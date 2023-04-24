Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 10, Episode 4, "Slow roll and stay in control"
Film dates: 2023-04-29
The last episode ended mid leg with all teams on the same chartered plan from Vancouver to Penticton. When teams land they load into another humongous sponsor truck for the drive to the SS Sicamous (9km).
Kevin & Gurleen are nervous for the upcoming U-turn. They have done their best to get teams to vote for others but the mood is strange and they fear that they were not successful.
"I have never been the villain
", Gurleen
"Welcome to the club
", Kevin knows which role he wants to play
At SS Sicamous Jon is waiting for the teams. He gathers them and calls out Colin & Matt
"Don't like where this is going
", Colin
But Jon actually wants to tell them that since they were the first to reach the U-turn vote in the first half of this leg they have won a trip to Madagascar and $10,000.
Then Jon gets down to the U-turn vote and it turns out that Kevin & Gurleen got the most votes. We get to see a short montage and in fact they got all the votes except their own and Taylor & Katie's. Then in an unexpected twist Kevin & Gurleen are told that they get to choose a second team to U-turn.
Here it seems as if the race takes a pause, or possibly they wait overnight, because we get to see various teams speak with Kevin & Gurleen. The latter then decide to U-turn Julia & Olivia. They do this as they think this is a team they can beat and who are unlikely to get the second Express pass from Mike & Tyson. Julia & Olivia are understandably shocked by this but wow to fight.
Then Jon restarts the race and everybody run for the clue box on the beach behind him.
Road block: Who's ready to off-road?
The road block takes place at Area 27 Motorsports in the town of Oliver (46km). The racers must get into another sponsor vehicle (same make as they are driving during this leg) and use its features to pass three obstacle courses (cameras, suspension and big tires). Each obstacle course consists of a single obstacle so calling them courses is IMHO a bit much.
"We hate some other teams more, but this was the strategic decision
", Kevin about the U-turn
Michael & Tyson talk about having to give one of the express passes away by the end of this leg and how they want to give one to Connor & John.
"I thought he'd be good at this, 'cause he's old
", Amari when his father fails one obstacle
"The driver instructor gave some good advice. He said, "Slow roll, stay in control."
", Michael
Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
|1.
|Michael* & Tyson
|(1-2)
|2.
|Kevin* & Gurleen
|(2-1)
|3.
|Brad & Sam*
|(1-2)
|4.
|Lauren & Nicole*
|(1-2)
|5.
|Taylor* & Katie
|(2-1)
|6.
|Julia & Olivia*
|(1-2)
|7.
|Michael* & Amari
|(2-1)
|8.
|Connor* & John
|(1-2)
|9.
|Colin* & Matt
|(2-1)
Route info: "Drive yourselves to the Book Shop in Penticton and search outside for your next clue."
The book shop is almost back where they started this day (46km) so nobody seems to have an problems finding it.
The clue here tells teams to locate their next clue within the 5000-square-foot store. The clue is contained within a special edition photo book of the Amazing Race Canada winners. Each photo book is yellow and black and seems to be sticking out a little. This makes it slightly easier to find but as teams do not really know what they are looking for it is not that easy.
Lauren & Nicole find the assist in their clue here. In this case they do not need to search for the book they can go and ask for it.
Michael & Amari find their book but then they stay and help Julia & Olivia to look for the book. They actually find it and call the girls over to pick it up. They then decide to try to help each other at the detour.
Colin & Matt find the book before Connor & John, but they are nice and show them what it looks like. They are happy they were able to help them but I think they are a bit too kind for their own good as they are fighting for last at the moment.
Teams find the clue books in the following order:
1(+0) Michael & Tyson
2(+0) Kevin & Gurleen
3(+0) Brad & Sam
4(+0) Lauren & Nicole
5(+0) Taylor & Katie
6(+1) Michael & Amari
7(-1) Julia & Olivia
8(+1) Colin & Matt
9(-1) Connor & John
Detour: Press or Undress
The detours take place at the Dirty Laundry vineyard (16km).
In Undress teams must recreate a clothesline of all different shapes and sizes of unmentionables. The example and the clothesline they need to populate are at opposite ends of the vineyard. There seem to be approximately 25 items of unmentionables on the line. To make the task harder there are more than 25 pieces of clothing to choose from where teams are recreating the line so they need to keep track of also the size and exact looks. The clothespins are also of different colors and materials, and they matter.
In Press teams must stomp grapes to produce 1.5 liters of juice.
Michael & Tyson seem to visit this vineyard regularly so they knew where it was.
"Hey, my big feet work for something, right?
", Katie while stomping grapes
"At this pace, we're probably gonna be here 'til tomorrow
", Tyson
There is a lot of grape parts included in the pressed grape juice and this makes it hard to pour into the provided container as there is a filter at the opening.
"Memorization is clearly one of our strong suits
", John on why they choose undress
Julia & Olivia run into Michael & Amari at the undress detour and they start working together. This upsets Kevin who thought they were tight with Michael & Amari. Connor & John do not work with anybody but they start copying Kevin & Gurleen. This works well until Kevin & Gurleen are approved and Kevin destroys their clothesline in order to stop people from copying them.
"They completely ruined what we were copying
", John
Poor Connor & John really struggle with this task. They have put the wrong pink corset on their line (there seems to be three different corsets available) and it takes them a long time to realize this.
"Who knew doing laundry was so tough, man
", John
Julia & Olivia has a brilliant idea of filtering the juice through one of their socks. This works very well but I'm not sure I would want to drink it.
Teams complete the detour in the following order:
1(+3) Lauren & Nicole, undress
2(-1) Michael & Tyson, press
----- Kevin & Gurleen, press
3(+0) Brad & Sam, press
4(+1) Taylor & Katie, press
5(-3) Kevin & Gurleen, undress
6(+0) Michael & Amari, undress
----- Julia & Olivia, undress
7(+1) Colin & Matt, press
8(-1) Julia & Olivia, press
9(+0) Connor & John, undress
Road block: Who aims to please?
In this road block the racer who did not do the previous road block must memorize the names of six animals in the Nk'Mip language. There will be a guide pronouncing the names both in English and Mk'Nip. They they must move to an archery range where an instructor will call out animal names (in Mk'Nip) and they will have to hit each respective animal with bow and arrow. Racers have to hit four correct targets to earn their next clue.
Teams arrive to the Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre in Osoyoos (81km), where the road block takes place, in the following order:
1(+1) Michael & Tyson
2(-1) Lauren & Nicole, while #1 are still learning the names
3(+0) Brad & Sam, after all the earlier teams have left
4(+1) Kevin & Gurleen, after all the earlier teams have left
5(-1) Taylor & Katie, not long after #4
6(+0) Michael & Amari, after all the earlier teams have left
7(+0) Colin & Matt, not long after #6
8(+0) Julia & Olivia, as #7 are leaving
9(+0) Connor & John, after all other teams have left
On the way to the road block Tyson talks about his hearing challenges and hopes that he will be able to complete this task anyway. At the task he focuses on the movement of the lips of the instructor more than listening.
Gurleen is the only one shown really struggling with this task. She has a hard time remembering the names and she is missing a lot of her shots as well.
Connor & John know that they are last here but they soldier on hoping that it will be a non-elimination leg.
Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
|1(+0)
|Michael & Tyson*
|(2-2)
|2(+0)
|Lauren* & Nicole
|(2-2)
|3(+0)
|Brad* & Sam
|(2-2)
|4(+1)
|Taylor & Katie*
|(2-2)
|5(-1)
|Kevin & Gurleen*
|(2-2)
|On her 14th attempt
|6(+0)
|Michael & Amari*
|(2-2)
|7(+0)
|Colin & Matt*
|(2-2)
|8(+0)
|Julia* & Olivia
|(2-2)
|On her 4th attempt
|9(+0)
|Connor & John*
|(2-2)
Teams must now make their way to Phantom Creek Estates and search the grounds for Jon and the next pit stop.
Michael & Tyson still have the second express pass and it seems as if they must give it away before they can check in. And as there is only one team at this challenge together with them they are a bit short of options. So they give the express pass to Lauren & Nicole after the girls promise to not use it on this task. Both teams are pretty happy with this, the girls hope to get a win out of it and the boys hopes that the girls will help them on future legs.
Teams reach Jon (18km) in the following order:
1(+0) Michael & Tyson, win a trip to Vietnam and $10,000
2(+0) Lauren & Nicole
3(+0) Brad & Sam
4(+0) Taylor & Katie
5(+0) Kevin & Gurleen
6(+0) Michael & Amari
7(+0) Colin & Matt, seconds after #6
8(+0) Julia & Olivia
9(+0) Connor & John, are eliminated
Given the shadows I think Connor & John were at least an hour behind the next to last team.
"It has been the best experience of our life. Most importantly, it's brought me even closer with my best friend, Connor, here.
", John