Racing reports TAR Canada 10, episode #3 is on page 1
Placeholder for the title
Re: Racing reports TAR Canada 10, episode #1
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 10, Episode 1, "Back where it all started"
Film dates: 2023-04-24?

This season starts at the same place the first Canadian race started in the Oakes Garden Theater at Niagara Falls.

The teams in this season are:
  • Michael & Tyson, best friends and professional baseball players from Vancouver
  • Kevin & Gurleen, newly dating reality tv people
  • Eva & Trystenne, best friends from Toronto
  • Michael & Amari, First Nation father and son. Michael (the father) is also a former professional basketball player
  • Taylor & Katie, best friends and freestyle wrestlers from Edmonton
  • Dorothy and Olus, Married couple from Calgary, came to Canada from Nigeria 3 years ago
  • Colin & Matt, best buddies and superfans
  • Brad & Sam, father and daughter from Toronto, he is a former NHL player
  • Lauren & Nicole, twins
  • Julia & Olivia, married couple which does a lot of endurance competitions
  • Connor & John, best friends,  John is one of the little people

At the starting line Jon tells teams what the firs team will win. An Chevrolet 2024 Equinox EV RS each, an Expedia trip around the world, $250,000 and the title.

The first clue is a road block: Who's down to go first?

In this road block racers must rappel down 180ft. Their next clue can be found on the way. the rappel takes place by the Horseshoe falls which is 1.4km away from the starting line.

Teams get $500 for this leg of the race, and Tyson promptly loose their money. Michael & Tyson decide to do the road block first and then go back and look for the money.

Most teams make their way on foot to the road block but Kevin & Gurleen, Connor & John and Taylor & Katie jump onto a bus (I seems it was just passing), which turns out to be a very good decision.
 "How did they get here?", One of the running teams when they get to the road block location
 "I hate heights", Connor

There are only four rappel lines available so teams will have to wait for an available line. Nobody really struggles with this task, nobody shows any debilitating fear of heights and nobody misses the clues hanging along the way.

Dorothy & Olus are the last team to reach the detour location. Dorothy is complaining about her leg hurting. For their sake I hope this is something temporary or they will not be long in this race. Colin & Matt think they are next to last in line for the detour with only Eva & Trystenne behind them. So they are happy when eventually Dorothy & Olus arrive.

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1.Taylor* & Katie  (1-0)
2.Michael & Amari* (0-1)
3.Kevin & Gurleen* (0-1)
4.Julia* & Olivia  (1-0)
5.Michael & Tyson* (0-0)
6.Connor & John*   (0-1)
7.Lauren* & Nicole (1-0)
8.Brad & Sam*      (0-1)
9.Colin* & Matt    (1-0)
10.Eva & Trystenne* (1-0)
11.Dorothy* and Olus(1-0)

Detour: Game time or Show time

Game time takes place in The Great Canadian Midway arcade. Here teams must play any of the marked games. They have to earn 400 tickets to receive their next clue.

Show time takes place in front of the Niagara Skywheel and requires the players to learn a bunch of key words in a script containing facts about the falls. They must then use the provided props and recite the facts, hitting exactly the marked words, for a group of "tourists".

Both detours take place in Clifton Hill (1.4km)

Once they are done with the road block Michael & Tyson go back to the starting line to find the money they dropped. They are lucky that the detours are actually located just behind the starting line. But that is as far as their luck goes, the money is nowhere to be found.

Michael & Amari go for the basketball game and are happy that it is marked as Michael is a former professional basketball player. He does very well at the game but when one round only yields 12 tickets they decide to switch to something with a better payout.

Kevin finds a game where you throw balls at small eggs. And to improve his winnings he grabs the balls from the machine next to it as well. Then Julia & Olivia arrive and try to use the machine next to him, but there are no balls so they move on to another.

Taylor & Katie really struggle with the detour. It seems to be Taylor who say that an acrobat fried an omelet when she should say that he cooked one.
 "Oh, I keep saying fried an omelet", Eventually Katie spots her mistake

We learn that Lauren & Nicole have moved to Los Angeles to try to get into acting. So they feel confident in their ability to memorize the script, this confidence turns out to be justified.

 "God, I suck", Brad feel defeated by the games
 "I went to an art school. But I majored in dance, not acting", Trystenne on why she struggles with the show time detour

Eva & Trystenne initially go for show time, but when Trystenne struggles with learning her part of the script they switch to game time.

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
  1(+2) Kevin & Gurleen, game time
  2(+0) Michael & Amari, game time
  3(+4) Lauren & Nicole, show time, on their 1st attempt
  4(+0) Julia & Olivia, game time
  5(+3) Brad & Sam, game time
  6(+0) Connor & John, game time
  7(+2) Colin & Matt, show time on their 2nd attempt
  8(-3) Michael & Tyson, game time
  9(-8) Taylor & Katie, show time on their 9th attempt
 10(+1) Dorothy and Olus, show time
 11(-1) Eva & Trystenne, started show time but switched to game time

Route info: Make your way to the Nightmares fear factory. One team will get the assist by Desjardis for the next challenge.

Teams find their next clue at the Nightmares fear factory (350m). Here teams need to make it through the haunted house. In the last room they are given a 10 step color sequence (different instances of red, purple, blue and green). They must memorize this before heading to the illumination tower (1.4km) where they must light up the falls in their give color sequence. Each team is given a unique sequence.

The assist is hidden in one of the clue envelopes, so it is random which team gets it. In this case the assist makes the team not have to memorize the color combination.

 "Fix your hair if you're going to touch my hair", Lauren or Nicole in the haunted house

Eva & Trystenne leave the haunted house just after Dorothy & Olus. Instead of asking around they just head for the biggest tower they can see, which turns out to be the Skylon tower, and this is not where they need to go. But fortunately for them this is more or less on the way to the Illumination tower so they should not loose that much time by this error.
 "We're trying to save our money", Trystenne does not want to take a taxi

Teams complete this task in the following order:
  1(+0) Kevin & Gurleen
  2(+1) Lauren & Nicole
  3(-1) Michael & Amari, misremembered their combination but figured out their error without having to go back to the haunted house
  4(+3) Colin & Matt
  5(-1) Julia & Olivia
  6(-1) Brad & Sam
  7(-1) Connor & John, got the assist
  8(+0) Michael & Tyson
  9(+0) Taylor & Katie
 10(+0) Dorothy and Olus
 11(+0) Eva & Trystenne, not long after after #10

The next clue tells teams to make their way to the tunnel by the Niagara parks power station (900m). Here they must ride an elevator down and then run through the tunnel to the pit stop which is located on the observation platform.

There is however a twist. During the elevator ride down there is a guide reciting facts. He tells them things like:
  • Work began on the tunnel in 1901 and was completed by 1904
  • We're now descending down now approximately 180ft
  • On this side here we have a shaft which spun 250rpm
  • We're going to reach the tunnel, our tunnel is 2200ft long
  • We are going to come to our tunnel which will take you to a 65ft platform
[/i]
Once teams get to Jon he asks them to pick a note out of a jar. This contains a question on one of the facts teams got to hear in the elevator. If they fail to answer this correctly they have to go back up again and repeat the process.

We see that Julia & Olivia are taking notes while in the elevator, which is smart. Taylor & Katie and Brad & Sam also do this.

Michael & Tyson give the wrong answer so they have to go back and ride the elevator again. Once they come down the discuss if they should ride the elevator a third time so they really know everything before they run out to Jon. They decide to do this, which IMHO is very risky as they do not know how far behind the other teams are.

Teams check in in the following order:
  1(+0) Kevin & Gurleen, win a trip to India and $10,000
  2(+0) Lauren & Nicole
  -(+1) Colin & Matt, missed the question
  3(+0) Michael & Amari
  4(+1) Julia & Olivia
  5(-2) Colin & Matt
  -(+2) Michael & Tyson, missed the question
  6(+0) Brad & Sam
  -(+2) Taylor & Katie, missed the question
  7(+0) Connor & John
  8(-1) Taylor & Katie
  9(-3) Michael & Tyson
 10(+0) Dorothy and Olus
 11(+0) Eva & Trystenne, just behind #10, are eliminated

 "AT the end of the day we are still strong within our sisterhood", Eva
Re: Racing reports TAR Canada 10, episode #2
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 10, Episode 2, "Call me the olive man"
Film dates: 2023-04-26

For this leg teams depart just outside the Niagara parks power station, which is close to the last pit stop. We are not given any departure times but teams departs in the following order:
  1. Kevin & Gurleen
  2. Lauren & Nicole
  3. Michael & Amari
  4. Julia & Olivia
  5. Colin & Matt
  6. Brad & Sam
  7. Connor & John
  8. Taylor & Katie
  9. Michael & Tyson
 10. Dorothy and Olus

Route info: Fly to Vancouver, BC. And make your way to the Sunshine coast. Note: there are three express passes up for grabs in Vancouver.

We learn that Michael & Amari have dubbed themselves team Fon (father & son), which is pronounced team fun. And Colin & Matt are wearing socks with images of their mothers printed on them.

Production have arranged travel so teams all board a bus to Toronto and then fly from there to Vancouver. While they are waiting for the bus teams are connecting with each other, scheming and strategizing. It seems like all of them do it, but Taylor & Katie who are happy to keep to themselves. Teams keep talking at the airport as well. We see Kevin & Gurleen and Lauren & Nicole talk about working together. But afterwards Lauren & Nicole are skeptical and Kevin does not want to trust them any longer than he has to.

In Vancouver teams will have to sign up for one of five seaplanes arriving 10 minutes apart to to Sechelt. But before they do that they have a decision to make. From the airport they can head straight to the seaplane center in Vancouver harbor, or they can weer 2km off course to Second beach where the express passes are.

In the last leg Michael & Tyson lost all their money. In this leg we seen them give the taxi driver a $100 tip, so it seems they are given plenty of money for each leg.

Michael & Tyson decide to go for the express passes, Kevin & Gurleen and Michael & Amari do the same. The rest of the teams make directly for the seaplanes.

I like this design that there is a cost for going after the express passes. Also as it turns out one team can not grab all three of them.
 "We are the friendliest and most charming team so, someone's probably gonna give it to us, to be honest", John think they will be given an express pass

At Second beach teams find two buoys out in the water. One is marked "Express pass" and the other is "Express pass x2" and there are ropes so you can haul them in. It seems as if teams may only collect one express pass package. Michael & Tyson arrive first and get the 2x package. There is a tight race for the second one but Kevin thinks he sees a flag and they stop their taxi, but this turns out to be well short of the actual beach so Michael & Amari can easily grab the last Express Pass.

By the seaplane sign up there is a board: "Remember, once you sign up for a flight you are not longer eligible to collect an Express Pass package. Teams end up on the following flights:

Flight #1:
 Lauren & Nicole
 Taylor & Katie
 
Flight #2:
 Julia & Olivia
 Dorothy and Olus
 
Flight #3:
 Brad & Sam
 Connor & John

Flight #4:
 Michael & Tyson
 Colin & Matt
 
Flight #5:
 Michael & Amari
 Kevin & Gurleen

Kevin & Gurleen argue a bit about the missed Express Pass and Kevin starts sulking.
 "Yeah, I'll give you one minute, but I just don't want you to sulk. Like, everyone's watching you.", Gurleen

Once in Sechelt they get to choose a sponsor pickup truck and inside that they will find their next clue. This clue tells teams to drive to Halfmoon Sea Kayaks (2km).

Kevin & Gurleen initially just follow Michael & Amari (they did talk about working together on this leg) but eventually they stop to get directions. But they find a unique bunch of people to ask:
 "Actually, we don't even have phones", The people Kevin is asking for directions
Gurleen is not happy about Kevin stopping when she said they should not.

At Half moon sea kayaks teams must paddle out onto the frigid waters of the bay and capsize their kayak, get themselves safely back into the boat, pump out the excess water and get back to shore.

Lauren & Nicole feel confident as they spend a lot of time on the water.

Dorothy & Olus really struggle with this task. They are unable to get back up into the kayak and after a while Dorothy cries uncle and the safety team sweeps in and brings them to shore. But there she rallies, they take another look at the demonstration and go back out on the water. And this time they manage to complete the task.

There is something strange going on here. According to the edit the last two teams arrived before Dorothy had to be rescued. But she and Olus still had time to get rescued, recover and go back out and do the task before any of those teams managed to do it. IMHO the most probable explanation is that those two teams also had a hard time getting back into they kayaks.

Teams complete the kayak self rescue in the following order:
  1(+0) Lauren & Nicole
  2(+0) Taylor & Katie
  3(+0) Julia & Olivia
  4(+1) Brad & Sam
  5(+0) Connor & John
  6(+1) Colin & Matt
  7(+0) Michael & Tyson
  8(-4) Dorothy and Olus
  9(+0) Michael & Amari
 10(+0) Kevin & Gurleen

Quote
DETOUR

Detour: "Mallet Fest" or
"Palate Test"

Mallet Fest: Learn a
Zimbabwean son on the
marimba, then join a
band and perform for the
locals to receive your
next clue.

Palate Test: Sample a
collection of olive oils and
balsamic vinegars, then
correctly identify the
flavor of each sample to
receive your next clue.

NOTE: There are limited
stations at both detours.

Both detours take place in the town of Gibsons (24km).

Palate test takes place at the Sunshine Coast Olive Oil Company where they'll have to sample 10 different oils and balsamic vinegars. They also get 10 signs with the different flavors. The table seems to hold 6 olive oils and four balsamic vinegars, the latter are made up of two different flavors which need to be identified.

Mallet Fest takes place at the Gibsons public market (about 400m away form the Olive Oil company). Here they will find the Knotty Dotters who will teach and perform with them.

 "If there is an etiquette to olive oil tasting, we are not doing it.", Lauren as they use their fingers
 "Olivia's weakness is rhythm." Julia, but they think the tasting is even harder

After the kayak task Kevin & Gurleen go to get directions. They get a local to print them directions. Kevin has the idea to have the guy print out directions to some other place and give to Michael & Amari but Gurleen does not like that idea so nothing happens.

 "Call me the olive man!", John gets the title

When Michael & Amari get approved they do spend a little time helping Kevin & Gurleen, which feels like a big potential mistake as they are battling it out for last.

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
  1(+0) Lauren & Nicole, palate
  2(+0) Taylor & Katie, palate
  3(+2) Connor & John, palate
  4(+0) Brad & Sam, palate
  5(+2) Michael & Tyson, palate
  6(+0) Colin & Matt, palate
  7(-4) Julia & Olivia, mallet on their 11th attempt
  8(+0) Dorothy and Olus, mallet on their 1st attempt
  9(+0) Michael & Amari
 10(+0) Kevin & Gurleen, palate

Route info: Drive yourselves to Mise en Place Equestrian and search the entrance for your next clue. Note, one team will win the Assist by Desjardins for the next challenge.

 "Our new calling is that we are olive oil connoisseurs", Nicole

As Taylor & Katie leave the olive oil tasting Sam asks if there is anything they can help them with. Taylor responds "Sorry, we've got to go.", which feels like a polite way of saying no.

Nobody seems to have any major trouble getting to Mise en Place Equestrienne (8km back the way they came)

Road block: Who can hold their horses?

The road block clue is placed well away from the actual road block, so there is no way to see what the task actually is. Given the place and the clue every team thinks this will include horses. And it kind of does, but the "horse" they have to ride is a hobby horse. The task is actually to remember the course. They need to remember in which order and direction to hit the gates and which different kinds of steps to use on the different parts of the course. For example on me parts they must run forward, some prance left, some prance right and some prance backwards and so on.

 "I thought it was an actual horse!", Nicole when she gets to select her hobby horse
 "John does not look happy", Connor

Here we learn that Brad is color blind so he has a hard time reading the map. He has to ask some kids for help seeing which lines are which color and then he adds some extra markings on the map so he can read it.

Colin & Matt pick the clue with the assist in. In this case they get a simplified version of the course.

 "Olus looks so hot in his outfit, I want to take him home", Dorothy
 "Dude, what's the penalty?", John is really struggling with this task
 "I rappelled down the Niagara falls, and that is easier than this", John

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+4)Michael & Tyson* (0-2)On his 2nd attempt
2(-1)Lauren & Nicole* (1-1)On her 5th attempt
3(-1)Taylor & Katie*  (1-1)On her 6th attempt
4(+2)Colin & Matt*    (1-1)On his 3rd attempt (with the assist)
5(+5)Kevin* & Gurleen (1-1)On his 3rd attempt
6(+3)Michael* & Amari (1-1)On his 2nd attempt
7(-4)Connor & John*   (0-2)On his 11 attempt
8(-4)Brad* & Sam      (1-1)On his 9th attempt
9(-2)Julia & Olivia*  (1-1)On her 5th attempt
10(-2)Dorothy and Olus*(1-1)On his 4th attempt

The next clue contains a photograph of what looks like a Mandala and the clue just tells them to find John nearby. Teams have to ask locals to learn that the picture shows the Robers Creek Mandala, which is just 4km away.

From the footage we see that Michael & Tyson and Dorothy & Olus travel back into Gibsons for direction, thus adding 13km to their route.

Kevin & Gurleen actually wait for Michael & Amari and they make their way together to the pit stop and even jump onto the mat together.
 "We owe you", Gurleen

Teams reach John and the mat in the following order:
  1(+0) Michael & Tyson, win a trip to Dubai and $10,000
  2(+0) Lauren & Nicole
  3(+0) Taylor & Katie
  4(+0) Colin & Matt
  5(+0) Michael & Amari
  5(+0) Kevin & Gurleen
  7(+1) Brad & Sam
  8(+1) Julia & Olivia
  9(-2) Connor & John
 10(+0) Dorothy and Olus, are eliminated

At the mat we learn that Michael & Tyson have to give away their second express pass by the end of the fourth leg.

 "Baby, this has been the adventure of a lifetime, and I'm so glad that I got to do it with you.", Dorothy
Re: Racing reports TAR Canada 10, episode #3
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 10, Episode 3, "Plot twist, It's a U-Turn vote"
Film dates: 2023-04-28

The last pit stop was by Roberts Creek Pier, BC. Teams are released from The Oceanside hotel, which is located 8 km away.

Teams depart in the following order:
1.Michael & Tyson 06:43
2.Lauren & Nicole 06:48+0:05
3.Taylor & Katie  06:52+0:09
4.Colin & Matt    ??:??+?:??
5.Kevin & Gurleen 07:37+0:54
5.Michael & Amari 07:37+0:54
7.Brad & Sam      ??:???:??
8.Julia & Olivia  ??:???:??
9.Connor & John   07:571:14

Route info: Drive yourselves to the town Sechelt and locate Salish Soils. Caution, U-turn vote ahead!

The clue also says that the first team to reach the U-turn will gain an advantage.

Kevin talks a lot about the U-turn vote. As he is a professional poker player he feels like he can read people. He thinks that Taylor & Katie has the lowest amount of social capital so he'll throw their name out there as a potential U-turn target and let it fester.

Teams reach Salish Soils (5km) in the following order:
 1(+1) Lauren & Nicole
 2(-1) Michael & Tyson
 3(+0) Taylor & Katie
 4(+0) Colin & Matt
 5(+0) Kevin & Gurleen
 6(+0) Michael & Amari
 7(+0) Brad & Sam
 8(+0) Julia & Olivia
 9(+0) Connor & John

Here teams must mix a specific blend of different soils. Once approved they can use wheelbarrows to transport the soil to a community farm 1km away. Here they must load it into bags which are then weighed. They need to deliver at least 160kg of soil so teams must make multiple trips as it seems a wheelbarrow takes about 50kg.

 "I think I got fish compost in my mouth", Nicole
 "My first job was on a farm, so I dealt with a lot of soil and a lot of... we'll call it fertilizer.", Matt

At this task Kevin starts talking to other teams and he say that everybody is leaning towards voting for the wrestler (Taylor & Katie) in the upcoming U-turn vote.
 "I think we have enough social capital to survive it", Kevin thinks he can deflect the U-turn from themselves
When he speaks to Julia & Oliver they propose Lauren & Nicole and he say that a couple of teams have mentioned them, so he gives the impression that he will vote for them without actually saying it.

Teams reach 160kg of soil in the following order:
 1(+1) Michael & Tyson
 2(+1) Taylor & Katie
 3(-2) Lauren & Nicole, just after #2
 4(+2) Michael & Amari
 5(-1) Colin & Matt
 6(-1) Kevin & Gurleen
 7(+1) Julia & Olivia
 8(+0) Brad & Sam
 9(+0) Connor & John

Teams must now drive themselves to the Langdale Ferry Terminal (27km) and take a ferry to Horseshoe bay. They must then drive 24km to Granville Island in downtown Vancouver.

Teams must check in at the ferry terminal by 10:20 to make the first sailing. If they miss that it is a two hour wait for the next one.

The clue also say that one team will win the assist for the next challenge.

At the ferry terminal Kevin tells Michael & Amari that the vote leans towards Lauren & Nicole. But then Michael & Amari talk to Lauren & Nicole and hear that the girls have an alliance with Kevin & Gurleen and in spite of that Kevin say that they should be U-turned. They realize that he is playing them.

The last few teams worry about making the ferry. Julia & Olivia arrive at 10:19 and Connor & John must arrive not long after because they all make the first ferry.

After the ferry we learn that quite a few racers have lived in Vancouver so they know their way around.

Lauren & Nicole get lost on the way to the market. And they know that Kevin & Gurleen are trying to get the other teams to vote for them in them upcoming U-turn vote, so they are understandably stressed.

Teams will find their next clue in from of the Granville Public Market. They reach it in the following order:
 1(+0) Michael & Tyson
 2(+3) Colin & Matt
 3(+5) Brad & Sam
 4(+3) Julia & Olivia
 5(-1) Michael & Amari
 6(-4) Taylor & Katie
 7(-1) Kevin & Gurleen
 8(-5) Lauren & Nicole
 9(+0) Connor & John

Route info: It's a buyers market.

Close to the clue box teams can find Winnie. She will give them a shopping bag and a list of six ingredients they need to get from the market (the list seems to include which vendor they must get each item from). Racers must then deliver the ingredients to 6 different restaurants before they can return for their next clue.

Brad used to live in Yaletown, just across the water so he know this market well. And, as it will turn out, he also knows the local restaurants.

Lauren & Nicole are very happy when they find the assist in their clue envelope. In this case it means that they only need to deliver four ingredients.

Michael & Tyson forget their newly bought bag of rice at the stall and it takes a while for them to notice it. Eventually they have to go back to pick it up and this costs them a few placements.

Michael & Amari take a water taxi instead of a regular one, that way they avoid the pretty intense traffic.

Teams complete this task in the following order:
 1(+2) Brad & Sam
 2(+0) Colin & Matt
 3(+5) Lauren & Nicole, had the assist
 4(-3) Michael & Tyson
 5(+1) Taylor & Katie
 6(-1) Michael & Amari
 7(-3) Julia & Olivia
 8(-1) Kevin & Gurleen
 9(+0) Connor & John

Route info: It never hurts to ask

Teams must now make their way to Parker Place where they must sort an entire set of Mahjong tiles. There is a bunch of local players playing so teams can ask them for help identifying the pieces.

After this challenge teams will encounter the U-turn vote. And the first team to reach the voting board will get two votes. The voting is blind insofar that teams can not see which teams the others have voted on, at least not for now. It is not obvious if the actual markers they use while voting are marked as well so we do not know if the teams will be shown who voted for who.

Everybody jumps into taxis so it seems that they had to leave their cars at the market.

The Mahjong sorting does not seem to be overly difficult. You need to ask the players to describe the different pieces. The most common problem seems to be that the players switch up the Seasons and the Flowers. Sam helps Michael & Tyson with that...
 "We're looking for that Express Pass, boys", Sam

Teams complete the Mahjong task at Parker Place (12km).
 1(+1) Colin & Matt
 2(+1) Lauren & Nicole
 3(+2) Taylor & Katie
 4(+2) Michael & Amari
 5(-4) Brad & Sam
 6(-2) Michael & Tyson
 7(+0) Julia & Olivia
 8(+0) Kevin & Gurleen
 9(+0) Connor & John

Teams reach the U-turn board in the following order:
 1(+0) Colin & Matt, put both their votes for Kevin & Gurleen
 2(+0) Lauren & Nicole, vote for Kevin & Gurleen
 3(+0) Taylor & Katie, vote for Lauren & Nicole
 4(+0) Michael & Amari, vote for Kevin & Gurleen
 ?(+?) Brad & Sam
 ?(+?) Michael & Tyson
 ?(+?) Julia & Olivia
 ?(+?) Kevin & Gurleen, vote for Lauren & Nicole
 ?(+?) Connor & John

The next clue tells teams to fly to Penticton, BC. Production has arranged a plane to take teams there so everybody will start at the same position. Once in Penticton teams must drive to the SS Sicamous.

We see Taylor & Katie call for a taxi but when it arrives Kevin & Gurleen steal it. Right in front of the girls.
 "We already knew that about them. That's the worst part, we should have just [beep] voted for them", Taylor regrets their vote as they already knew Kevin & Gurleen were shady

In the preview for next episode we get to see everybody get released together from in front of SS Sicamous.
