop (~600m) so the boys manage to run past them.

Teams reach Jon (5km) in the following order:
 1(+0) Taylor & Katie, win a trip to Iceland and $10,000
 2(+0) Michael & Amari
 3(+0) Lauren & Nicole, just after #2
 4(+0) Michael & Tyson
 5(+0) Kevin & Gurleen
 6(+0) Colin & Matt
 7(+0) Julia & Olivia, are eliminated

 "What we wanted, at the end of the day, was long-lasting lifetime memories that we can cherish, and that's exactly what we got.", Julia
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 10, Episode 7, "When am I going to see my dog next?"
Film dates: ?

The last leg ended in the Guelph University Arboretum and this leg seems to start in front of the big Basilica in downtown Guelph. We do not get departure times but it seems as if teams started just a minute or so apart because we get a shot of Michael & Amari running down from the start and you can see Lauren & Nicole walk up to the starting location behind them. The teams depart in the following order:
 1. Taylor & Katie
 2. Michael & Amari
 3. Lauren & Nicole
 4. Michael & Tyson
 5. Kevin & Gurleen
 6. Colin & Matt

The first clue tells teams to take the train to Montréal, Quebec. And once there make their way to the Montréal Trudeau International Airport and search the main terminal for their next clue.

Micheal & Amari tells us that as the end of the race is getting closer they are not going to be helping other teams as much any more.

All teams meet up at the train station, and there is talk about the pass board on the last leg. Taylor & Katie say that they put Kevin & Gurleen on the board then Kevin & Gurleen say that they did pass somebody.
 "You so-called friends", Lauren interjects
Lauren & Nicole talk about how betrayed they felt and later Gurleen boasts how she was not even listening to them.

Along the way we get a story bump for Colin & Matt. Colin talks about how good a friend Matt is and that Matt was the first buddy he came out to. This makes us fear for them in this leg.
 "Everybody deserves to have a friend like Matt", Colin

Once teams arrive in Montréal it is dark and they jump into taxis and head for the airport. The clue apparently gave some directions on where the clue box may be as teams know that they need to head to the departures area. Nobody seems to struggle with finding this clue box.

Route info: Straighten up and fly right.

Teams must now go to AviaSim which is located in the main terminal at the airport. This is an outfit which lets ordinary people try their hand at flying a plane in a simulator. They have a flight deck of an A320 with 180° view, but no motion. Teams will have to try to land the plane and the first three teams to successfully do so will get seats on the first of two buses departing for the city of Trois-Rivieres, Quebec.

There is an instructor giving teams a walk-through of the steps they need to take before the simulation is launched.

 "Matt and I are gamers", Colin thinks they should be good at this (and they are)
 
Teams seem to get to the simulator in the following order:
 1. Colin & Matt
 2. Lauren & Nicole
 3. Michael & Tyson
 4. Michael & Amari
 5. Taylor & Katie
 6. Kevin & Gurleen

The simulator results are:
 1(+0) Colin & Matt, succeed on their 1st attempt
 2(+0) Lauren & Nicole, succeed on their 3rd attempt
 3(+0) Michael & Tyson, succeed on their 3rd attempt
 4(+0) Michael & Amari, must have failed twice
 5(+0) Taylor & Katie, must have failed twice
 6(+0) Kevin & Gurleen, must have failed twice

The next day teams travel on two buses to Trois-Rivieres, Quebec. The buses will arrive 15 minutes apart to Ranch Dupont. At the ranch teams need to feed the camels and while doing that grab a token hanging from their neck. They can then exchange this token for keys to another sponsor car. This seems to be very easy as the camels are cuddly and hungry.

Inside each car teams will find a detour clue: Paper Jam or Poetry Slam

Paper Jam takes place at Musee Boréalis (27km). Here they must make one sheet of paper strong enough to hold a weight. When they complete that  part they will get a small stack of papers which they will need to deliver to Le 507 (2km) where they they will get their next clue.

Poetry Jam takes place in Parc Champlain (27km). Here teams get to choose one of three love poems written in Portuguese, Romanian or Arabic. Between themselves they will need to memorize a part of this poem (one or two lines) in English, French and it's native language. They will have access to an audio recording for guidance. The sheet they get contains both the excerpt written in the English, French and the foreign language and also a phonetic transcript of the foreign language version. The interesting twist here is that there is only one poem per language, so when one team has grabbed that the next team has one fewer language to select from.

There is only room for three teams at each detour.

Michael & Tyson struggle at the paper detour while at the poetry side it is Kevin who struggles with the French version of their poem. Then when Michael & Tyson are done with making their paper and need to go to Le 507 they hire a taxi to show them the way. This used to be common in the American version of the race and has now been forbidden there, it seems to still be allowed here.

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
 1. Lauren & Nicole, poetry pick Romanian and get it on their 2nd attempt
 2. Colin & Matt, poetry pick Portuguese and get it on their 2nd shown attempt
 3. Kevin & Gurleen, poetry get Arabic and get it on their 2nd shown attempt
 4. Michael & Amari, paper
 5. Taylor & Katie, paper
 6. Michael & Tyson, paper

Face off: In this curling Switch Back, play one end of curling.

Teams will play one end of curling against each other. Each team has 8 rocks and the team with the rock closest to the target at the end wins. The last team to loose will get a time penalty.

 "We have never curled in our lives before", Taylor

Something is off in the curling matches. In the first match we see Colin & Matt throw the first rock, so by normal rules Lauren & Nicole should get the last rock. But Colin & Matt seem to have the last rock as well. I suspect that the editors have spliced together shots from multiple different matches to make this one extra exciting.

The curling takes place at Club de Curling TR (2km).

 "Can you stop showing off and show me what you're supposed to do?", Gurleen to her partner when he slides across the ice
 "Alright, this is my first time curling ever", Katie
 "I like that technique", Katie when Michael falls as he lets go of his rock
 
Teams get out of here in the following order:
 1(+0) Lauren & Nicole win against Colin & Matt
 2(+1) Kevin & Gurleen win against Colin & Matt
 3(-1) Colin & Matt win against Michael & Amari
 4(+0) Michael & Amari win against Taylor & Katie
 5(+1) Michael & Tyson win against Taylor & Katie
 6(-1) Taylor & Katie, got the time penalty

Road block: Who's ready to get back up on the horse?

This road block takes place at Ecole d'Art Equestre Beauvallon (10km). Here they must saddle up and master 5 physically demanding aerobatic tricks which they must perform on horseback. That is they get to ride a real horse in this road block.

 "I was traumatized by the horse activity in Sunshine Coast", Nicole does not remember the hobby horses fondly

Before teams get to perform their tricks on an actual horse they get to practice on mock horses.
 "Are we going on actual horses?", Lauren when she gets to the training area

One wrinkle is that the judge will say which trick they need to perform, in French. So not only do they need to learn the tricks, they also need to learn the names.

Lauren says that they are show skiers (i.e. water skiers) so they are kind of used to do tricks like this.

 "So, like every other sport during this race, I have minimal experience", Matt has never been on a horse before
 "My dad used to be a stunt double for some old movies, and his job was to ride a horse", Amari

Michael (of Michael & Tyson) seems to have a really hard time here. He manages to fall off his horse while practicing.

Taylor & Katie, who are last, arrives as there are still two other teams at this task. We get to hear that Katie is doing this in loving memory of a friend who recently passed away. Katie is also fairly good at the task. She almost get it in her first attempt, she just raised the wrong hand during one trick.

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+0)Lauren* & Nicole (5-4)On her 1st attempt
2(+0)Kevin* & Gurleen (5-4)On his 1st attempt
3(+1)Michael* & Amari (5-4)On his 1st attempt
4(-1)Colin & Matt*    (4-5)On his 2nd attempt
5(+0)Michael* & Tyson (5-4)On his 2nd attempt
6(+0)Taylor & Katie*  (4-4)On her 2nd attempt

The next clue tells teams to drive to the town of Shawinigan and find the La Cité de L'énergie. Here they will find Jon and their next Pit Stop. The clue also warns that the last team to check in may be eliminated.

On the way to the observation tower and actually during the last part of the episode we get to her Lauren & Nicole talk a lot about how they want to break the curse and get a first place. And they specially want to beat Kevin & Gurleen.

Teams reach Jon (32km) in the following order:
 1(+0) Lauren & Nicole, win a trip to Holland and $10,000
 2(+0) Kevin & Gurleen
 3(+0) Michael & Amari
 4(+0) Colin & Matt
 5(+0) Michael & Tyson
 6(+0) Taylor & Katie, are saved by the fact that they are still racing

Normally the episode would end here. But not this one. As teams check in with Jon they get a new clue.
Quote
ROUTE INFO

Travel by bus back to
Montréal, Quebec.

Once there, find your
next clue at the entrée
sud of Stade Saputo.

You have $400 for this
leg of the Race.

CAUTION: Double Pass
Ahead!

The bust seem to be waiting on a parking lot across the road from the tower and all teams travel on the same bus.

Stade Saputo is a giant soccer stadium with almost 20,000 seats. Teams will have to search under them for two matching colored tokens. They may only carry two tokens at a time. If they do not find two tokens with the same color they will have to trade with another team. The first three teams turning in their tokens will win seats on the early train to their next destination.

This is going to be interesting to see. It will be hard to find the tokens and teams will have to trade. Colin & Matt decide to work with Kevin & Gurleen.

And this is where this episode ends. To be continued.
MAF!! This is AMAZING!! Thank you so much for doing this!!
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 10, Episode 8, "Manure time baby"
Film dates: 2024-05-10

The last episode was a keep on racing leg which ended at Stade Saputo, Montréal. Here they must search through the 19,619 seats for two tokens of the same color. Teams may only carry two tokens at a time so if they want to pick up another one they must give one of their existing tokens to another team. This task quickly turns into a social game. The three first teams to find matching tokens will get tickets on the first train to their next destination.

To add to the stress teams know that there is a double pass ahead. Events at the stadium seems to unfold like this:
  • Colin & Matt find an orange token
  • Michael & Tyson find a green token
  • Kevin & Gurleen find a yellow token
  • Colin & Matt find a black token
  • Colin & Matt find the second orange token, but they can not pick it up as they are already holding two tokens. They give their black token to Kevin & Gurleen and that lets them pick up the second orange token and they are the first out of here.
  • It is now getting dark and teams have been searching for 2 hours
  • Taylor & Katie find a black token so they now hold a blue and a black (we were not shown them finding the blue)
  • Michael & Tyson find the second green token, but in the meantime they have also found a white token so they need to give that one away before they can pick up the second green one.
    Michael & Tyson shout that they have a token to give away and Michael & Amari come running. But Michael & Amari do not want the token they are offered as they realize that accepting it would mean that Michael & Tyson get out of there. Instead as Michael is giving their green token to Lauren & Nicole the other Michael grabs the green token from under the seat Tyson is sitting on.

    Michael & Tyson are not happy about this but go away searching for another token. Meanwhile Michael & Amari are shown being happy about having foiled their plan.
  • Michael & Tyson find a blue token
  • Three hours have elapsed

At this point all teams except Lauren & Nicole have two tokens of different colors. Lauren & Nicole are holding one white token and are looking for the second white token, which is the only one left to be found. Taylor & Katie realize that if they do not make a deal now Lauren & Nicole may find their second token and be out of there. In the end Taylor & Katie and Kevin & Gurleen promise to help saving Michael & Amari in this leg so they get the tokens they need.

 "It sucks working with Kevin & Gurleen", Taylor, we do not trust Kevin & Gurleen

Michael & Amari realize that the others are upset with them. They think it is because they are trying to have fun and the others are more serious.

Teams get their next clue from Patrice Bernier, a retired CF Montréal midfielder. This clue tells them to travel by train to Cornwall, Ontario. Once there they can fond their next clue inside the provided sponsor cars. They end up on the trains like this:

Train #1
 Colin & Matt
 Kevin & Gurleen
 Taylor & Katie

Train #2
 Michael & Tyson
 Michael & Amari
 Lauren & Nicole

The clue in the sponsor car sends them to the basement of Thom Racine where they have to search through his enormous collection of sports memorabilia for a hockey puck bearing their team photo. Teams may only search for 30 seconds before they have to go back to the end of the line. Once teams have found their match they may join a game of street hockey outside and when they have scored a goal they will get their next clue.

Teams arrive to the Thom Racine basement in the following order:
 1. Kevin & Gurleen
 2. Taylor & Katie
 3. Colin & Matt
 4. Michael & Tyson
 5. Michael & Amari
 6. Lauren & Nicole

When searching for their puck Colin & Matt spots Michael & Amaris puck. When they later see the boys arriving they tell them where the puck is. Later  Colin says that they did this as they consider Michael & Amari to be a weaker team than Michael & Tyson and Lauren & Nicole.

Teams find their pucks in the following order:
 1(+1) Taylor & Katie, on their 1st attempt
 2(-1) Kevin & Gurleen , on their 2nd attempt
 3(+0) Colin & Matt, on their 1st attempt
 4(+1) Michael & Amari, on their 1st attempt
 5(+1) Lauren & Nicole, on their 1st attempt
 6(-2) Michael & Tyson, on their 5th attempt

Scoring a goal in the street hockey match seems to be very simple so there are no changes to the order there.

Route info: It's time for a Switchback.
This task takes place at Split Rock Farms (30km) and teams will have to search through a giant pile of Alpaca poo to find a glass bottle holding their next clue. Once they find this they must make their way to the double pass board.

Teams do get protective clothing for this task.

Kevin & Gurleen arrive to the pile of manure just before Taylor & Katie.

 "This is what living the dream looks like", Matt as they search through the pile of manure
 
Teams find the clue in the pile of manure in the following order:
 1(+0) Taylor & Katie
 2(+0) Kevin & Gurleen, about a minute after #1
 3(+0) Colin & Matt
 4(+1) Lauren & Nicole
 5(+1) Michael & Tyson
 6(-2) Michael & Amari, seems to be 10-15 minutes after #5

Teams get the clue by the pass board in the following order:
 1(+0) Taylor & Katie, put Kevin & Gurleen on the pass board
 ----- Kevin & Gurleen, are passed so they have to wait for the next team, while waiting they put Michael & Tyson on the pass board
 2(+1) Colin & Matt
 3(-1) Kevin & Gurleen
 4(+0) Lauren & Nicole
 ----- Michael & Tyson, are passed so they have to wait for the next team
 5(+1) Michael & Amari
 6(-1) Michael & Tyson

Detour: Spend Some Coins or Gird Your Loins

These detours take place during the Glengarry Highland Games in Maxville, Ontario.

In Gird Your Loins teams will have to learn how to fold a 15-foot piece of cloth into a traditional Scottish tartan kilt. Once approved they must search the fairgrounds for a guest wearing a matching tartan.

In Spend Some Coins teams will need to figure out how to generate the exact change needed buy a wee bit of haggis. They will start with a pouch of old English coins and must search the crowds for currency experts who can help the decipher the value of each coin. They can use the banker to exchange 1 pound for 20 shillings.

As they get out of their protective clothing after the manure pile task Colin & Matt and Kevin & Gurleen decide to work together.

Teams arrive to the detour location in (22km) the following order:
 1(+0) Taylor & Katie
 2(+2) Lauren & Nicole
 3(-1) Colin & Matt
 4(-1) Kevin & Gurleen
 5(+0) Michael & Amari
 6(+0) Michael & Tyson

The Haggis costs 2 pounds, 14 shillings and 8 pence. The pouch teams are given contains 3 pounds, 2 shillings, 4 pence, 1 thruppence and 4 farthings. The experts will tell them that:
  • 1 shilling equals 48 farthings
  • 12 farthings equals 1 thruppence
  • 4 thruppence equals 1 shilling
  • 12 pence equals 1 shilling

So to pay for the Haggis they need to present 2 pounds, 14 shillings (which they got by exchanging on of their pounds) and 8 pence. The 8 pence will be made up by one thruppence (which is three pence), 4 farthings (which is a total of one pence) and the four pence they got initially.

Lauren & Nicole come across Matt & Colin and Kevin & Gurleen working together and want to join. But Gurleen tells them that they don't want to share.

Michael & Amari start the kilt but struggle, and then Michael realize that he has lost the pin needed to fasten the kilt. They look a bit before they give up and change to the other detour. They struggle with the coins as well so they are thinking about switching back but in the end they stick with it.

We also get a shot of Michael & Tyson looking for the banker and passing her without seeing her. Colin & Matt work together with Kevin & Gurleen and they figure out how much to give. The former get it, but when Kevin & Gurleen try Kevin miscount the shillings and give them man 15 instead of 14, so they are rejected. This allows Lauren & Nicole to pass them.

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
 1(+0) Taylor & Katie, kilt
 2(+1) Colin & Matt, coins
 3(-1) Lauren & Nicole, coins
 4(+0) Kevin & Gurleen, coins
 5(+1) Michael & Tyson, coins
 6(-1) Michael & Amari, started kilt but switched to coins

Route info: The coast is clear

Teams must now drive to the Lost Villages Museum. There they will have to kayak over three drowned villages to search three buoys for their next clue.

Teams arrive to the Lost Villages Museum (40km) in the following order:
 1(+0) Taylor & Katie
 2(+2) Kevin & Gurleen
 3(+0) Lauren & Nicole
 4(-2) Colin & Matt
 5(+0) Michael & Tyson
 6(+0) Michael & Amari

The kayaks are made of clear plastic, presumably so you can see the sunken houses below, and not very large. In fact they will sink easily if you don't distribute your weight correctly. Something which both Colin & Matt and Michael & Tyson discover. Matt & Colin sink on their way to the buoys so they get picked up by the safety boat and are brought back to shore where they can start again. Michael & Tyson sink on their way back when they have already retrieved the clue. They are also brought back to shore but they just have to wait for 5 minutes before they can continue racing.

There are no placement changes during this task.

Route info: Drive yourselves along the Long Sault Parkway until you find Jon at your next Pit stop.

The mat is actually located in the middle of the road here so it is goo that they did close the road for traffic (from 11:00am to 7:30pm). Teams are forced to park a little bit away and make their way the final stretch on foot.

Teams do not know how far it is between them so Michael & Tyson must have been very nervous when they realize they have driven 15 minutes in the wrong direction on the way to the pit stop.

Teams reach Jon (6km) in the following order:
 1(+0) Taylor & Katie, win a trip to Thailand  and $10,000
 2(+0) Kevin & Gurleen
 3(+0) Lauren & Nicole, just after #2
 4(+0) Colin & Matt
 5(+0) Michael & Tyson
 6(+0) Michael & Amari, about 45 minutes after #5 and they are eliminated

 "So proud of you son", Michael
