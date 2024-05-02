Which would mean we are on leg 4 for Regina-Russelll (but it's possible Penticton on April 28th was a NEL leg, but that picture of all 9 teams in front of the lake makes it look like the campfire scene from Leg 5 last year.



While it would be an (uncharacteristically) fast turnaround to have Leg 3 in Richmond and Leg 4 in Penticton, the alternative- two legs in a row (Richmond-Penticton-Oliver and Regina-Russell) with midleg flight transportation seems like a weird design choice to me.A U-Turn into a KOR is much more likely to me, whether or not that KOR had an elimination or not. Unfortunately, I think our determination of whether or not this is one leg or two will have to depend on how many legs this season ends up filming.In the event Regina/Russell is Leg 4, the Leg 3 that covers half of BC could be either a NEL or elimination. However, if Regina/Russell is Leg 5, then either the Richmond or Penticton leg is a NEL, as the two teams not spotted in Penticton (Kevin & Gurleen and Michael & Amari) are spotted doing the Roadblock in Russell. Unless, of course, that picture of Kevin is somehow Matt of Collin & Matt.Also, I don't think we see all 9 teams in front of Okanagan Lake? What picture are you referring to? To the best of my knowledge, about six teams are seen at the Roadblock at Area 27.