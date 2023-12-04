Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
1 Member and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Roadblock Questions for the Memory Challenge?
Quote from: ghmorello on Yesterday at 06:13:57 PMRoadblock Questions for the Memory Challenge?There are also detour options in there, one is visible is spa day
So, find sets of 3 boards with each leg's RB question and Detour choices. Sounds fun.
Space Needle (RB?)
based on the press pics and what we got from July's findings, the leg structure will be like this:Space Needle (RB?) - Scramble - Final memory task - West Point Lighthouse - Finish line
Quote from: elthemagnifico on Yesterday at 07:19:42 PMbased on the press pics and what we got from July's findings, the leg structure will be like this:Space Needle (RB?) - Scramble - Final memory task - West Point Lighthouse - Finish lineI think the order is Space Needle; scramble; lighthouse; memory challenge; then finish line
from the finale findings thread, they went to the memory task challenge first then the lighthouse
Quote from: elthemagnifico on Yesterday at 07:49:00 PMfrom the finale findings thread, they went to the memory task challenge first then the lighthouseThey traveled to the lighthouse from the direction of Lake Union. All of the Scramble tasks are south of Lake Union, and they did not use the Lake Union base for the final memory task. They could have gone to the lighthouse and flew to the Kenmore base.
Page created in 0.068 seconds with 32 queries.