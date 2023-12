The Amazing Race 35 Finale Sneak Peek

For the first time in 35 seasons, the final leg will take on a bit of a different structure. Rather than being a linear series of tasks through Seattle, the "Scramble" is making its return. First debuting in the premiere of season 34, teams are given a series of tasks they can complete in any order. Once they've finished all the tasks, they can then proceed forward.Credit & Link: https://parade.com/tv/amazing-race-35-finale-sneak-peek