All right. Assuming that Regina/Russell was the F7 leg, I think I have a more rounded-out boot order:



11th: Eva & Trystenne

10th: Dorothy & Olus

9th: Brad & Sam/Connor & John

8th: Brad & Sam/Connor & John

7th: Julia & Olivia

6th: Michael & Amari

5th: Kevin & Gurleen

F4: Colin & Matt, Lauren & Nicole, Michael & Tyson, and Taylor & Katie



Honestly, I'm glad that it looks like Julia & Olivia get at least that far, since they look too strong early on to fall before Brad & Sam, who seem like a dysfunctional mess, and Connor & John, who look like John will give them plenty of weakness in the physical department.