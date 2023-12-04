« on: December 04, 2023, 03:58:22 PM »
THE FINAL THREE TEAMS TRAVEL TO SEATTLE FOR A SCRAMBLE SHOWDOWN, THE FIRST IN THE SHOWS HISTORY, WHERE ONE TEAM WILL WIN THE $1 MILLION PRIZE, ON THE SEASON FINALE OF THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 13A Sunset, Seattle Scramble The final three teams travel to Seattle, where they must complete three challenges in a scramble leg, a first in AMAZING RACE history. The challenges are inspired by Seattles art scene and include swinging from a high trapeze, glassblowing and being a roadie for a grunge band. The team that successfully completes these challenges and arrives first will win the $1 million prize, on the season finale of THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Dec. 13 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.
