Offline PikaBelleChu

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #75 on: May 16, 2024, 08:54:03 PM »
Quote from: JD on May 16, 2024, 07:47:57 PM
Quote from: Maanca on May 16, 2024, 06:43:04 PM
So Michael & Tyson and Colin & Matt made it to F3. That leaves the third as either Taylor & Katie, Kevin & Gurleen or Lauren & Nicole.

No question Michael & Amari went out in Cornwall, they were 45 minutes after 5th place.

Frankly, I'm shocked to see Michael & Tyson again. They were the team who went 40 miles the wrong way and ended up in Nova Scotia. But that was in the evening, so they would have gotten to Miramichi and hit an HOO.

Both of the female female teams made it to the final four and the finale was four teams in the leg. Kevin and gurleen were eliminated in New Brunswick because they were active on social media accounts two days ago.

2 M/M & 2 F/F making it to the final leg is like new to me. Wow.  :conf:
Offline Joberio

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #76 on: May 16, 2024, 10:06:08 PM »
Quote from: PikaBelleChu on May 16, 2024, 08:54:03 PM
Quote from: JD on May 16, 2024, 07:47:57 PM
Quote from: Maanca on May 16, 2024, 06:43:04 PM
So Michael & Tyson and Colin & Matt made it to F3. That leaves the third as either Taylor & Katie, Kevin & Gurleen or Lauren & Nicole.

No question Michael & Amari went out in Cornwall, they were 45 minutes after 5th place.

Frankly, I'm shocked to see Michael & Tyson again. They were the team who went 40 miles the wrong way and ended up in Nova Scotia. But that was in the evening, so they would have gotten to Miramichi and hit an HOO.

Both of the female female teams made it to the final four and the finale was four teams in the leg. Kevin and gurleen were eliminated in New Brunswick because they were active on social media accounts two days ago.

2 M/M & 2 F/F making it to the final leg is like new to me. Wow.  :conf:
Me, too!  This is incredible!  This must be the first time in which multiple women's teams have made it to the end of a Canadian season!
Offline Jay33

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #77 on: May 23, 2024, 08:53:20 PM »
I don't see a definitive boot order anywhere, but Kevin's team went out early then?
Offline Maanca

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #78 on: May 23, 2024, 08:54:54 PM »
Quote from: Jay33 on May 23, 2024, 08:53:20 PM
I don't see a definitive boot order anywhere, but Kevin's team went out early then?

F5/F4. They went pretty far.
Offline Joberio

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #79 on: July 05, 2024, 01:13:09 PM »
All right.  Assuming that Regina/Russell was the F7 leg, I think I have a more rounded-out boot order:

11th: Eva & Trystenne
10th: Dorothy & Olus
9th: Brad & Sam/Connor & John
8th: Brad & Sam/Connor & John
7th: Julia & Olivia
6th: Michael & Amari
5th: Kevin & Gurleen
F4: Colin & Matt, Lauren & Nicole, Michael & Tyson, and Taylor & Katie

Honestly, I'm glad that it looks like Julia & Olivia get at least that far, since they look too strong early on to fall before Brad & Sam, who seem like a dysfunctional mess, and Connor & John, who look like John will give them plenty of weakness in the physical department.
Offline Maanca

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #80 on: July 24, 2024, 01:31:35 PM »
Could Regina have been a whole leg on its own? The preview said nothing about Manitoba.
Offline stunami

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #81 on: July 24, 2024, 03:34:52 PM »
but if you look at the press release pictures, you can see Russell is also next episode!
Offline Xoruz

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #82 on: July 24, 2024, 04:21:12 PM »
There was also a shot of the Ukrainian dance Roadblock from Russell in the preview. Its funny considering since Jon mainly talked about visiting his hometown when asked about the seasons locations in the preshow press.
Offline tennis33

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #83 on: July 31, 2024, 01:47:24 AM »
So with 7 teams left and three boots would it make sense that one of the next 2 legs are NEL then the Cornwall/New Brunswick legs be the last two eliminations before the final?
Offline stunami

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #84 on: July 31, 2024, 09:26:19 AM »
Yes!
One of Guelps OR Trois-Rivières is NEL
I speculate that because we just had an NEL (even tho for me it was not a full leg, but they are counting the Vancouver-Richmond-Penticton as a leg that was nel) I would think Trois-Rivières is our NEL. And there is historically a lot of NEL in the Quebec province. But thats just spec
Offline NumfarPTB

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #85 on: July 31, 2024, 10:11:00 AM »
That is the math. We know we have 4 teams racing in the final leg (and who they are), and we have a general idea of when Kevin & Gurleen and Michael & Amari eliminations happened. The rest is spec and conjecture.
Offline Bookworm

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #86 on: July 31, 2024, 11:09:32 AM »
How is TARCan going to make this 11 episodes? Unless we either (a) missed a leg or (b) they're stretching one leg into two episodes (again), we're on track for only 9 legs and 10 episodes.
Offline kyleisalive

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #87 on: July 31, 2024, 12:04:49 PM »
Quote from: Bookworm on July 31, 2024, 11:09:32 AM
How is TARCan going to make this 11 episodes? Unless we either (a) missed a leg or (b) they're stretching one leg into two episodes (again), we're on track for only 9 legs and 10 episodes.

They did stretch a leg into two episodes-- specifically Leg 3.

Speculation for the remaining legs:

Leg 5: Guelph/Elora, ON
Leg 6: ?
Leg 7: TR/Shawinigan, QC
Leg 8: Cornwall and Maxville, ON
Leg 9: Miramichi, NB
Leg 10: Edmonton, AB
Offline Maanca

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #88 on: August 21, 2024, 12:15:36 PM »
I think I understand now why Michael & Amari got 30 minutes behind everyone else in Cornwall. Probably happened at that stadium.
Offline Maanca

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #89 on: August 21, 2024, 06:48:46 PM »
Also, Jon said in the preview for episode 8, "...For a spot in the semifinal" (when there's still 6 teams in the race)

Guess that confirms our speculation. Shortened season with a Final 4.
Offline kyleisalive

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #90 on: August 21, 2024, 09:56:14 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on August 21, 2024, 06:48:46 PM
Also, Jon said in the preview for episode 8, "...For a spot in the semifinal" (when there's still 6 teams in the race)

Guess that confirms our speculation. Shortened season with a Final 4.

Is it shortened?  Last season also had 10 legs, and the season before had a top 4.  The only difference is that this time around, legs 3 and 4 were framed as a keep-on-racing situation.
Offline Bookworm

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #91 on: August 21, 2024, 10:30:05 PM »
10 episodes, 9 Pit Stops... that's seriously lame. I had hoped that we missed a leg somewhere, or that the increased cast size was for a "no non-eliminations" design, but instead it was just to provide for a F4 finale gimmick.
Offline kyleisalive

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #92 on: August 21, 2024, 10:54:26 PM »
Adversely, I like that this season is being run with more of a sense of competitiveness over last year; everyone feels equally in it to win and everyone seems like a viable winner.  On top of that, each leg feels highly variable; there's no cookie cutter format to each leg (some use no detour; some have two road blocks; some have none at all).  Even the Assist seems better integrated.  And more than that, it seems like there are less sponsors, possibly because Expedia is giving some really strong Pit Stop prizes.  AND we're seeing more provinces this season.

I'm starting to understand less and less what viewers expect on TARCAN.  A lot of people here seem to expect to get blood from a stone with Canadian programming or presume that something will change to unlock some version of the show that'll be better when, really, it's been in this format and without international legs for the better part of a decade now.
Offline Xoruz

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #93 on: September 04, 2024, 08:56:46 AM »
Final leg locations: Universiade Pavilion at UAB, Clover Bar Bridge (RB), Rogers Place, RAD Torque Raceway, Royal Alberta Museum, and Commonwealth Stadium (Finish Line).
Offline danny

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #94 on: September 05, 2024, 08:47:34 PM »
I have feeling that Colin and Matt would win this season cause they have "winner editing".. or Taylor and Katie idk.
Offline Joberio

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #95 on: Today at 02:22:44 AM »
Quote from: danny on September 05, 2024, 08:47:34 PM
I have feeling that Colin and Matt would win this season cause they have "winner editing".. or Taylor and Katie idk.
I would okay-ish with Colin & Matt, since at least they're not an alpha-male team and would thus be something different if they won.  But Lauren & Nicole and Taylor & Katie are two of the strongest women's teams we've seen on this version in a long time.  My heart is with one of their teams for the win next week.

Even with two wins, Michael & Tyson still feel like also-rans to me.  Which I hope to be the case, because enough alpha-male teams have won this version.
