Adversely, I like that this season is being run with more of a sense of competitiveness over last year; everyone feels equally in it to win and everyone seems like a viable winner. On top of that, each leg feels highly variable; there's no cookie cutter format to each leg (some use no detour; some have two road blocks; some have none at all). Even the Assist seems better integrated. And more than that, it seems like there are less sponsors, possibly because Expedia is giving some really strong Pit Stop prizes. AND we're seeing more provinces this season.



I'm starting to understand less and less what viewers expect on TARCAN. A lot of people here seem to expect to get blood from a stone with Canadian programming or presume that something will change to unlock some version of the show that'll be better when, really, it's been in this format and without international legs for the better part of a decade now.