Despite the tasks seeming unoriginal and/or straightforward, this was one of the better episodes of the season and it left me buzzing! A pleasant surprise considering I was hardly excited for the episode.All credit goes to the teams; between getting lost, a lack of rhythm, and lost parked car, we saw more placement shifts than any leg since the first three! It's amazing how I went from rooting for Angie & Danny to get 7th last week to hoping they win this week- just shows how awful alliances are. I'm amazed Amber & Vinny didn't suffer more for their bad teamwork, bad directions, and bad communication; I was definitely rooting for Yvonne & Melissa to pass them, too.The absolute highlight for me, though, had to be the spectacle of the Murga Detour. As much as César, as an individual racer, has impressed me as an all-timer this season, this Detour was Ricky's. His theater background came through and it was wonderful to see the energy they put into the performance, which is a lot to ask after 8 legs. Better yet, you could tell Ricky's exuberance made César comfortable with getting out of his shell, too.