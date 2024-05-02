« previous next »
Author Topic: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers  (Read 6392 times)

Offline Bookworm

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #25 on: May 02, 2024, 07:43:36 PM »
Another quote from the same article:
Quote
The crew started filming in British Columbia on April 23.

Could leg 1 have started in Niagara Falls and taken place in British Columbia? Did they start with 4 BC legs in a row again?
Or, is this another inaccuracy by the reporter, conflating the sighting of the Starting Line on the 23rd with the first sighting in the Sunshine Coast on the 26th.
Offline Brannockdevice

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #26 on: May 03, 2024, 10:05:05 AM »
Quote from: Bookworm on May 02, 2024, 07:43:36 PM
Another quote from the same article:
Quote
The crew started filming in British Columbia on April 23.

Could leg 1 have started in Niagara Falls and taken place in British Columbia? Did they start with 4 BC legs in a row again?
Or, is this another inaccuracy by the reporter, conflating the sighting of the Starting Line on the 23rd with the first sighting in the Sunshine Coast on the 26th.

It seems to me like 3 legs in BC is much more likely given what we've seen. After all, where in BC would this fourth leg have been?
Offline stunami

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #27 on: May 03, 2024, 10:29:18 AM »
From my understanding, there's two possibilities for leg 1:
1) Niagara Area starting line + rest of the leg (either IN niagara or like somewhere drivable in Ontario
2) Niagara Falls starting line and one task + a flight to anywhere in the country (probably BC) for leg 1.

They were not spotted going to BC, so technically it could be anything.
We know by the U-Turn vote in Richmond, there's already 2 teams eliminated, so this is minimum leg 3 (but who knows...)

Also, I think April 28-29 is just one leg (Sunshine coast start to Vancouver-Richmond, to Penticton (rest for the night) then the next day is the end of the leg.

Which would mean we are on leg 4 for Regina-Russelll (but it's possible Penticton on April 28th was a NEL leg, but that picture of all 9 teams in front of the lake makes it look like the campfire scene from Leg 5 last year.
Offline Bookworm

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #28 on: May 03, 2024, 11:51:10 AM »
While it would be an (uncharacteristically) fast turnaround to have Leg 3 in Richmond and Leg 4 in Penticton, the alternative- two legs in a row (Richmond-Penticton-Oliver and Regina-Russell) with midleg flight transportation seems like a weird design choice to me.
A U-Turn into a KOR is much more likely to me, whether or not that KOR had an elimination or not. Unfortunately, I think our determination of whether or not this is one leg or two will have to depend on how many legs this season ends up filming.

Quote from: stunami on May 03, 2024, 10:29:18 AM
Which would mean we are on leg 4 for Regina-Russelll (but it's possible Penticton on April 28th was a NEL leg, but that picture of all 9 teams in front of the lake makes it look like the campfire scene from Leg 5 last year.

In the event Regina/Russell is Leg 4, the Leg 3 that covers half of BC could be either a NEL or elimination. However, if Regina/Russell is Leg 5, then either the Richmond or Penticton leg is a NEL, as the two teams not spotted in Penticton (Kevin & Gurleen and Michael & Amari) are spotted doing the Roadblock in Russell. Unless, of course, that picture of Kevin is somehow Matt of Collin & Matt.

Also, I don't think we see all 9 teams in front of Okanagan Lake? What picture are you referring to? To the best of my knowledge, about six teams are seen at the Roadblock at Area 27.
Offline Brannockdevice

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #29 on: May 03, 2024, 12:02:48 PM »
This may have been brought up before but it would be interesting if teams used the U-Turn vote in Richmond, and THEN flew to Penticton where the detour actually was. It would make for drama on the plane knowing that you had to do both sides of the U-Turn once you landed.
Offline tennis33

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #30 on: May 03, 2024, 12:28:27 PM »
Teams seen in Regina/Russell are
- Twins
- Father Son
- Newfie Friends
- Wrestlers
- Married FF
- Kevin and Gurleen

Not Seen
- Baseball Players MM
- Married MF (believed 1/2 out)
- Fitness FF (believed 1/2 out)
- Father Daughter
- MM Friends/influencers
Online Maanca

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #31 on: May 03, 2024, 02:36:38 PM »
With them adding an 11th team back in for the first time since Season 3, I'm thinking they might be leaning into TARUS' "no Non-Eliminations" thing.

TAR Canada has a propensity to repeat twists that worked for them before. For budget's sake, they might do a leg like Toronto last year, not a true "Megaleg" by US definition but enough to fill two episodes. That plus one KOR.
Online Maanca

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #32 on: May 04, 2024, 05:21:25 PM »
My guess is they'll do something in the Elora Gorge. It's nice and secluded for a river task. They also have a zipline and a rappel.
Offline kyleisalive

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #33 on: May 04, 2024, 11:31:33 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on May 04, 2024, 05:21:25 PM
My guess is they'll do something in the Elora Gorge. It's nice and secluded for a river task. They also have a zipline and a rappel.

If they're driving around that part of Ontario, I'd be unsurprised by some mennonite action in St. Jacobs or acting/Shakespeare in Stratford.  There's not a world of excitement in that part of Ontario.
Offline Brannockdevice

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #34 on: May 05, 2024, 10:05:11 AM »
Quote from: kyleisalive on May 04, 2024, 11:31:33 PM
Quote from: Maanca on May 04, 2024, 05:21:25 PM
My guess is they'll do something in the Elora Gorge. It's nice and secluded for a river task. They also have a zipline and a rappel.

If they're driving around that part of Ontario, I'd be unsurprised by some mennonite action in St. Jacobs or acting/Shakespeare in Stratford.  There's not a world of excitement in that part of Ontario.

I could see that. I would also guess a visit to Guelph. With Windsor's visit last season Guelph is one of the biggest cities in Ontario they haven't been to yet.
Online Maanca

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #35 on: May 06, 2024, 03:55:47 PM »
I guess it's okay to say we know where they'll be racing on Friday. Because similarly to Russell, the town and county itself have been posting on Facebook, inviting people to come out to see Jon and the race. And of course reminding them that cameras aren't allowed.

Seems the local media where they go are being more open this year.
Offline Brannockdevice

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #36 on: May 06, 2024, 05:51:01 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on May 06, 2024, 03:55:47 PM
I guess it's okay to say we know where they'll be racing on Friday. Because similarly to Russell, the town and county itself have been posting on Facebook, inviting people to come out to see Jon and the race. And of course reminding them that cameras aren't allowed.

Seems the local media where they go are being more open this year.

Are you talking about Elora?
Online Maanca

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #37 on: May 06, 2024, 05:59:01 PM »
Quote from: Brannockdevice on May 06, 2024, 05:51:01 PM
Are you talking about Elora?

No, that leg would be done now. It's a different part of Ontario.
Online Maanca

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #38 on: May 09, 2024, 08:09:28 PM »
Just speculating on where they could have disappeared this week...

A milestone 10th season feels like an opportunity to include some of their remaining "bucket list" spots. Algonquin Park is jumping to mind. It's Canada's oldest provincial park, covering a huge area, and one of the most well-known they haven't visited yet.

Perfect to host their obligatory wilderness/outfitter-sponsored leg :P
Offline Bookworm

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #39 on: May 09, 2024, 09:09:21 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on May 09, 2024, 08:09:28 PM
Just speculating on where they could have disappeared this week...

A milestone 10th season feels like an opportunity to include some of their remaining "bucket list" spots. Algonquin Park is jumping to mind. It's Canada's oldest provincial park, covering a huge area, and one of the most well-known they haven't visited yet.

Perfect to host their obligatory wilderness/outfitter-sponsored leg :P
I'm also thinking, given Maxville's proximity to Ottawa/Gatineau, the preceding leg may have been in Quebec, particularly with a rural/self-driving component.
Offline halfass09

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #40 on: May 09, 2024, 10:23:03 PM »
Quote from: Bookworm on May 09, 2024, 09:09:21 PM
Quote from: Maanca on May 09, 2024, 08:09:28 PM
Just speculating on where they could have disappeared this week...

A milestone 10th season feels like an opportunity to include some of their remaining "bucket list" spots. Algonquin Park is jumping to mind. It's Canada's oldest provincial park, covering a huge area, and one of the most well-known they haven't visited yet.

Perfect to host their obligatory wilderness/outfitter-sponsored leg :P
I'm also thinking, given Maxville's proximity to Ottawa/Gatineau, the preceding leg may have been in Quebec, particularly with a rural/self-driving component.

Yes think this is possible too. TARC has been breaking up the Ontario legs in the past, which suggests they could have traveled to another province between Elora and Cornwall.

They could have driven from somewhere like Sherbrooke or the Eastern townships in Quebec. Ottawa airport is nearby, so they could have easily flown under the radar, pun intended  :funny:
Offline Bookworm

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 12:15:21 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 08:51:55 AM
https://ici.radio-canada.ca/nouvelle/2071601/amazing-race-tournage-shawinigan-telerealite

They were in Shawinigan, QC on Wednesday and Thursday. One task was at Dupont Ranch, which is known for its camels.
Translating the article and including the most interesting/relevant sections:

The Amazing Race Canada, which has been on screens for 10 seasons, visited the ranch because it has the largest herd of camels in Canada on its land, according to the owner, Mathieu Dupont.

According to him, the film crew stayed at the ranch for two days and left on Thursday afternoon.

The Amazing Race Canada team would be called upon to visit four or five locations in Mauricie for filming.

This article pretty much confirms Xoruz's spec that a task involved camels at Dupont Ranch.

So teams were in Mauricie Wednesday-Thursday, meaning there's still likely a missing leg between Elora (Saturday) and Mauricie. Given there were likely 8 teams in Russell, we should be on either the F5 or F4 today in Maxville.

Perhaps they also visited La Mauricie National Park? Though with the snow in Quebec, perhaps not. I'd imagine that teams likely flew or took a train into Trois-Rivières.

Online Xoruz

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 12:29:09 PM »
Only Jon was in Elora on Saturday, so teams were there on Sunday.
Online willzito2018

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #43 on: Today at 04:03:58 PM »
Lets GO Twins and Wrestlers
Offline Bookworm

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #44 on: Today at 06:50:24 PM »
Synthesizing yesterday's excellent sightings and detective work:

So, between Richmond, Penticton, Regina + Russell, Elora, and Mauricie (5 distinct locations), three teams - Sam & Brad (Father/Daughter),  Olivia & Julia (Married F/F), and John & Connor - were eliminated. Unless they were all single-length leg, we burned the two NELS, and the race is returning to an eleven-leg format, I think Maanca's spec. below is onto something. It also means that we didn't miss a leg between Elora on Sunday the 5th and Mauricie on Wednesday-Thursday the 8th & 9th.


Quote from: Maanca on May 03, 2024, 02:36:38 PM
With them adding an 11th team back in for the first time since Season 3, I'm thinking they might be leaning into TARUS' "no Non-Eliminations" thing.

TAR Canada has a propensity to repeat twists that worked for them before. For budget's sake, they might do a leg like Toronto last year, not a true "Megaleg" by US definition but enough to fill two episodes. That plus one KOR.

Given the back-to-back sightings in Richmond and Penticton, I'm going to relinquish my former position and assume that they were one leg - but two episodes. It would be fitting, from an editing perspective, to have Leg 3A in Richmond with 2 tasks and a U-Turn vote, teams fly to Penticton for a Roadblock and Detour, and Episode 3 ends with a cliffhanger before the results of the U-Turn are revealed.

That would then make:
  • Regina-Russell Leg 4 (Episode 5)
  • Elora Leg 5 (Episode 6)
  • Mauricie Leg 6 (Episode 7), and
  • Cornwall-Maxville Leg 7 (Episode 8) with 6 teams remaining

Seeing as teams finished Leg 6 on Thursday and raced Leg 7 on Friday, I'm going to suggest that Quebec is our best bet for a KOR, assuming the "no non-eliminations" logic (and continuing the tradition of Quebec nearly always resulting in a NEL or KOR :funny:).
Online Maanca

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #45 on: Today at 07:10:39 PM »
Well, US started the no Non-Eliminations with season 34, after Arun & Natalia were saved three times. Canada had a similar thing last year with Jermaine & Justin, who were a frustratingly underperforming team :P

From a production standpoint, I could see how they might be inspired to try it.
Offline Brannockdevice

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #46 on: Today at 07:16:19 PM »
I lived in New Brunswick for a couple of years, but never made it up to Miramichi. I don't know much about the city itself but its right next to Kouchibouguac National Park, which is probably the second most famous park in the province outside of the Bay of Fundy. Besides that there's also probably a lot of Acadian stuff to be done.
Online Xoruz

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:13:04 PM »
Quote from: Brannockdevice on Today at 07:16:19 PM
Besides that there's also probably a lot of Acadian stuff to be done.

The citys also called Canada's Irish Capital.
