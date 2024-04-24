« previous next »
Bookworm

  
  
  
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #25 on: April 24, 2024, 09:11:56 PM »
Lol was the selfie with Angie & Danny (when they were getting directions) the one that showed up in the Live Sightings thread?



RachelLeVega

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #26 on: April 24, 2024, 09:12:16 PM »
Rod & Leticia arrive at the DT clue in 5th and proceed to drums. Danny mentions they saw Rod & Leticia and Juan & Shane and are glad they are passing them.

Amber & Vinny arguing about looking to their left to notice the street signs. Vinny is extremely frustrated about Amber being an awful teammate.

Commercials.




RachelLeVega

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #27 on: April 24, 2024, 09:16:32 PM »
We return to Amber & Vinny at it with each other. They are getting out of the car and asking for directions from a woman walking a dog. "The next one over." Minas > Palermo. They cross the street and arrive at the drumming and trumpet ensemble. Random lady watching from the balcony dancing along. :funny:

Ricky & Cesar see the drums and run pass Amber & Vinny. Vinny used to play the drums.




RachelLeVega

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #28 on: April 24, 2024, 09:20:20 PM »
Ricky & Cesar get to the costume change and it honestly doesn't look that great. Cesar has been waiting for this time. He starts teaching Ricky the pronunciation of the lyrics. Meanwhile, Amber does not have a rhythm down. Vinny and Amber stretching out their confessional saying how out of sync they were.

Sunny & Bizzy are lost and find Plaza Fabino. They're running their own race at this point. "Plaza #1. That's okay, let's find another plaza."

Yvonne & Melissa get to a parallel parking situation a la Maya & Rohan. They pick up the DT in 6th and do the singing. Bizzy doing a little dance and start searching the main plaza of Montevideo I believe. They are returning to the port to search for the clue. :funny:




RachelLeVega

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #29 on: April 24, 2024, 09:21:18 PM »
"There's gotta be a plaza there. It's gotta be at that port." They start getting heated. "Now we're at the bus station." :funny:

"I don't see anything that looks like a plaza." - Bizzy

Commercials.




RachelLeVega

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #30 on: April 24, 2024, 09:28:58 PM »
We come back to Sunny & Bizzy stopping to ask for directions from a port worker. They tell them to drive outside of the port and look for a plaza. Helpful!

Rod & Leticia arrive at the Detour. Danny says his focus was in and him and his mom are going for that 1st place finish. They are starting to get the drumbeats intertwined.

Ricky & Cesar go for their first attempt at the singing.....

They don't have it the first time and realize it's a performance. They try over and over onstage.




RachelLeVega

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #31 on: April 24, 2024, 09:32:09 PM »
Amber & Vinny go for it on the drumming. It starts off amazingly, but dissipates as they continue. "It was a try." - Amber

Juan is gassed and is feeling like dirt. Shane asks if he wants to do it again before going for their attempt.

Sunny & Bizzy arrive at the DT in last and Bizzy was a drummer in high school. "We got to knock this out of the park." - Sunny

Ricky & Cesar give it their all this time and it's a smashing success! PIT STOP: La Rambla - Playa Melvin!




RachelLeVega

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #32 on: April 24, 2024, 09:34:39 PM »
Angie & Danny end up finishing while Ricky & Cesar run pass their drum group. "Here we come Phil!" - Danny. Angie is a bit concerned while Cesar is frantically searching for the directions to the rambla.

Amber is having a hard time with the drumming and having self-inflicted doubts. Vinny asks if they want to switch.

"Hey Phil, watch out. Angie & Danny. We're competitors. We're threats." - Danny

Ricky & Cesar vs. Angie & Danny in a foot race to the mat!

Commercials.




RachelLeVega

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #33 on: April 24, 2024, 09:38:45 PM »
We return to the foot race of the season as Angie sees the stairs and Ricky & Cesar are on the promenade. And... Ricky & Cesar arrive on the mat! They are TEAM NUMBER ONE and won Expedia OneKey Cash to Paris!




RachelLeVega

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #34 on: April 24, 2024, 09:40:50 PM »
They say it's a standard they will win continue as Angie & Danny run onto the mat. The mother & son are TEAM NUMBER TWO. Angie's mindset changed today giving her more confidence.

Yvonne & Melissa try their attempt onstage. And it's an outright fail with Yvonne doing a solo.


Meanwhile, Amber & Vinny end up passing at the drums in 3rd!




RachelLeVega

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #35 on: April 24, 2024, 09:42:56 PM »
Juan & Shane finish their drums right behind the ER nurses. Rod & Leticia also are shown completing the drum sequence.

Amber & Vinny arguing where they parked their car. "We're down by the street." -Vinny

They HAD IT with each other. "Aye yi yi, this is so stupid." - Vinny

Leticia leads Rod to the beach on the map.

Juan & Shane are going to Hail Mary the directions.




RachelLeVega

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #36 on: April 24, 2024, 09:45:25 PM »
Vinny is exhausted and starts freaking out at Amber about their car. They continue bickering in the car as Yvonne's noises come out right after. No bueno.

Sunny & Bizzy realize the beat for the drums were just a simple sequence and not just adding on.

Yvonne continues to break eardrums as they break records of how many attempts they are doing. "What the hell are we gonna do?"- Melissa

Casting from Phil video and commercials.




RachelLeVega

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #37 on: April 24, 2024, 09:54:06 PM »
We return to Uruguayan Idol as Yvonne & Melissa try again with a bigger outlook on their performance factor. Yvonne is trying to smile more with this task as Melissa goes on.

They end up getting their clue and leave in 6th.

Sunny & Bizzy are drumming pretty well and it cuts to them receiving their clue in last.

Yvonne & Melissa and Sunny & Bizzy driving out toward the water while Juan & Shane can't turn a certain way. Amber & Vinny are strong-willed individuals and stubborn as they need to focus on their own team before getting married.

Rod & Leticia arrive on the mat as TEAM NUMBER THREE!!! Amber & Vinny are TEAM NUMBER FOUR. Vinny says they will go back to the drawing board to rethink their dynamics.




RachelLeVega

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #38 on: April 24, 2024, 09:55:56 PM »
Juan & Shane vs. Yvonne & Melissa down the beach while Yvonne & Melissa are arguing in the car about getting off the roundabout. Sunny & Bizzy see they are near the water.

Juan & Shane start searching for route markers. They are right next to the girlfriends! It's a tight foot race! Yv & Mel take off while Juan & Shane find parking.

Yvonne & Melissa book it to the mat and are TEAM NUMBER FIVE!!! And Juan & Shane come up right behind in TEAM NUMBER SIX! Phil asks them to keep hydrated.




RachelLeVega

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #39 on: April 24, 2024, 09:57:48 PM »
Juan says diamonds are made from pressure. Phil mentions Yvonne & Melissa to grab their shoes that they dropped behind. :funny:

Sunny & Bizzy are smiling, unfortunately last, and have been eliminated. Bizzy is appreciative of being able to run the race with Sunny and are committed to their firefighter sisterhood and being moms at the same time.

End credits and stay tuned for scenes from the next episode.




RachelLeVega

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #40 on: April 24, 2024, 09:59:53 PM »
NEXT WEEK!
Show content
For the first time ever, the race heads to Barbados in jeeps! "This is Rihanna's hometown?" - Angie and Amber. Juan & Shane and Angie & Vinny stumble, one with a critical mistake. "You're not supposed to lose your crew. And we lost our crew."




RachelLeVega

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #41 on: April 24, 2024, 10:03:14 PM »
And that was our Uruguayan adventure tonight! Hope you enjoyed our last bits of Sunny & Bizzy-isms and a good time. Leave your comments, critiques, thoughts, and anything in between below and let's get our conversation going.




Maanca

  
  
  
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 04:32:22 AM »
I'm 100% with Rachel. It was nice to see Uruguay again!  :luvya: It hasn't been visited since Season 5, the season that first hooked me on TAR. When I think of that leg, I mainly picture Charla lugging the 50-pound meat down the road.

The tasks were good but overall a pretty typical leg design for this season. You can tell the editors appreciated the frustration that built as everyone got lost.

Vinny this episode turned into exactly what I predicted (pre-season, I had them pegged as the villains), but I guess it should be noted that they are engaged now. Another cast of editing magic similar to what we saw in 33 with Akbar & Shari, who are still happily married.


JegoKelvin

  
  
  
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:39:43 AM »
So great to see Uruguay again. Props to the Race for revisiting long awaited destinations. We've still yet to see Bolivia, Ecuador. Looking forward to the Barbados and Dominican Republic Legs.
Happy Juan & Shane survived, sad for Sunny & Bizzy though. I knew they're toast this Leg, they've struggled with directions a lot.


Bookworm

  
  
  
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 08:52:40 AM »
Despite the tasks seeming unoriginal and/or straightforward, this was one of the better episodes of the season and it left me buzzing! A pleasant surprise considering I was hardly excited for the episode.

All credit goes to the teams; between getting lost, a lack of rhythm, and lost parked car, we saw more placement shifts than any leg since the first three! It's amazing how I went from rooting for Angie & Danny to get 7th last week to hoping they win this week- just shows how awful alliances are. I'm amazed Amber & Vinny didn't suffer more for their bad teamwork, bad directions, and bad communication; I was definitely rooting for Yvonne & Melissa to pass them, too.

The absolute highlight for me, though, had to be the spectacle of the Murga Detour. As much as César, as an individual racer, has impressed me as an all-timer this season, this Detour was Ricky's. His theater background came through and it was wonderful to see the energy they put into the performance, which is a lot to ask after 8 legs. Better yet, you could tell Ricky's exuberance made César comfortable with getting out of his shell, too.  :2hearts:



Pi

  
  
  
  
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 07:42:56 PM »
Welding isn't so bad if you're just being judged on breakage - making it look pretty is a whole different matter. Props to Yvonne for getting the welding done in about the same amount of time as Sunny, who had welding experience.

Showing Sunny & Bizzy driving right through the "no pasar" sign while lost = great camerawork. I liked them but misnavigation can easily mean elimination at this stage of the game and that's what they fell victim to.





Alenaveda

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #46 on: Today at 07:32:37 AM »
Quote from: Bookworm on April 24, 2024, 09:11:56 PM
Lol was the selfie with Angie & Danny (when they were getting directions) the one that showed up in the Live Sightings thread?

Yes.




