Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
May 16, 2024, 08:54:03 PM
Quote from: JD on May 16, 2024, 07:47:57 PM
Quote from: Maanca on May 16, 2024, 06:43:04 PM
So Michael & Tyson and Colin & Matt made it to F3. That leaves the third as either Taylor & Katie, Kevin & Gurleen or Lauren & Nicole.

No question Michael & Amari went out in Cornwall, they were 45 minutes after 5th place.

Frankly, I'm shocked to see Michael & Tyson again. They were the team who went 40 miles the wrong way and ended up in Nova Scotia. But that was in the evening, so they would have gotten to Miramichi and hit an HOO.

Both of the female female teams made it to the final four and the finale was four teams in the leg. Kevin and gurleen were eliminated in New Brunswick because they were active on social media accounts two days ago.

2 M/M & 2 F/F making it to the final leg is like new to me. Wow.  :conf:
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
May 16, 2024, 10:06:08 PM
Quote from: PikaBelleChu on May 16, 2024, 08:54:03 PM
Quote from: JD on May 16, 2024, 07:47:57 PM
Quote from: Maanca on May 16, 2024, 06:43:04 PM
So Michael & Tyson and Colin & Matt made it to F3. That leaves the third as either Taylor & Katie, Kevin & Gurleen or Lauren & Nicole.

No question Michael & Amari went out in Cornwall, they were 45 minutes after 5th place.

Frankly, I'm shocked to see Michael & Tyson again. They were the team who went 40 miles the wrong way and ended up in Nova Scotia. But that was in the evening, so they would have gotten to Miramichi and hit an HOO.

Both of the female female teams made it to the final four and the finale was four teams in the leg. Kevin and gurleen were eliminated in New Brunswick because they were active on social media accounts two days ago.

2 M/M & 2 F/F making it to the final leg is like new to me. Wow.  :conf:
Me, too!  This is incredible!  This must be the first time in which multiple women's teams have made it to the end of a Canadian season!
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Today at 08:53:20 PM
I don't see a definitive boot order anywhere, but Kevin's team went out early then?
Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4309
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Today at 08:54:54 PM
Quote from: Jay33 on Today at 08:53:20 PM
I don't see a definitive boot order anywhere, but Kevin's team went out early then?

F5/F4. They went pretty far.
