Synthesizing yesterday's excellent sightings and detective work:
So, between Richmond, Penticton, Regina + Russell, Elora, and Mauricie (5 distinct locations), three teams - Sam & Brad (Father/Daughter), Olivia & Julia (Married F/F), and John & Connor - were eliminated. Unless they were all single-length leg, we burned the two NELS, and the race is returning to an eleven-leg format, I think Maanca's spec. below is onto something. It also means that we didn't miss a leg between Elora on Sunday the 5th and Mauricie on Wednesday-Thursday the 8th & 9th.
With them adding an 11th team back in for the first time since Season 3, I'm thinking they might be leaning into TARUS' "no Non-Eliminations" thing.
TAR Canada has a propensity to repeat twists that worked for them before. For budget's sake, they might do a leg like Toronto last year, not a true "Megaleg" by US definition but enough to fill two episodes. That plus one KOR.
Given the back-to-back sightings in Richmond and Penticton, I'm going to relinquish my former position and assume that they were one leg - but two episodes. It would be fitting, from an editing perspective, to have Leg 3A in Richmond with 2 tasks and a U-Turn vote, teams fly to Penticton for a Roadblock and Detour, and Episode 3 ends with a cliffhanger before the results of the U-Turn are revealed.
That would then make:
- Regina-Russell Leg 4 (Episode 5)
- Elora Leg 5 (Episode 6)
- Mauricie Leg 6 (Episode 7), and
- Cornwall-Maxville Leg 7 (Episode with 6 teams remaining
Seeing as teams finished Leg 6 on Thursday and raced Leg 7 on Friday, I'm going to suggest that Quebec is our best bet for a KOR, assuming the "no non-eliminations" logic (and continuing the tradition of Quebec nearly always resulting in a NEL or KOR
).