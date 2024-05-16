« previous next »
TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers

Offline PikaBelleChu

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
May 16, 2024, 08:54:03 PM
Quote from: JD on May 16, 2024, 07:47:57 PM
Quote from: Maanca on May 16, 2024, 06:43:04 PM
So Michael & Tyson and Colin & Matt made it to F3. That leaves the third as either Taylor & Katie, Kevin & Gurleen or Lauren & Nicole.

No question Michael & Amari went out in Cornwall, they were 45 minutes after 5th place.

Frankly, I'm shocked to see Michael & Tyson again. They were the team who went 40 miles the wrong way and ended up in Nova Scotia. But that was in the evening, so they would have gotten to Miramichi and hit an HOO.

Both of the female female teams made it to the final four and the finale was four teams in the leg. Kevin and gurleen were eliminated in New Brunswick because they were active on social media accounts two days ago.

2 M/M & 2 F/F making it to the final leg is like new to me. Wow.  :conf:
Offline Joberio

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
May 16, 2024, 10:06:08 PM
Quote from: PikaBelleChu on May 16, 2024, 08:54:03 PM
Quote from: JD on May 16, 2024, 07:47:57 PM
Quote from: Maanca on May 16, 2024, 06:43:04 PM
So Michael & Tyson and Colin & Matt made it to F3. That leaves the third as either Taylor & Katie, Kevin & Gurleen or Lauren & Nicole.

No question Michael & Amari went out in Cornwall, they were 45 minutes after 5th place.

Frankly, I'm shocked to see Michael & Tyson again. They were the team who went 40 miles the wrong way and ended up in Nova Scotia. But that was in the evening, so they would have gotten to Miramichi and hit an HOO.

Both of the female female teams made it to the final four and the finale was four teams in the leg. Kevin and gurleen were eliminated in New Brunswick because they were active on social media accounts two days ago.

2 M/M & 2 F/F making it to the final leg is like new to me. Wow.  :conf:
Me, too!  This is incredible!  This must be the first time in which multiple women's teams have made it to the end of a Canadian season!
Offline Jay33

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
May 23, 2024, 08:53:20 PM
I don't see a definitive boot order anywhere, but Kevin's team went out early then?
Offline Maanca

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
May 23, 2024, 08:54:54 PM
Quote from: Jay33 on May 23, 2024, 08:53:20 PM
I don't see a definitive boot order anywhere, but Kevin's team went out early then?

F5/F4. They went pretty far.
Offline Joberio

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
July 05, 2024, 01:13:09 PM
All right.  Assuming that Regina/Russell was the F7 leg, I think I have more rounded-out boot order:

11th: Eva & Trystenne
10th: Dorothy & Olus
9th: Brad & Sam/Connor & John
8th: Brad & Sam/Connor & John
7th: Julia & Olivia
6th: Michael & Amari
5th: Kevin & Gurleen
F4: Colin & Matt, Lauren & Nicole, Michael & Tyson, and Taylor & Katie

Honestly, I'm glad that it looks like Julia & Olivia get at least that far, since they look too strong early on to fall before Brad & Sam, who seem like a dysfunctional mess, and Connor & John, who look like John will give them plenty of weakness in the physical department.
Offline Maanca

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
July 24, 2024, 01:31:35 PM
Could Regina have been a whole leg on its own? The preview said nothing about Manitoba.
Offline stunami

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
July 24, 2024, 03:34:52 PM
but if you look at the press release pictures, you can see Russell is also next episode!
Offline Xoruz

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
July 24, 2024, 04:21:12 PM
There was also a shot of the Ukrainian dance Roadblock from Russell in the preview. Its funny considering since Jon mainly talked about visiting his hometown when asked about the seasons locations in the preshow press.
Offline tennis33

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Today at 01:47:24 AM
So with 7 teams left and three boots would it make sense that one of the next 2 legs are NEL then the Cornwall/New Brunswick legs be the last two eliminations before the final?
