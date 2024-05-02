While it would be an (uncharacteristically) fast turnaround to have Leg 3 in Richmond and Leg 4 in Penticton, the alternative- two legs in a row (Richmond-Penticton-Oliver and Regina-Russell) with midleg flight transportation seems like a weird design choice to me.
A U-Turn into a KOR is much more likely to me, whether or not that KOR had an elimination or not. Unfortunately, I think our determination of whether or not this is one leg or two will have to depend on how many legs this season ends up filming.
Which would mean we are on leg 4 for Regina-Russelll (but it's possible Penticton on April 28th was a NEL leg, but that picture of all 9 teams in front of the lake makes it look like the campfire scene from Leg 5 last year.
In the event Regina/Russell is Leg 4, the Leg 3 that covers half of BC could be either a NEL or elimination. However, if Regina/Russell is Leg 5, then either the Richmond or Penticton leg is a NEL, as the two teams not spotted in Penticton (Kevin & Gurleen and Michael & Amari) are spotted doing the Roadblock in Russell. Unless, of course, that picture of Kevin is somehow Matt of Collin & Matt.
Also, I don't think we see all 9 teams in front of Okanagan Lake? What picture are you referring to? To the best of my knowledge, about six teams are seen at the Roadblock at Area 27.