Author Topic: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME  (Read 488 times)

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:11:56 PM »
Lol was the selfie with Angie & Danny (when they were getting directions) the one that showed up in the Live Sightings thread?
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:12:16 PM »
Rod & Leticia arrive at the DT clue in 5th and proceed to drums. Danny mentions they saw Rod & Leticia and Juan & Shane and are glad they are passing them.

Amber & Vinny arguing about looking to their left to notice the street signs. Vinny is extremely frustrated about Amber being an awful teammate.

Commercials.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:16:32 PM »
We return to Amber & Vinny at it with each other. They are getting out of the car and asking for directions from a woman walking a dog. "The next one over." Minas > Palermo. They cross the street and arrive at the drumming and trumpet ensemble. Random lady watching from the balcony dancing along. :funny:

Ricky & Cesar see the drums and run pass Amber & Vinny. Vinny used to play the drums.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:20:20 PM »
Ricky & Cesar get to the costume change and it honestly doesn't look that great. Cesar has been waiting for this time. He starts teaching Ricky the pronunciation of the lyrics. Meanwhile, Amber does not have a rhythm down. Vinny and Amber stretching out their confessional saying how out of sync they were.

Sunny & Bizzy are lost and find Plaza Fabino. They're running their own race at this point. "Plaza #1. That's okay, let's find another plaza."

Yvonne & Melissa get to a parallel parking situation a la Maya & Rohan. They pick up the DT in 6th and do the singing. Bizzy doing a little dance and start searching the main plaza of Montevideo I believe. They are returning to the port to search for the clue. :funny:
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:21:18 PM »
"There's gotta be a plaza there. It's gotta be at that port." They start getting heated. "Now we're at the bus station." :funny:

"I don't see anything that looks like a plaza." - Bizzy

Commercials.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:28:58 PM »
We come back to Sunny & Bizzy stopping to ask for directions from a port worker. They tell them to drive outside of the port and look for a plaza. Helpful!

Rod & Leticia arrive at the Detour. Danny says his focus was in and him and his mom are going for that 1st place finish. They are starting to get the drumbeats intertwined.

Ricky & Cesar go for their first attempt at the singing.....

They don't have it the first time and realize it's a performance. They try over and over onstage.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:32:09 PM »
Amber & Vinny go for it on the drumming. It starts off amazingly, but dissipates as they continue. "It was a try." - Amber

Juan is gassed and is feeling like dirt. Shane asks if he wants to do it again before going for their attempt.

Sunny & Bizzy arrive at the DT in last and Bizzy was a drummer in high school. "We got to knock this out of the park." - Sunny

Ricky & Cesar give it their all this time and it's a smashing success! PIT STOP: La Rambla - Playa Melvin!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:34:39 PM »
Angie & Danny end up finishing while Ricky & Cesar run pass their drum group. "Here we come Phil!" - Danny. Angie is a bit concerned while Cesar is frantically searching for the directions to the rambla.

Amber is having a hard time with the drumming and having self-inflicted doubts. Vinny asks if they want to switch.

"Hey Phil, watch out. Angie & Danny. We're competitors. We're threats." - Danny

Ricky & Cesar vs. Angie & Danny in a foot race to the mat!

Commercials.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #33 on: Today at 09:38:45 PM »
We return to the foot race of the season as Angie sees the stairs and Ricky & Cesar are on the promenade. And... Ricky & Cesar arrive on the mat! They are TEAM NUMBER ONE and won Expedia OneKey Cash to Paris!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #34 on: Today at 09:40:50 PM »
They say it's a standard they will win continue as Angie & Danny run onto the mat. The mother & son are TEAM NUMBER TWO. Angie's mindset changed today giving her more confidence.

Yvonne & Melissa try their attempt onstage. And it's an outright fail with Yvonne doing a solo.


Meanwhile, Amber & Vinny end up passing at the drums in 3rd!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #35 on: Today at 09:42:56 PM »
Juan & Shane finish their drums right behind the ER nurses. Rod & Leticia also are shown completing the drum sequence.

Amber & Vinny arguing where they parked their car. "We're down by the street." -Vinny

They HAD IT with each other. "Aye yi yi, this is so stupid." - Vinny

Leticia leads Rod to the beach on the map.

Juan & Shane are going to Hail Mary the directions.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #36 on: Today at 09:45:25 PM »
Vinny is exhausted and starts freaking out at Amber about their car. They continue bickering in the car as Yvonne's noises come out right after. No bueno.

Sunny & Bizzy realize the beat for the drums were just a simple sequence and not just adding on.

Yvonne continues to break eardrums as they break records of how many attempts they are doing. "What the hell are we gonna do?"- Melissa

Casting from Phil video and commercials.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #37 on: Today at 09:54:06 PM »
We return to Uruguayan Idol as Yvonne & Melissa try again with a bigger outlook on their performance factor. Yvonne is trying to smile more with this task as Melissa goes on.

They end up getting their clue and leave in 6th.

Sunny & Bizzy are drumming pretty well and it cuts to them receiving their clue in last.

Yvonne & Melissa and Sunny & Bizzy driving out toward the water while Juan & Shane can't turn a certain way. Amber & Vinny are strong-willed individuals and stubborn as they need to focus on their own team before getting married.

Rod & Leticia arrive on the mat as TEAM NUMBER THREE!!! Amber & Vinny are TEAM NUMBER FOUR. Vinny says they will go back to the drawing board to rethink their dynamics.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #38 on: Today at 09:55:56 PM »
Juan & Shane vs. Yvonne & Melissa down the beach while Yvonne & Melissa are arguing in the car about getting off the roundabout. Sunny & Bizzy see they are near the water.

Juan & Shane start searching for route markers. They are right next to the girlfriends! It's a tight foot race! Yv & Mel take off while Juan & Shane find parking.

Yvonne & Melissa book it to the mat and are TEAM NUMBER FIVE!!! And Juan & Shane come up right behind in TEAM NUMBER SIX! Phil asks them to keep hydrated.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #39 on: Today at 09:57:48 PM »
Juan says diamonds are made from pressure. Phil mentions Yvonne & Melissa to grab their shoes that they dropped behind. :funny:

Sunny & Bizzy are smiling, unfortunately last, and have been eliminated. Bizzy is appreciative of being able to run the race with Sunny and are committed to their firefighter sisterhood and being moms at the same time.

End credits and stay tuned for scenes from the next episode.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/24/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #40 on: Today at 09:59:53 PM »
NEXT WEEK!
Show content
For the first time ever, the race heads to Barbados in jeeps! "This is Rihanna's hometown?" - Angie and Amber. Juan & Shane and Angie & Vinny stumble, one with a critical mistake. "You're not supposed to lose your crew. And we lost our crew."
