TAR 35: Ep 12: "A Sunset, Seattle Scramble" (12/13/2023 Season Finale)
December 04, 2023, 03:58:22 PM
THE FINAL THREE TEAMS TRAVEL TO SEATTLE FOR A SCRAMBLE SHOWDOWN, THE FIRST IN THE SHOWS HISTORY, WHERE ONE TEAM WILL WIN THE $1 MILLION PRIZE, ON THE SEASON FINALE OF THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 13







A Sunset, Seattle Scramble  The final three teams travel to Seattle, where they must complete three challenges in a scramble leg, a first in AMAZING RACE history. The challenges are inspired by Seattles art scene and include swinging from a high trapeze, glassblowing and being a roadie for a grunge band. The team that successfully completes these challenges and arrives first will win the $1 million prize, on the season finale of THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Dec. 13 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.   
Re: TAR 35: Ep 12: "A Sunset, Seattle Scramble" (12/13/2023 Season Finale)
December 07, 2023, 12:42:52 PM
PRESS PICTURES















Re: TAR 35: Ep 12: "A Sunset, Seattle Scramble" (12/13/2023 Season Finale)
December 07, 2023, 03:20:50 PM














Re: TAR 35: Ep 12: "A Sunset, Seattle Scramble" (12/13/2023 Season Finale)
December 07, 2023, 03:26:27 PM
















Re: TAR 35: Ep 12: "A Sunset, Seattle Scramble" (12/13/2023 Season Finale)
December 07, 2023, 06:13:57 PM
Roadblock Questions for the Memory Challenge?
Re: TAR 35: Ep 12: "A Sunset, Seattle Scramble" (12/13/2023 Season Finale)
December 07, 2023, 06:16:21 PM
Quote from: ghmorello on December 07, 2023, 06:13:57 PM
Roadblock Questions for the Memory Challenge?

There are also detour options in there, one is visible is spa day
Re: TAR 35: Ep 12: "A Sunset, Seattle Scramble" (12/13/2023 Season Finale)
December 07, 2023, 06:24:57 PM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on December 07, 2023, 06:16:21 PM
Quote from: ghmorello on December 07, 2023, 06:13:57 PM
Roadblock Questions for the Memory Challenge?

There are also detour options in there, one is visible is spa day

So, find sets of 3 boards with each leg's RB question and Detour choices.  Sounds fun.
Re: TAR 35: Ep 12: "A Sunset, Seattle Scramble" (12/13/2023 Season Finale)
December 07, 2023, 06:29:02 PM
Quote from: ghmorello on December 07, 2023, 06:24:57 PM
So, find sets of 3 boards with each leg's RB question and Detour choices.  Sounds fun.

Or 2 and 4. Yellow for Detours (2 kayaks for one Detour) and red for Roadblocks.
Re: TAR 35: Ep 12: "A Sunset, Seattle Scramble" (12/13/2023 Season Finale)
December 07, 2023, 07:19:42 PM
based on the press pics and what we got from July's findings, the leg structure will be like this:

Space Needle (RB?) - Scramble - Final memory task - West Point Lighthouse - Finish line
Re: TAR 35: Ep 12: "A Sunset, Seattle Scramble" (12/13/2023 Season Finale)
December 07, 2023, 07:36:01 PM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on December 07, 2023, 07:19:42 PM
Space Needle (RB?)

Looking back at the sightings, the number tags for the Space Needle clue box were blue, not red. Guessing that they also learned about the Scramble at Chihuly Garden and Glass.
Re: TAR 35: Ep 12: "A Sunset, Seattle Scramble" (12/13/2023 Season Finale)
December 07, 2023, 07:45:05 PM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on December 07, 2023, 07:19:42 PM
based on the press pics and what we got from July's findings, the leg structure will be like this:

Space Needle (RB?) - Scramble - Final memory task - West Point Lighthouse - Finish line

I think the order is Space Needle; scramble; lighthouse; memory challenge; then finish line :)
Re: TAR 35: Ep 12: "A Sunset, Seattle Scramble" (12/13/2023 Season Finale)
December 07, 2023, 07:49:00 PM
Quote from: Linda BC2 on December 07, 2023, 07:45:05 PM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on December 07, 2023, 07:19:42 PM
based on the press pics and what we got from July's findings, the leg structure will be like this:

Space Needle (RB?) - Scramble - Final memory task - West Point Lighthouse - Finish line

I think the order is Space Needle; scramble; lighthouse; memory challenge; then finish line :)

from the finale findings thread, they went to the memory task challenge first then the lighthouse
Re: TAR 35: Ep 12: "A Sunset, Seattle Scramble" (12/13/2023 Season Finale)
December 07, 2023, 07:58:37 PM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on December 07, 2023, 07:49:00 PM
from the finale findings thread, they went to the memory task challenge first then the lighthouse

They traveled to the lighthouse from the direction of Lake Union. All of the Scramble tasks are south of Lake Union, and they did not use the Lake Union base for the final memory task. They could have gone to the lighthouse and flew to the Kenmore base.
Re: TAR 35: Ep 12: "A Sunset, Seattle Scramble" (12/13/2023 Season Finale)
December 07, 2023, 08:31:19 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on December 07, 2023, 07:58:37 PM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on December 07, 2023, 07:49:00 PM
from the finale findings thread, they went to the memory task challenge first then the lighthouse

They traveled to the lighthouse from the direction of Lake Union. All of the Scramble tasks are south of Lake Union, and they did not use the Lake Union base for the final memory task. They could have gone to the lighthouse and flew to the Kenmore base.

IMO - I don't know if float planes are allowed to fly at night. They may have driven to the memory challenge location. The lighthouse is to the west, the northern float plane base is north Lake Washington (Kenmore), and the finish line is east.

They'd be backtracking if they went from memory challenge to lighthouse and then back east to the finish line.
Re: TAR 35: Ep 12: "A Sunset, Seattle Scramble" (12/13/2023 Season Finale)
December 07, 2023, 08:59:11 PM
Ah fair enough then, yeah agred,  doesnt make sense if they would just go to back and forth like that
Re: TAR 35: Ep 12: "A Sunset, Seattle Scramble" (12/13/2023 Season Finale)
December 07, 2023, 09:55:39 PM
Ah! So this is why we lost track of Rob & Corey on finale light, they just went a different order than the other 2

Also I like this structure much better than the 34 premeire
Re: TAR 35: Ep 12: "A Sunset, Seattle Scramble" (12/13/2023 Season Finale)
Yesterday at 07:09:14 PM
What we know so far. There was probably an additional location after the scramble for teams to get their plane models; I don't think production would have had three models waiting at each of the three scramble locations!
Re: TAR 35: Ep 12: "A Sunset, Seattle Scramble" (12/13/2023 Season Finale)
Today at 12:26:25 AM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7v0eO5qh4co" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7v0eO5qh4co</a>
