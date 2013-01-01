We return to Uruguayan Idol as Yvonne & Melissa try again with a bigger outlook on their performance factor. Yvonne is trying to smile more with this task as Melissa goes on.



They end up getting their clue and leave in 6th.



Sunny & Bizzy are drumming pretty well and it cuts to them receiving their clue in last.



Yvonne & Melissa and Sunny & Bizzy driving out toward the water while Juan & Shane can't turn a certain way. Amber & Vinny are strong-willed individuals and stubborn as they need to focus on their own team before getting married.



Rod & Leticia arrive on the mat as TEAM NUMBER THREE!!! Amber & Vinny are TEAM NUMBER FOUR. Vinny says they will go back to the drawing board to rethink their dynamics.