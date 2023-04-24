Michael & Tyson, best friends and professional baseball players from Vancouver

Kevin & Gurleen, newly dating reality tv people

Eva & Trystenne, best friends from Toronto

Michael & Amari, First Nation father and son. Michael (the father) is also a former professional basketball player

Taylor & Katie, best friends and freestyle wrestlers from Edmonton

Dorothy and Olus, Married couple from Calgary, came to Canada from Nigeria 3 years ago

Colin & Matt, best buddies and superfans

Brad & Sam, father and daughter from Toronto, he is a former NHL player

Lauren & Nicole, twins

Julia & Olivia, married couple which does a lot of endurance competitions

Connor & John, best friends, John is one of the little people

1. Taylor* & Katie (1-0) 2. Michael & Amari* (0-1) 3. Kevin & Gurleen* (0-1) 4. Julia* & Olivia (1-0) 5. Michael & Tyson* (0-0) 6. Connor & John* (0-1) 7. Lauren* & Nicole (1-0) 8. Brad & Sam* (0-1) 9. Colin* & Matt (1-0) 10. Eva & Trystenne* (1-0) 11. Dorothy* and Olus (1-0)

Work began on the tunnel in 1901 and was completed by 1904

We're now descending down now approximately 180ft

On this side here we have a shaft which spun 250rpm

We're going to reach the tunnel, our tunnel is 2200ft long

We are going to come to our tunnel which will take you to a 65ft platform

Racing reportAmazing Race Canada Season 10, Episode 1, "Back where it all started"Film dates: 2023-04-24?This season starts at the same place the first Canadian race started in the Oakes Garden Theater at Niagara Falls.The teams in this season are:At the starting line Jon tells teams what the firs team will win. An Chevrolet 2024 Equinox EV RS each, an Expedia trip around the world, $250,000 and the title.The first clue is a road block: Who's down to go first?In this road block racers must rappel down 180ft. Their next clue can be found on the way. the rappel takes place by the Horseshoe falls which is 1.4km away from the starting line.Teams get $500 for this leg of the race, and Tyson promptly loose their money. Michael & Tyson decide to do the road block first and then go back and look for the money.Most teams make their way on foot to the road block but Kevin & Gurleen, Connor & John and Taylor & Katie jump onto a bus (I seems it was just passing), which turns out to be a very good decision."How did they get here?", One of the running teams when they get to the road block location"I hate heights", ConnorThere are only four rappel lines available so teams will have to wait for an available line. Nobody really struggles with this task, nobody shows any debilitating fear of heights and nobody misses the clues hanging along the way.Dorothy & Olus are the last team to reach the detour location. Dorothy is complaining about her leg hurting. For their sake I hope this is something temporary or they will not be long in this race. Colin & Matt think they are next to last in line for the detour with only Eva & Trystenne behind them. So they are happy when eventually Dorothy & Olus arrive.Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):Detour: Game time or Show timeGame time takes place in The Great Canadian Midway arcade. Here teams must play any of the marked games. They have to earn 400 tickets to receive their next clue.Show time takes place in front of the Niagara Skywheel and requires the players to learn a bunch of key words in a script containing facts about the falls. They must then use the provided props and recite the facts, hitting exactly the marked words, for a group of "tourists".Both detours take place in Clifton Hill (1.4km)Once they are done with the road block Michael & Tyson go back to the starting line to find the money they dropped. They are lucky that the detours are actually located just behind the starting line. But that is as far as their luck goes, the money is nowhere to be found.Michael & Amari go for the basketball game and are happy that it is marked as Michael is a former professional basketball player. He does very well at the game but when one round only yields 12 tickets they decide to switch to something with a better payout.Kevin finds a game where you throw balls at small eggs. And to improve his winnings he grabs the balls from the machine next to it as well. Then Julia & Olivia arrive and try to use the machine next to him, but there are no balls so they move on to another.Taylor & Katie really struggle with the detour. It seems to be Taylor who say that an acrobat fried an omelet when she should say that he cooked one."Oh, I keep saying fried an omelet", Eventually Katie spots her mistakeWe learn that Lauren & Nicole have moved to Los Angeles to try to get into acting. So they feel confident in their ability to memorize the script, this confidence turns out to be justified."God, I suck", Brad feel defeated by the games"I went to an art school. But I majored in dance, not acting", Trystenne on why she struggles with the show time detourEva & Trystenne initially go for show time, but when Trystenne struggles with learning her part of the script they switch to game time.Teams complete the detour in the following order:1(+2) Kevin & Gurleen, game time2(+0) Michael & Amari, game time3(+4) Lauren & Nicole, show time, on their 1st attempt4(+0) Julia & Olivia, game time5(+3) Brad & Sam, game time6(+0) Connor & John, game time7(+2) Colin & Matt, show time on their 2nd attempt8(-3) Michael & Tyson, game time9(-8) Taylor & Katie, show time on their 9th attempt10(+1) Dorothy and Olus, show time11(-1) Eva & Trystenne, started show time but switched to game timeRoute info: Make your way to the Nightmares fear factory. One team will get the assist by Desjardis for the next challenge.Teams find their next clue at the Nightmares fear factory (350m). Here teams need to make it through the haunted house. In the last room they are given a 10 step color sequence (different instances of red, purple, blue and green). They must memorize this before heading to the illumination tower (1.4km) where they must light up the falls in their give color sequence. Each team is given a unique sequence.The assist is hidden in one of the clue envelopes, so it is random which team gets it. In this case the assist makes the team not have to memorize the color combination."Fix your hair if you're going to touch my hair", Lauren or Nicole in the haunted houseEva & Trystenne leave the haunted house just after Dorothy & Olus. Instead of asking around they just head for the biggest tower they can see, which turns out to be the Skylon tower, and this is not where they need to go. But fortunately for them this is more or less on the way to the Illumination tower so they should not loose that much time by this error."We're trying to save our money", Trystenne does not want to take a taxiTeams complete this task in the following order:1(+0) Kevin & Gurleen2(+1) Lauren & Nicole3(-1) Michael & Amari, misremembered their combination but figured out their error without having to go back to the haunted house4(+3) Colin & Matt5(-1) Julia & Olivia6(-1) Brad & Sam7(-1) Connor & John, got the assist8(+0) Michael & Tyson9(+0) Taylor & Katie10(+0) Dorothy and Olus11(+0) Eva & Trystenne, not long after after #10The next clue tells teams to make their way to the tunnel by the Niagara parks power station (900m). Here they must ride an elevator down and then run through the tunnel to the pit stop which is located on the observation platform.There is however a twist. During the elevator ride down there is a guide reciting facts. He tells them things like:[/i]Once teams get to Jon he asks them to pick a note out of a jar. This contains a question on one of the facts teams got to hear in the elevator. If they fail to answer this correctly they have to go back up again and repeat the process.We see that Julia & Olivia are taking notes while in the elevator, which is smart. Taylor & Katie and Brad & Sam also do this.Michael & Tyson give the wrong answer so they have to go back and ride the elevator again. Once they come down the discuss if they should ride the elevator a third time so they really know everything before they run out to Jon. They decide to do this, which IMHO is very risky as they do not know how far behind the other teams are.Teams check in in the following order:1(+0) Kevin & Gurleen, win a trip to India and $10,0002(+0) Lauren & Nicole-(+1) Colin & Matt, missed the question3(+0) Michael & Amari4(+1) Julia & Olivia5(-2) Colin & Matt-(+2) Michael & Tyson, missed the question6(+0) Brad & Sam-(+2) Taylor & Katie, missed the question7(+0) Connor & John8(-1) Taylor & Katie9(-3) Michael & Tyson10(+0) Dorothy and Olus11(+0) Eva & Trystenne, just behind #10, are eliminated"AT the end of the day we are still strong within our sisterhood", Eva