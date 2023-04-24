Quote

DETOUR



Detour: "Mallet Fest" or

"Palate Test"



Mallet Fest: Learn a

Zimbabwean son on the

marimba, then join a

band and perform for the

locals to receive your

next clue.



Palate Test: Sample a

collection of olive oils and

balsamic vinegars, then

correctly identify the

flavor of each sample to

receive your next clue.



NOTE: There are limited

stations at both detours.



1(+4) Michael & Tyson* (0-2) On his 2nd attempt 2(-1) Lauren & Nicole* (1-1) On her 5th attempt 3(-1) Taylor & Katie* (1-1) On her 6th attempt 4(+2) Colin & Matt* (1-1) On his 3rd attempt (with the assist) 5(+5) Kevin* & Gurleen (1-1) On his 3rd attempt 6(+3) Michael* & Amari (1-1) On his 2nd attempt 7(-4) Connor & John* (0-2) On his 11 attempt 8(-4) Brad* & Sam (1-1) On his 9th attempt 9(-2) Julia & Olivia* (1-1) On her 5th attempt 10(-2) Dorothy and Olus* (1-1) On his 4th attempt

Racing reportAmazing Race Canada Season 10, Episode 2, "Call me the olive man"Film dates: 2023-04-26For this leg teams depart just outside the Niagara parks power station, which is close to the last pit stop. We are not given any departure times but teams departs in the following order:1. Kevin & Gurleen2. Lauren & Nicole3. Michael & Amari4. Julia & Olivia5. Colin & Matt6. Brad & Sam7. Connor & John8. Taylor & Katie9. Michael & Tyson10. Dorothy and OlusRoute info: Fly to Vancouver, BC. And make your way to the Sunshine coast. Note: there are three express passes up for grabs in Vancouver.We learn that Michael & Amari have dubbed themselves team Fon (father & son), which is pronounced team fun. And Colin & Matt are wearing socks with images of their mothers printed on them.Production have arranged travel so teams all board a bus to Toronto and then fly from there to Vancouver. While they are waiting for the bus teams are connecting with each other, scheming and strategizing. It seems like all of them do it, but Taylor & Katie who are happy to keep to themselves. Teams keep talking at the airport as well. We see Kevin & Gurleen and Lauren & Nicole talk about working together. But afterwards Lauren & Nicole are skeptical and Kevin does not want to trust them any longer than he has to.In Vancouver teams will have to sign up for one of five seaplanes arriving 10 minutes apart to to Sechelt. But before they do that they have a decision to make. From the airport they can head straight to the seaplane center in Vancouver harbor, or they can weer 2km off course to Second beach where the express passes are.In the last leg Michael & Tyson lost all their money. In this leg we seen them give the taxi driver a $100 tip, so it seems they are given plenty of money for each leg.Michael & Tyson decide to go for the express passes, Kevin & Gurleen and Michael & Amari do the same. The rest of the teams make directly for the seaplanes.I like this design that there is a cost for going after the express passes. Also as it turns out one team can not grab all three of them."We are the friendliest and most charming team so, someone's probably gonna give it to us, to be honest", John think they will be given an express passAt Second beach teams find two buoys out in the water. One is marked "Express pass" and the other is "Express pass x2" and there are ropes so you can haul them in. It seems as if teams may only collect one express pass package. Michael & Tyson arrive first and get the 2x package. There is a tight race for the second one but Kevin thinks he sees a flag and they stop their taxi, but this turns out to be well short of the actual beach so Michael & Amari can easily grab the last Express Pass.By the seaplane sign up there is a board: "Remember, once you sign up for a flight you are not longer eligible to collect an Express Pass package. Teams end up on the following flights:Flight #1:Lauren & NicoleTaylor & KatieFlight #2:Julia & OliviaDorothy and OlusFlight #3:Brad & SamConnor & JohnFlight #4:Michael & TysonColin & MattFlight #5:Michael & AmariKevin & GurleenKevin & Gurleen argue a bit about the missed Express Pass and Kevin starts sulking."Yeah, I'll give you one minute, but I just don't want you to sulk. Like, everyone's watching you.", GurleenOnce in Sechelt they get to choose a sponsor pickup truck and inside that they will find their next clue. This clue tells teams to drive to Halfmoon Sea Kayaks (2km).Kevin & Gurleen initially just follow Michael & Amari (they did talk about working together on this leg) but eventually they stop to get directions. But they find a unique bunch of people to ask:"Actually, we don't even have phones", The people Kevin is asking for directionsGurleen is not happy about Kevin stopping when she said they should not.At Half moon sea kayaks teams must paddle out onto the frigid waters of the bay and capsize their kayak, get themselves safely back into the boat, pump out the excess water and get back to shore.Lauren & Nicole feel confident as they spend a lot of time on the water.Dorothy & Olus really struggle with this task. They are unable to get back up into the kayak and after a while Dorothy cries uncle and the safety team sweeps in and brings them to shore. But there she rallies, they take another look at the demonstration and go back out on the water. And this time they manage to complete the task.There is something strange going on here. According to the edit the last two teams arrived before Dorothy had to be rescued. But she and Olus still had time to get rescued, recover and go back out and do the task before any of those teams managed to do it. IMHO the most probable explanation is that those two teams also had a hard time getting back into they kayaks.Teams complete the kayak self rescue in the following order:1(+0) Lauren & Nicole2(+0) Taylor & Katie3(+0) Julia & Olivia4(+1) Brad & Sam5(+0) Connor & John6(+1) Colin & Matt7(+0) Michael & Tyson8(-4) Dorothy and Olus9(+0) Michael & Amari10(+0) Kevin & GurleenBoth detours take place in the town of Gibsons (24km).Palate test takes place at the Sunshine Coast Olive Oil Company where they'll have to sample 10 different oils and balsamic vinegars. They also get 10 signs with the different flavors. The table seems to hold 6 olive oils and four balsamic vinegars, the latter are made up of two different flavors which need to be identified.Mallet Fest takes place at the Gibsons public market (about 400m away form the Olive Oil company). Here they will find the Knotty Dotters who will teach and perform with them."If there is an etiquette to olive oil tasting, we are not doing it.", Lauren as they use their fingers"Olivia's weakness is rhythm." Julia, but they think the tasting is even harderAfter the kayak task Kevin & Gurleen go to get directions. They get a local to print them directions. Kevin has the idea to have the guy print out directions to some other place and give to Michael & Amari but Gurleen does not like that idea so nothing happens."Call me the olive man!", John gets the titleWhen Michael & Amari get approved they do spend a little time helping Kevin & Gurleen, which feels like a big potential mistake as they are battling it out for last.Teams complete the detour in the following order:1(+0) Lauren & Nicole, palate2(+0) Taylor & Katie, palate3(+2) Connor & John, palate4(+0) Brad & Sam, palate5(+2) Michael & Tyson, palate6(+0) Colin & Matt, palate7(-4) Julia & Olivia, mallet on their 11th attempt8(+0) Dorothy and Olus, mallet on their 1st attempt9(+0) Michael & Amari10(+0) Kevin & Gurleen, palateRoute info: Drive yourselves to Mise en Place Equestrian and search the entrance for your next clue. Note, one team will win the Assist by Desjardins for the next challenge."Our new calling is that we are olive oil connoisseurs", NicoleAs Taylor & Katie leave the olive oil tasting Sam asks if there is anything they can help them with. Taylor responds "Sorry, we've got to go.", which feels like a polite way of saying no.Nobody seems to have any major trouble getting to Mise en Place Equestrienne (8km back the way they came)Road block: Who can hold their horses?The road block clue is placed well away from the actual road block, so there is no way to see what the task actually is. Given the place and the clue every team thinks this will include horses. And it kind of does, but the "horse" they have to ride is a hobby horse. The task is actually to remember the course. They need to remember in which order and direction to hit the gates and which different kinds of steps to use on the different parts of the course. For example on me parts they must run forward, some prance left, some prance right and some prance backwards and so on."I thought it was an actual horse!", Nicole when she gets to select her hobby horse"John does not look happy", ConnorHere we learn that Brad is color blind so he has a hard time reading the map. He has to ask some kids for help seeing which lines are which color and then he adds some extra markings on the map so he can read it.Colin & Matt pick the clue with the assist in. In this case they get a simplified version of the course."Olus looks so hot in his outfit, I want to take him home", Dorothy"Dude, what's the penalty?", John is really struggling with this task"I rappelled down the Niagara falls, and that is easier than this", JohnTeams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):The next clue contains a photograph of what looks like a Mandala and the clue just tells them to find John nearby. Teams have to ask locals to learn that the picture shows the Robers Creek Mandala, which is just 4km away.From the footage we see that Michael & Tyson and Dorothy & Olus travel back into Gibsons for direction, thus adding 13km to their route.Kevin & Gurleen actually wait for Michael & Amari and they make their way together to the pit stop and even jump onto the mat together."We owe you", GurleenTeams reach John and the mat in the following order:1(+0) Michael & Tyson, win a trip to Dubai and $10,0002(+0) Lauren & Nicole3(+0) Taylor & Katie4(+0) Colin & Matt5(+0) Michael & Amari5(+0) Kevin & Gurleen7(+1) Brad & Sam8(+1) Julia & Olivia9(-2) Connor & John10(+0) Dorothy and Olus, are eliminatedAt the mat we learn that Michael & Tyson have to give away their second express pass by the end of the fourth leg."Baby, this has been the adventure of a lifetime, and I'm so glad that I got to do it with you.", Dorothy