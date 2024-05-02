« previous next »
TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers

Bookworm

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #25 on: May 02, 2024, 07:43:36 PM
Another quote from the same article:
Quote
The crew started filming in British Columbia on April 23.

Could leg 1 have started in Niagara Falls and taken place in British Columbia? Did they start with 4 BC legs in a row again?
Or, is this another inaccuracy by the reporter, conflating the sighting of the Starting Line on the 23rd with the first sighting in the Sunshine Coast on the 26th.
Brannockdevice

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #26 on: May 03, 2024, 10:05:05 AM
Quote from: Bookworm on May 02, 2024, 07:43:36 PM
Another quote from the same article:
Quote
The crew started filming in British Columbia on April 23.

Could leg 1 have started in Niagara Falls and taken place in British Columbia? Did they start with 4 BC legs in a row again?
Or, is this another inaccuracy by the reporter, conflating the sighting of the Starting Line on the 23rd with the first sighting in the Sunshine Coast on the 26th.

It seems to me like 3 legs in BC is much more likely given what we've seen. After all, where in BC would this fourth leg have been?
stunami

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #27 on: May 03, 2024, 10:29:18 AM
From my understanding, there's two possibilities for leg 1:
1) Niagara Area starting line + rest of the leg (either IN niagara or like somewhere drivable in Ontario
2) Niagara Falls starting line and one task + a flight to anywhere in the country (probably BC) for leg 1.

They were not spotted going to BC, so technically it could be anything.
We know by the U-Turn vote in Richmond, there's already 2 teams eliminated, so this is minimum leg 3 (but who knows...)

Also, I think April 28-29 is just one leg (Sunshine coast start to Vancouver-Richmond, to Penticton (rest for the night) then the next day is the end of the leg.

Which would mean we are on leg 4 for Regina-Russelll (but it's possible Penticton on April 28th was a NEL leg, but that picture of all 9 teams in front of the lake makes it look like the campfire scene from Leg 5 last year.
Bookworm

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #28 on: May 03, 2024, 11:51:10 AM
While it would be an (uncharacteristically) fast turnaround to have Leg 3 in Richmond and Leg 4 in Penticton, the alternative- two legs in a row (Richmond-Penticton-Oliver and Regina-Russell) with midleg flight transportation seems like a weird design choice to me.
A U-Turn into a KOR is much more likely to me, whether or not that KOR had an elimination or not. Unfortunately, I think our determination of whether or not this is one leg or two will have to depend on how many legs this season ends up filming.

Quote from: stunami on May 03, 2024, 10:29:18 AM
Which would mean we are on leg 4 for Regina-Russelll (but it's possible Penticton on April 28th was a NEL leg, but that picture of all 9 teams in front of the lake makes it look like the campfire scene from Leg 5 last year.

In the event Regina/Russell is Leg 4, the Leg 3 that covers half of BC could be either a NEL or elimination. However, if Regina/Russell is Leg 5, then either the Richmond or Penticton leg is a NEL, as the two teams not spotted in Penticton (Kevin & Gurleen and Michael & Amari) are spotted doing the Roadblock in Russell. Unless, of course, that picture of Kevin is somehow Matt of Collin & Matt.

Also, I don't think we see all 9 teams in front of Okanagan Lake? What picture are you referring to? To the best of my knowledge, about six teams are seen at the Roadblock at Area 27.
Brannockdevice

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #29 on: May 03, 2024, 12:02:48 PM
This may have been brought up before but it would be interesting if teams used the U-Turn vote in Richmond, and THEN flew to Penticton where the detour actually was. It would make for drama on the plane knowing that you had to do both sides of the U-Turn once you landed.
tennis33

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #30 on: May 03, 2024, 12:28:27 PM
Teams seen in Regina/Russell are
- Twins
- Father Son
- Newfie Friends
- Wrestlers
- Married FF
- Kevin and Gurleen

Not Seen
- Baseball Players MM
- Married MF (believed 1/2 out)
- Fitness FF (believed 1/2 out)
- Father Daughter
- MM Friends/influencers
Maanca

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #31 on: May 03, 2024, 02:36:38 PM
With them adding an 11th team back in for the first time since Season 3, I'm thinking they might be leaning into TARUS' "no Non-Eliminations" thing.

TAR Canada has a propensity to repeat twists that worked for them before. For budget's sake, they might do a leg like Toronto last year, not a true "Megaleg" by US definition but enough to fill two episodes. That plus one KOR.
Maanca

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #32 on: May 04, 2024, 05:21:25 PM
My guess is they'll do something in the Elora Gorge. It's nice and secluded for a river task. They also have a zipline and a rappel.
kyleisalive

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #33 on: May 04, 2024, 11:31:33 PM
Quote from: Maanca on May 04, 2024, 05:21:25 PM
My guess is they'll do something in the Elora Gorge. It's nice and secluded for a river task. They also have a zipline and a rappel.

If they're driving around that part of Ontario, I'd be unsurprised by some mennonite action in St. Jacobs or acting/Shakespeare in Stratford.  There's not a world of excitement in that part of Ontario.
Brannockdevice

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #34 on: May 05, 2024, 10:05:11 AM
Quote from: kyleisalive on May 04, 2024, 11:31:33 PM
Quote from: Maanca on May 04, 2024, 05:21:25 PM
My guess is they'll do something in the Elora Gorge. It's nice and secluded for a river task. They also have a zipline and a rappel.

If they're driving around that part of Ontario, I'd be unsurprised by some mennonite action in St. Jacobs or acting/Shakespeare in Stratford.  There's not a world of excitement in that part of Ontario.

I could see that. I would also guess a visit to Guelph. With Windsor's visit last season Guelph is one of the biggest cities in Ontario they haven't been to yet.
Maanca

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 03:55:47 PM
I guess it's okay to say we know where they'll be racing on Friday. Because similarly to Russell, the town and county itself have been posting on Facebook, inviting people to come out to see Jon and the race. And of course reminding them that cameras aren't allowed.

Seems the local media where they go are being more open this year.
Brannockdevice

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 05:51:01 PM
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 03:55:47 PM
I guess it's okay to say we know where they'll be racing on Friday. Because similarly to Russell, the town and county itself have been posting on Facebook, inviting people to come out to see Jon and the race. And of course reminding them that cameras aren't allowed.

Seems the local media where they go are being more open this year.

Are you talking about Elora?
Maanca

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 05:59:01 PM
Quote from: Brannockdevice on Yesterday at 05:51:01 PM
Are you talking about Elora?

No, that leg would be done now. It's a different part of Ontario.
