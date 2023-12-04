Quote from: elthemagnifico on December 07, 2023, 07:49:00 PM from the finale findings thread, they went to the memory task challenge first then the lighthouse



They traveled to the lighthouse from the direction of Lake Union. All of the Scramble tasks are south of Lake Union, and they did not use the Lake Union base for the final memory task. They could have gone to the lighthouse and flew to the Kenmore base.



IMO - I don't know if float planes are allowed to fly at night. They may have driven to the memory challenge location. The lighthouse is to the west, the northern float plane base is north Lake Washington (Kenmore), and the finish line is east.They'd be backtracking if they went from memory challenge to lighthouse and then back east to the finish line.