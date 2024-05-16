All right. Assuming that Regina/Russell was the F7 leg, I think I have more rounded-out boot order:
11th: Eva & Trystenne
10th: Dorothy & Olus
9th: Brad & Sam/Connor & John
8th: Brad & Sam/Connor & John
7th: Julia & Olivia
6th: Michael & Amari
5th: Kevin & Gurleen
F4: Colin & Matt, Lauren & Nicole, Michael & Tyson, and Taylor & Katie
Honestly, I'm glad that it looks like Julia & Olivia get at least that far, since they look too strong early on to fall before Brad & Sam, who seem like a dysfunctional mess, and Connor & John, who look like John will give them plenty of weakness in the physical department.