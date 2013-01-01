I'm 100% with Rachel. It was nice to see Uruguay again!It hasn't been visited since Season 5, the season that first hooked me on TAR. When I think of that leg, I mainly picture Charla lugging the 50-pound meat down the road.The tasks were good but overall a pretty typical leg design for this season. You can tell the editors appreciated the frustration that built as everyone got lost.Vinny this episode turned into exactly what I predicted (pre-season, I had them pegged as the villains), but I guess it should be noted that they are engaged now. Another cast of editing magic similar to what we saw in 33 with Akbar & Shari, who are still happily married.