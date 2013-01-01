Ricky & Cesar get to the costume change and it honestly doesn't look that great. Cesar has been waiting for this time. He starts teaching Ricky the pronunciation of the lyrics. Meanwhile, Amber does not have a rhythm down. Vinny and Amber stretching out their confessional saying how out of sync they were.
Sunny & Bizzy are lost and find Plaza Fabino. They're running their own race at this point. "Plaza #1. That's okay, let's find another plaza."
Yvonne & Melissa get to a parallel parking situation a la Maya & Rohan. They pick up the DT in 6th and do the singing. Bizzy doing a little dance and start searching the main plaza of Montevideo I believe. They are returning to the port to search for the clue.